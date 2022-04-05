Child Sexual Abuse Survivor Speaks Up in Houston in Emotional Children’s Assessment Center Presentation

Temperley London fashions on the catwalk at the Children's Assessment Center luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Breaths were held and tears fell as survivor of child sexual abuse Kaitlyn Urenda-Culpepper told her heart-wrenching story of being abused by her high school’s gymnastics coach at the age of 14, abuse that lasted to her pregnancy at age 16, the shame it brought, and then the abuser’s fight to take custody of her baby daughter. The mission of the Children’s Assessment Center was never made more clear than during this annual Spirit of Spring luncheon.

It was a harsh reality that confirmed the need for Children’s Assessment Center and its essential services that aim to protect children, heal families and prevent sexual abuse and child sex trafficking.

The guest speaker’s story ultimately had a happy ending but her fight to protect children against predators never ends.

“I keep fighting for others because if you recover loudly, you might prevent others from suffering silently,” she told the group gathered in the ballroom of the Royal Sonesta Hotel.

The 22nd annual spring luncheon and fashion show honored Elaine Stolte with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her two decades as head of Children’s Assessment Center. Today, she serves as strategic policy and partnership advisor for the Children’s Assessment Center Foundation.

The luncheon was chaired by Lily Schnitzer, who was unable to attend having just given birth to a healthy girl. Ursaline Hamilton, who produced the fashion show, served as honorary chair.

As is tradition, the serious message of CAC was followed by an exuberant presentation of fashion, this year Temperley London presented by Elizabeth Anthony. Designer Alice Temperley briefly joined the models on stage following the parade of fashions. Elizabeth Anthony owner Julie Roberts hosted a champagne reception at her Uptown Park store following the luncheon.

ABC13 Houston Eyewitness News anchors Chauncy Glover and Mayra Moreno served as emcees.

PC Seen: CAC executive director Kerry McCracken, Alicia Gordy, Oliver Halkowich, Kelley Lubanko, Kelli Weinzierl, Ericka Bagwell, Phyllis Williams, Stephanie Perkins, Glenda Gordy, Lisa Helfman, Rhonda Graff, Stephen Lewis, Joan Schnitzer, Judge Joan Campbell, Sonya and Jeff Vaden, Donae Chromosta, and Dorit Kamman.