Houston Mothers and Daughters Come Together to Help Communities in School

What: Communities in Schools of Houston

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: It was a brilliant concept — tap mothers and daughters to chair the evening that celebrated CIS’s 40 years of serving in public schools as the nonprofit’s mission notes, “to help kids stay in school.” The Houston launch in 1980 served as inspiration for the evening’s theme of partying like it was the rad ’80s all over again. Eighties tribute band The Spazmatics provided the golden oldie tunes.

Taking the lead as mother/daughter chairs were Margot Cater with Elisabeth Millard; Julie Crosswell with Bettina Barrow and Jewel Crosswell Stone; Gwen Emmett with Christina Emmett, Emily Emmett, Patricia Homesley and Adrienne Vanderbloemen; Kay Hedges with Casey Hedges and Katie Mullins; Klinka Lollar with Carolyn Albán and Kristen McClain; Kay MacIntyre with Shannon MacIntyre Shannon; and Jan Redford with Tracy Painter.

The evening honored Dick Rogers and the John S. Dunn Foundation in recognition of their support of the CIS of Houston Mental Health Initiative.

Already in the 2019-2020 school year, CIS has been called to serve more than 125,000 students on more than 150 campuses in area school districts. As is tradition with the dinner evening, CIS students, alumni and school district partners shared stories of of how the organization has helped them.

PC Seen: CIS Houston CEO Lisa Descant, Lisa and David Sambrooks, Linda Gale White, Cynthia Adkins, Tissy and Rusty Harden, Bob MacIntyre, Tracy Livingston, Dede and Connie Weill, Lisa Descant, Debbie and State Rep. Armando Walle, Matt Garcia-Prats, CEO Emeritus Cynthia Briggs, David Redford, Silvia and John Yearwood, and Lisa Maloski, who served as emcee.