A Cat Beats the Dogs at Houston’s Ultimate Animal Gala — This Pet of the Year is an Upset Winner

Casey & Ryan Mictchell with Gabby at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

JD Adamson with Dolly at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

David Webster & Rose Chen with Muffin at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elia Gabbanelli with Daisy at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Derek & Danielle Gillespie with Claire at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Steve Spencer & Jody Merritt with their winning feline, Yuli, at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Cortney Cole-Hall with Leo at the Citiens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: Citizens for Animal Protection 50th anniversary “All That Glitters” gala

Where: The Royal Sonesta Hotel

PC Moment: It was a toss up as to what provided the most exciting moment of the night between announcement of the raffle winner who could drive home in a 2023 Subaru Crosstek, courtesy of West Houston Subaru and Gloria and Frank Meszaros, or announcement that fluffy feline Yuli was named Celebrity Pet of the Year. That honor is bestowed on the animal that wins the most “votes” aka dollars. Congrats to owners Jody Merritt and Steve Spencer.

The sellout crowd of 630 animal lovers celebrated CAP‘s 50th anniversary, half a century of sheltering, rescuing and placing homeless animals for adoption with caring families. Gala chairs Anna Kaplan and Mica Piro led the event to proceeds of $700,000 and counting.

A handful of awards honored CAP patrons — the Main Family Foundation with the prestigious Melcher Humanitarian of the Year honor, Ram Ramani and Nithya Srinivasan with the CAP Cherished Companions award, Lenny Matuszewski with the Celebrity Paws Hall of Fame honor, Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux with Share the Love award, and Frances Moody Buzbee and Tony Buzbee with the Heart of Gold award.

While KPRC Channel 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley served as emcee, popular fashion show coordinator Matuszewski introduced the pet contenders and their owners who included JD Adamson with Dolly, Deborah and Ernesto Bautista with Asher and Penelope, Rose Chen and David Webster with Muffin, Cortney Cole-Hall with Leo, Elia and Michael Gabbanelli with Daisy, Danielle and Derek Gillespie with Claire, Casey and Ryan Mitchell with Gabby Win, and Sonia Soto and Jeff Hoffman with Layla.

The festivities included a happy birthday shoutout to Jane Cizik, whose family provided the lead gift when CAP built its new shelter.

PC Seen: CAP executive director Sandi Mercado, CAP board president, Melna and Mike Moriarty, Leila Perrin, Tamara Klosz Bonar and Dr. James Bonar, Naudia and Will Brookshire, Linda Schmuck and Todd Zucker, Tony Gibson, Marian and Austin Cornelius, Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Meghan and Clint Conroy, and Eric Brueggeman.