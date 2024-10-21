fbpx
Society / Hot Ticket

Party With the Ghoulest At Children’s Museum Houston’s Noir Ball — This Wicked Happening Will Do Plenty Of Good

Haunted Elegance and a Scarily Good Auction Are Calling

BY // 10.21.24
2024 Gala Chairs Iván & Allison Chávez, Ryan & Whitney Burns pictured at last year's Children' s Museum Houston's “A Night at Studio 54” gala at the Corinthian.
A relaxing stay at a penthouse in Costa Rica is among the experiences attendees of the Noir Ball can bid on to benefit Children's Museum Houston.
Among the experiences available at Children's Museum Houston's auction is a private jet for a day trip getaway.
David & Devorah Krieger at last year's Children’s Museum Houston “A Night at Studio 54” gala. Devorah along with Elizabeth McIngvale are serving as auction chairs for this year's Noir Ball.
This gorgeous diamond necklace donated by Thomas Markle Jewelers is among the luxurious items available for auction at the Children's Museum Houston's Noir Gala.
Delightful '80s cover band The Spazmatics will perform zany tunes at Children's Museum Houston's Noir Ball.
1
6

2024 Gala Chairs Iván & Allison Chávez, Ryan & Whitney Burns pictured at last year's Children' s Museum Houston's “A Night at Studio 54” gala at the Corinthian.

2
6

A relaxing stay at a penthouse in Costa Rica is among the experiences attendees of the Noir Ball can bid on to benefit Children's Museum Houston.

3
6

Among the experiences available at Children's Museum Houston's auction is a private jet for a day trip getaway.

4
6

David & Devorah Krieger at last year's Children’s Museum Houston “A Night at Studio 54” gala. Devorah along with Elizabeth McIngvale are serving as auction chairs for this year's Noir Ball.

5
6

This gorgeous diamond necklace donated by Thomas Markle Jewelers is among the luxurious items available for auction at the Children's Museum Houston's Noir Gala.

6
6

Delightful '80s cover band The Spazmatics will perform zany tunes at Children's Museum Houston's Noir Ball.

Get into the spirit of the spooky season at a truly bewitching ball benefiting the Children’s Museum Houston. The Noir Ball: A Celebration of Haunted Elegance promises a night of gothic enchantment and delights, set for this Saturday, October 26.

This wicked happening will take over the historic Corinthian Houston where philanthropists are encouraged to come dressed in their chicest, eeriest attire. Dress drop-dead gorgeous, if you dare. All proceeds from the evening’s spell-binding auction will go towards supporting Children Museum Houston’s educational programming, including covering admission for low income families across the Greater Houston area.

Last year’s rad Studio 54 themed party raised a momentous $1.1 million, the second highest tally in Children’s Museum gala history.  

Children’s Museum Houston
The 2024 gala will be themed haunted elegance.

Chairs Whitney and Ryan Burns, Allison and Iván Chávez, and underwriting chairs Kathryn and Travis Boeker, Cassandra and Ryan Dalton invite attendees to enjoy a delectable dinner catered by Jackson & Company and high-energy dancing to 1980s cover band The Spazmatics.

“We cannot wait to see everyone come together, in killer looks, to support CMH so that they can continue their mission of transforming communities through innovative, child-centered learning that improves the trajectories of all children,” Whitney Burns says.

Penthouse Children’s Museum Houston
A relaxing stay at a penthouse in Costa Rica is among the experiences attendees of the Noir Ball can bid on to benefit Children’s Museum Houston.

The true thrill of the night is the auction, filled with luxurious experiences and treasures for attendees to bid on. Auction chairs Devorah Krieger and Elizabeth McIngvale are bringing opportunities of a lifetime, including a package to host the dinner party of the year in a historic bank vault and a gorgeous getaway to a private penthouse in Costa Rica. Avid golfers should keep an evil eye out for the grand chance to play on the Tiger Woods-designed course at Bluejack National and stay at a lavish home.

You can also enter the evening’s scarily beautiful raffle to win a pair of elegant white gold rings crafted by Valobra Master Jewelers. 

The Noir Ball: A Celebration of Haunted Elegance is this Saturday, October 26, at 6:30 pm at The Corinthian Houston, 202 Fannin Street. To purchase individual tickets for $1000, or tables, starting at $10,000, go here. For more information on the items and experiences available in the auction go here.

