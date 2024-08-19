Circus Partying Turns Houston’s Mint Julep Fundraiser Into a High-Flying Night — Legacy Keeps It Rollicking

What: Legacy Community Health’s 22nd annual Mint Julep fundraiser

Where: Bayou Music Center

PC Moment: One could say that a playful circus atmosphere prevailed with the “Le Cirque du Mint Julep” theme of the annual fundraiser that brought in $317,000 thanks to presenting sponsor Quest Diagnostics, ticket buyers and the generous entertainers who donated their bountiful tips to the cause. The funds are committed in support of Legacy’s HIV/AIDS programs and services.

So generous were the tips that the stage was covered in Legacy Community Health’s signature Julep Bucks after every performance.

Kevin Aloysius, Cyndy Garza Roberts and Ray Purser chaired the event that found a sellout crowd of more than 400 joining in the carnival magic and excitement. Stepping into the spotlight as honorees were longtime Legacy supporters Tony Bravo and Richard Werner.

The circus-inspired decor, including the ceiling lit up in rainbow colors and sponsor tables dressed in circus stripes, was created by Richard Flowers and The Events Company. The evening’s entertainment kicked off with 13 members of the Empire of the Royal Sovereign and Imperial Court of the Single Star performing to Fergie’s “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody.”

From there it was a rollicking scene of costumed, lip syncing wonders. Consider the ever-popular Kaye Sedilla performing Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” and Alexa Bouvier as a glam ring master performing to “Circus” by Brittany Spears. Adeciya Iman’s performance, with signature death drops and showstopping high kicks, brought the crowd to its feet.

PC Seen: Dr. Robert Hilliard Jr. and Greg Fown, Frank Billingsley and Kevin Gilliard, Shannon Hall and Marcus Sloan, Don Mafrige Jr., Jani Lopez, Chree Boydstun, Clay Brooks, Lisa Bordelon, Tripp Carter, Gerry Heard, Pat Avery, Jim Hazen, Jim Sikorski, Gerard Pollard, Jordan Knight, Milton Townsend, Chris Laasko, Bryan Hlavinka, George Hawkins and Garrett Madderra, Josh Beasley and Andrew Hayes, and Sharon Land.