Society / Featured Parties

Houston Morphs Into a Las Vegas Worthy Scene With a $950,000 Night Full of Showgirls, Glitz and Fake Elvis

This Children's Museum Gala Keeps It More Than Fun For Its Adult Supporters

BY // 10.09.22
photography Alexander's Fine Portrait Design
Ginni & Jason Endecott, Children's Museum Houston board chair, at the museum Viva La Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Children's Museum Houston gala chairs Max & Disney Harris, Mike & Lexi Marek, Liz & Crosby Scofield at The Corinthian (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Casino games contributing to the fundraising at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Allie & Jay Fields at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Las Vegas decor by Bergner & Johnson at the Children's Museum Houston gala at The Corinthian. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Mona & Andrew Sarofim at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Allison & Ivan Chavez at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Katie Cage & Victor Weston at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Veronika & Marc Adler at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Andrew & Ashley Schulte, Catherine & Zach Houchins at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Ashley & Jonathan Sloan at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Auction chairs Holly Radom, Katie Arnoldy at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
John & Demi McCormack at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Ben & Bethany Buchanan at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Ben Coffey & Evan Beeler at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Amber & Peter Goudeau at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
(Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Chita & Lane Craft at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
David & Devorah Krieger at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Deanna Altenhoff, Darren Brasher at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Dee Dee & Gilbert Garcia at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Brittany Sakowitz Kushner, Jessica Womack, Cassie Milam, Maddie Thomas at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Akbar Mohamed, Fawad Khan, Frank Atta at the Children's Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
The Elvis dessert from Jackson & Company at the Children's Museum Houston 'Viva Las Vegas' gala. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
On this rare night, the guests out glittered the giant disco ball that swirled above the merry throng of 500 that landed in the Corinthian for the annual Children’s Museum Houston gala themed “Viva Las Vegas.” Men and women both took quite seriously the invitation to dress it up Vegas style.

Gowns of sequins, beads, gilded embroidery and silver threads swept through the party scene creating a memorable dazzling gala tableaux. Liberace would have been giddy over the glitz created not only by the fashions but also by Bergner & Johnson, which lit up the joint as bright as the Golden Nugget. Casino games on the second floor balcony added to the authenticity of the theme.

GalaCoChairs_Max&DisneyHarris_Michael&LexiMarek_Liz&CrosbyScofield (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Children’s Museum Houston gala chairs Max & Disney Harris, Mike & Lexi Marek, Liz & Crosby Scofield at The Corinthian (Photo by Alexander’s Fine Portrait Design)

Even before the showgirls in their sequins plus plumage and the faux Elvis arrived, the gala had already secured $800,000 for museum coffers. Board chairman Jason Endecott mentioned as he sat down to dinner that he expected the evening to end up with $900,000 in proceeds.

With the lively antics and fun of auctioneer Johnny Bravo (have you ever seen an auctioneer repeatedly jumping off of the stage to encourage bidding?), total monies raised actually reached $950,000.

Kudos to gala chairs Lexi and Mike Marek, Disney and Max Harris, and Liz and Crosby Scofield and to auction chairs Holly Radom and Katie Arnoldy. All in all, it was a great night to see an up and coming generation of community leaders and philanthropists turn out in force with such enthusiasm. In fact so congenial was this crowd that it was almost impossible to get everyone seated so that Jackson & Company could get the yummy dinner served. But in the end, no one wanted to miss that Elvis inspired dessert.

Allie_JayFields (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Allie & Jay Fields at the Children’s Museum Houston Viva Las Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander’s Fine Portrait Design)

PC Seen: Ginny Endecott, Dee Dee and Gilbert Garcia, Mona and Andrew Sarofim, Mignon and Steve Gill, Devorah and David Krieger, DeeDee and Gilbert Garcia, Ashley and Jonathan Sloan, Allison and Cullen Powell, Beth and Nick Zdeblick, Bethany and Ben Buchanan, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner, Juliette Sweeney, museum executive director Tammie Kahn, and museum public relations and promotions director Henry Yau, who was unrecognizable in his authentic Elvis costuming.

