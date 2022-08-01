Houston’s Newest Showcase Party Space Morphs Into an Animal Friendly Wonderland — Starshine Texas Stands Up

Sandi Mercado, Tony Ackerman, Amanda Ackerman at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: Citizens for Animal Protection‘s annual “Mr. Magoo’s Birthday Bash”

Where: Starshine Texas, Houston’s newest event space spread across 25 acres

PC Moment: The luau theme of the Citizens for Animal Protection’s party meant that guests were invited to dress in Hawaiian mode and all were give leis as they entered Starshine Texas, a new party palace in northeast Houston. Frozen daiquiris further set the tropical mood.

The annual mid-summer fête raised $100,000, happy news for chairs Bruce Padilla, Shelby Kibodeaux, Nikki Richmond and Sonia Soto, and honorary chair Sandi Mercado, Citizens Animal Protection executive director. The funds will aid the the organization in its mission of providing shelter, rescues and placements for homeless animals.

Citizen for Anima Protection programs and services include shelter and care, pet adoption, spaying and neutering, pet care counseling, lost and found pets, feral cat assistance program, pets for seniors, humane education, and even a pet supply shop.

