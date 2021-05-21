Partying Under the Oaks in River Oaks Adds Up to a More Than $500,000 Night

A beautiful evening at The Children’s Fund Gala, 'A Revelry Under the Oaks.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

The Children's Fund partygoers participated in a game of heads or tails in hopes of winning a spa and golf weekend at the Omni Barton Creek. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Guests on the dance floor dancing to tunes by country music artist, Clint Black. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Summer & Jason Craig dancing the night away to Clint Black at The Children’s Fund Gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Guests at The Children's Fund event with their paddles ready to bid on auction items – highlights included an African Safari, private jet to the Kentucky Derby and a trip to the Big Apple during the U.S. Open. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Country artist Clint Black performing for a crowd of 575 at The Children’s Fund Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Lynsey Ward participating in a game of heads or tails hoping to be the last one standing! (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: The Children’s Fund gala, “A Revelry Under the Oaks”

Where: On the back lawn at River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Since its founding in 1972, the nonprofit organized by young community leaders has distributed more than $16 million to 180 charities. So it was in keeping with tradition that the 2021 gala brought in more than $500,000. The funds are employed to provide critical support to underserved children in Houston including feeding the food insecure, providing clothing for those without, educating children in the poorest neighborhoods, bringing joy to critically ill and hospitalized children, and connecting children from low-income communities to skills-based education pathways and high-demand employment opportunities.

Checks were presented to 10 nonprofits on Wednesday evening, among them Bayou City Blessings in a Backpack, Clothed by Faith and Fostering Family.

An open-sided party tent and lights strung among the oak trees along with table set-up and decor were the handy work of Swift + Company, Elizabeth Swift’s catering and events company.

As music headliner, country singer Clint Black inspired a slightly western fashion theme with more than a few of the gents donning western hats for the evening. Those Stetsons and Resistols made the Heads or Tails competition all the more entertaining.

Swipe













Next

Key players in the party scene were chairs Taylor and Blake Shaver along with Christine and Chase Williamson and Children’s Fund presidents Ellen and William Peeples.

PC Seen: President-elects Sarah and Carey Ford, Sami and Justin Grefé, Brooke and Colton Braud, Summer and Jason Craig, Elissa and Kevin Lorenzen, Elizabeth and James Elde, Stefanie Carper, Amanda Ollison, and Lindsay Amburn.