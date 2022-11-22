Cortney Cole-Hall with Leo photo by Jacob Power
Mica Piro, Anna Kaplan, Sandi Mercado and Lenny Matuszewski photo by Jacob Power
Steve Spencer and Jody Merritt with Yuli photo by Jacob Power
Danielle and Derek Gillespie with Claire photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elia Gabbanelli with Daisy photo by Jacob Power
Tony and Frances Buzbee photo by Jacob Power
David Webster and Rose Chen with Muffin photo by Daniel Ortiz
JD Adamson with Dolly photo by Jacob Power
Kappy Muenzer and Melanie Cizik photo by Jacob Power
Melanie Cizik, Alex Gonzalez, Reilly Cizik photo by Jacob Power
Lee and Shelley Boyer phot by Daniel Ortiz
Brook and Julie Brookshire photo by Daniel Ortiz
Edna Meyer- Nelson and Julie Brookshire photo by Jacob Power
Patricia and Sig Cornelius photo by Daniel Ortiz
Linda Schmuck and Todd Zucker photo by Daniel Ortiz
Mica Piro and Anna Kaplan photo by Jacob Power
Casey and Ryan Mitchell with Gabby Win photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ram Ramani and Nithya Srinivasan photo by Jacob Power
McGregor Main, Mica Piro, Anna Kaplan, Sandi Mercado, Scott Main photo by Jacob Power
Eric Brueggeman and Sterling Woerner photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux photo by Daniel Ortiz
Society / Featured Parties

A Cat Beats the Dogs at Houston’s Ultimate Animal Gala — This Pet of the Year is an Upset Winner

Citizens For Animal Protection Brings the Glitter

BY // 11.22.22
Cortney Cole-Hall with Leo at the Citiens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mica Piro, Anna Kaplan, Sandi Mercado, Lenny Matuszewski at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve Spencer & Jody Merritt with their winning feline, Yuli, at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Derek & Danielle Gillespie with Claire at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elia Gabbanelli with Daisy at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tony Buzbee & Frances Moody Buzbee at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
David Webster & Rose Chen with Muffin at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
JD Adamson with Dolly at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kappy Muenzer, Melanie Cizik at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Melanie Cizik, Alex Gonzalez, Reilly Cizik at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lee & Shelley Boyer at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brook & Julie Brookshire at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Edna Meyer-Nelson, Julie Brookshire at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Patricia & Sig Cornelius at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Linda Schmuck & Todd Zucker at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Citizens for Animal Protection chairs Mica Piro,Anna Kaplan (Photo by Jacob Power)
Casey & Ryan Mictchell with Gabby at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ram Ramani, Nithya Srinivasan at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
McGregor Main,Mica Piro, Anna Kaplan, Sandi Mercado, Scott Main at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Eric Brueggeman, Sterling Woerner at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Bruce Padilla & Shelby Kibodeaux at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: Citizens for Animal Protection 50th anniversary “All That Glitters” gala

Where: The Royal Sonesta Hotel

PC Moment: It was a toss up as to what provided the most exciting moment of the night between announcement of the raffle winner who could drive home in a 2023 Subaru Crosstek, courtesy of West Houston Subaru and Gloria and Frank Meszaros, or announcement that fluffy feline Yuli was named Celebrity Pet of the Year. That honor is bestowed on the animal that wins the most “votes” aka dollars. Congrats to owners Jody Merritt and Steve Spencer.

The sellout crowd of 630 animal lovers celebrated CAP‘s 50th anniversary, half a century of sheltering, rescuing and placing homeless animals for adoption with caring families. Gala chairs Anna Kaplan and Mica Piro led the event to proceeds of $700,000 and counting.

A handful of awards honored CAP patrons — the Main Family Foundation with the prestigious Melcher Humanitarian of the Year honor, Ram Ramani and Nithya Srinivasan with the CAP Cherished Companions award, Lenny Matuszewski with the Celebrity Paws Hall of Fame honor, Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux with Share the Love award, and Frances Moody Buzbee and Tony Buzbee with the Heart of Gold award.

Danielle and Derek Gillespie with Claire photo by Daniel Ortiz
Derek & Danielle Gillespie with Claire at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

While KPRC Channel 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley served as emcee, popular fashion show coordinator Matuszewski introduced the pet contenders and their owners who included JD Adamson with Dolly, Deborah and Ernesto Bautista with Asher and Penelope, Rose Chen and David Webster with Muffin, Cortney Cole-Hall with Leo, Elia and Michael Gabbanelli with Daisy, Danielle and Derek Gillespie with Claire, Casey and Ryan Mitchell with Gabby Win, and Sonia Soto and Jeff Hoffman with Layla.

Elia Gabbanelli with Daisy photo by Jacob Power
Elia Gabbanelli with Daisy at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

The festivities included a happy birthday shoutout to Jane Cizik, whose family provided the lead gift when CAP built its new shelter.

PC Seen: CAP executive director Sandi Mercado, CAP board president, Melna and Mike Moriarty, Leila Perrin, Tamara Klosz Bonar and Dr. James Bonar, Naudia and Will Brookshire, Linda Schmuck and Todd Zucker, Tony Gibson, Marian and Austin Cornelius, Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Meghan and Clint Conroy, and Eric Brueggeman.

