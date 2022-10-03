Charlie Wilson’s War Heroine Shares Tales of the Earliest Days of the Houston Symphony League — Joanne King Herring Has Been Involved Since 1946

Lilac Guzman, Tammie Johnson, Heidi Rockecharlie and Dominique Sachse at the Houston Symphony League fall membership luncheon at the Junior League of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joanne King Herring and Lilac Guzman on stage at the Junior League of Houston for the Houston Symphony League fall membership luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Susan Hansen, Vicki West at the Junior League of Houston for the Houston Symphony League fall membership luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hallie Vanderhider, Edith Witting van Wageningen, Raquel Lewis, Jerre Williams at the Junior League of Houston for the Houston Symphony League fall membership luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Alex Blair, Jacquie Baly at the Junior League of Houston for the Houston Symphony League fall membership luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Liz Keirum, Penny Gilbert at the Junior League of Houston for the Houston Symphony League fall membership luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mary Ann McKeithan, Leslie Siller at the Junior League of Houston for the Houston Symphony League fall membership luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mary Fusillo, Betty Tutor at the Junior League of Houston for the Houston Symphony League fall membership luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

YouTuber, Influencer, and Encourager Dominique Sachse serves as emcee at the Houston Symphony League fall membership luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cheryl Byington, Evelyn Leightman at the Junior League of Houston for the Houston Symphony League fall membership luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Heidi Rockecharlie, Joanne King Herring, Tammie Johnson, Lilac Guzman at the Junior League of Houston for the Houston Symphony League fall membership luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The Houston Symphony League Fall Membership Luncheon

Where: The Junior League of Houston

PC Moment: The age-defying Joanne King Herring — who has lived many exciting interludes in her 90-plus years, including having Julia Roberts portray her in Charlie Wilson’s War — took a step way back to recall the early days of the Houston Symphony and her memories of Ima Hogg, principal of the symphony founding in 1913. Herring was just 17 when she first became involved with the symphony in 1946.

Herring was one of the early Houston Symphony volunteers making her the ideal featured speaker for the membership event.

At the encouragement of Lila Guzman, the onstage interview covered various aspects of the grande dame’s colorful experiences, her tales laced with her genteel Southern humor. With admirable clarity, she recalled stories of her friendship with then-British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, partying with Frank Sinatra and dishing with Beyoncé. Herring employed her life stories to explain how establishing positive relationships can foster positive change in life, work and community.

“Forgive, forget, go on and do your business,” she imparted to the sellout gathering of more than 200. “Know what you are doing, enjoy it. Make people laugh. Make people happy and you will be happy too.”

Key players in the midday affair were luncheon chairs Tammie Johnson and Heidi Rockecharlie, Houston Symphony league president Cheryl Byington and emcee Dominique Sachse.

PC Seen: Betty Tutor, Sandra Porter, Hallie Vanderhider, Vicki West, Susan Hansen, Evelyn Lightman, Beth Wolff, Jacquie Baly, Alex Blair, Mary Ann McKeithan, Leslie Siller, Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Diane Roederer, and Jerre Parsons.