Houston’s Celebrity Pets Take The Spotlight — Going Bow-Wow Bonkers On a Record Setting $1 Million Night

What: Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) Celebrity Paws Gala

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Always the most fun of from the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala is the parade of pet owners in black-tie escorting their four-legged pals down the runway. This year’s event was no exception with 700 attendees cheering and applauding for the Celebrity Pet honorees. But the biggest cheers of all would come from chairs Angela Hernandez and Carson Brown who led the lively night to record proceeds of $1 million.

Those funds will aid Citizens for Animal Protection in its mission to rescue and shelter animals while working to place them for adoption with loving families. The nonprofit’s programs include humane education, spay/neuter services, low-cost pet wellness and community outreach.

“Best in Snow” was the gala theme that found the hotel party space dressed in beautiful wintry decor. Of special note was the glamorous ice bar, sponsored by Sire Spirits and Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi champagne, where espresso martinis were the liquid temptation.

Celebrity Pet honorees rocking the catwalk (ahem) were Junior Honorees Alexandra, Elizabeth and Julianna Lowenberg; Ben Ackerley with Daphne and Meatball; Allison and Nick Boulle with Belle; Clark Caperton with Peyton, Andy Cerota with Maxwell; Dana and Blake Fertitta with Belle and Zoe; Brittany Hildebrand with Spec; Kirby and David Lodholz with Chucky; Dr. Monica Patel and Calvin Krall with Lucky; Daphne and Steve Savva with Jenga; and Megan and Keith Waldrop with Hank.

Bonus for the honorees and their pets? Portraits by Gittings, which were on display.

A moving interlude to the frivolity came when former Texas Christian University quarterback Bram Kohlhausen, who was critically injured in a fall from a helicopter while hunting. Kohlhausen shared his story of recovery with his service dog Chip. The pooch received CAP’s Celebrity Canine Hero Award.

Other award winners that have made a significant impact for animals in the community were CAP Cherished Companions Debbie Berman and Cassandra Carpentier, Heart of Gold honoree Ben Berg, Hall of Fame honoree Carolyn Faulk, Share the Love honoree Andy Cordes and Gittings Photography, and the prestigious Melcher Humanitarian of the Year honorees Naomi and David Schwartz.

In the playful competition between the celebrity pets and their owners, Andy Cerota’s Maxwell was crowned 2024 Celebrity Pet of the Year. Dana and Blake Fertitta’s pooches Belle and Zoe were first runners-up.

PC seen: Emcee Frank Billingsley, auctioneer Brittany Franklin, Patricia and Sig Cornelius, Dr. Mary Riley, Edna Meyer-Nelson, the Tilman Fertitta Family, Katie and Mike Lowenberg, Daphne and Steve Savva, Linda Lyons Ewing, Kappy Muenzer, Marilyn and George DeMontrond, Meghan and Clint Conroy, CAP Sandi Mercado, and Gloria and Frank Meszaros of West Houston Subaru.

The Meszaros, via the company, contributed a 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Premium to the raffle that helped the bottom line.