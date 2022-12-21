Ice Angels, Snowflake Greeters and DJ Charlie Brown Make This Houston Builder’s Holiday Bash Sparkle — Construction Concepts Keeps It Lively

Nuno & Alda Herrera with Snowflakes at Construction Concepts Holiday Party for a Cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

The 12-foot tall Ice Queen entertaining at Construction Concepts Holiday Party for a Cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

What: Construction Concepts 9th annual Holiday Party for a Cause

Where: 51fifteen at Saks Fifth Avenue in The Galleria

PC Moment: We would bet that all of the 200-plus partygoers were agog at the jaw-dropping platinum snowflake greeters serving champagne and the 12-foot tall Ice Angels who spread their sparkle and the spirit of giving throughout the popular restaurant. Adding to the exuberance of the season were DJ Charlie Brown and an ensemble of electric violins, guitars and trumpets. Applause, applause for Amanda Abiassi and Neera Patidar of Elevate Management Group, which orchestrated the party scene.

“We are incredibly grateful for all of the people that make this event so incredible every year,” Construction Concepts CEO Joshua Weisman says. “Houston is a world class city — and it is matched by its overwhelming generosity. We are honored to work with the very best in the city.

“We are grateful for the many milestones and awards we have reached this year, but it is our ability and dedication to give back year after year that makes this celebration so special.”

The 2022 bash served as a benefit for B.I.G. Love Cancer Care, aiding its mission to ease the childhood cancer fight for families across the state. This year alone, through its charity initiative BLDiT (Building Lives and Dreams in Texas), Construction Concepts has supported the Arts of Healing Foundation, the Sunshine Kids, Houston Police South Gessner Holiday Toy Drive, Houston Police Midwest Division Holiday Bash, SAFE Austin and the Hunter 5K in Austin.

The construction firm has been serving clients in Houston and Austin for 25 years and delivering on philanthropy for much of that time too.

PC Seen: Trisha Weisman, Natalie and Mark Bordman, John Elias, DeeAnn and Marcus Thigpen, Julia Gorog, Iradia and Danny Brown, Theresa Roemer, Nate Higgins, Amy and Sean Pendergrast, Gigi Huang, Charlie and Vanessa Kriegel, Jacqueline Davis, Taylor Webster, Brian Brewer, Alda and Nuna Herrera, Paul Connolly, Linda and Todd Riddle, and Acho Azuike.