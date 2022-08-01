Elizabeth Stein, Laura Stein, Alan Stein at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Elizabeth Stein, Laura Stein, Alan Stein at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Debbie Elias, David Flores, Sonia Soto, Angelita Sampaio at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Natalie Maisel & Joe Machado at Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bruce Padilla & Shelby Kibodeaux at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Javier & Gloria Zenteno at Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Mica Piro, Trina Silva, Anna Kaplan at Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Steve Spencer, Jody Merritt at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Michelle Mantor, Mark Silberman at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, Starshine owners Russell & Nicole Schulte at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Karen & Robert Smith at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Heidi and Nick Rockecharlie at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Cindy Childress, Jack Charles at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Larry Rivera, Andrea Rivera, Espie Rivera at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Sandi Mercado, Tony Ackerman, Amanda Ackerman at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Starshine Texas, the Houston area's newest event space spread across 25 acres (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Society / The Seen

Houston’s Newest Showcase Party Space Morphs Into an Animal Friendly Wonderland — Starshine Texas Stands Up

Citizens For Animal Protection Keep Things Tropical and Topical

BY // 08.01.22
photography Priscilla Dickson
Elizabeth Stein, Laura Stein, Alan Stein at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Debbie Elias, David Flores, Sonia Soto, Angelita Sampaio at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Natalie Maisel & Joe Machado at Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bruce Padilla & Shelby Kibodeaux at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Javier & Gloria Zenteno at Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Mica Piro, Trina Silva, Anna Kaplan at Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Steve Spencer, Jody Merritt at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Michelle Mantor, Mark Silberman at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, Starshine owners Russell & Nicole Schulte at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Karen & Robert Smith at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Heidi and Nick Rockecharlie at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Cindy Childress, Jack Charles at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Larry Rivera, Andrea Rivera, Espie Rivera at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Sandi Mercado, Tony Ackerman, Amanda Ackerman at the Citizens for Animal Protection summer bash. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Starshine Texas, the Houston area's newest event space spread across 25 acres (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: Citizens for Animal Protection‘s annual “Mr. Magoo’s Birthday Bash”

Where: Starshine Texas, Houston’s newest event space spread across 25 acres

PC Moment: The luau theme of the Citizens for Animal Protection’s party meant that guests were invited to dress in Hawaiian mode and all were give leis as they entered Starshine Texas, a new party palace in northeast Houston. Frozen daiquiris further set the tropical mood.

The annual mid-summer fête raised $100,000, happy news for chairs Bruce Padilla, Shelby Kibodeaux, Nikki Richmond and Sonia Soto, and honorary chair Sandi Mercado, Citizens Animal Protection executive director. The funds will aid the the organization in its mission of providing shelter, rescues and placements for homeless animals.

Citizen for Anima Protection programs and services include shelter and care, pet adoption, spaying and neutering, pet care counseling, lost and found pets, feral cat assistance program, pets for seniors, humane education, and even a pet supply shop.

PC Seen: Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Laura Stein, Dr.Angela Sturm and Arthur Severin, Heidi and Nick Rockecharlie, Debbie Elias, Michelle Mantor, Mark Siberman, Aaron Smith, Stephanie Reynolds, Tony Gibson and J.D. Adamson, David Flores, Sonia Soto, Angelita Sampaio, Mica Piro, Trina Silva, Anna Kaplan, and Nicole and Russell Schulte, owners of Starshine Texas.

