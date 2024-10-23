Park Place Porsche and Dallas Artist Costa Christ Team Up For A Good Cause

A portion of the proceeds from the evening’s art sales benefitted The Children’s Tumor Foundation and Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center.

Porsche isn’t just a car — it’s a work of art. From the paint colors to the fabrics to the finishes, everything about the vehicle is a piece of art waiting to be experienced. No one knows this better than Dallas artist Costa Christ. And, on Thursday, September 19, the intersection of art, beauty, and Porsche was on full display at Park Place Porsche Dallas.

Photographer Costa Christ has applied his internationally recognized photography to vintage hoods of Porsche. Park Place Porsche Dallas and Christ collaborated to bring this photography to Dallasites in a night to remember with his Custom Art Exhibition and Reception.

As the art and automobile worlds collided, guests enjoyed live music, delicious bites from Thompson Dallas, a customized cocktail and spirit sampling from Socorro Tequila, valet services from deBoulle, and luxury lounge furnishings provided by McKinnon & Harris.

Perhaps the best part of the night, of course, was the ability for guests to bid on limited fine art photography uniquely printed on genuine Porsche hoods, including several one-of-a-kind designs. As Park Place Porsche is the only Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in North Texas, it was a match made in heaven for this extraordinary event.

And, to top it all off, a portion of the proceeds from the evening’s art sales benefitted The Children’s Tumor Foundation and Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center — where Christ also donated a piece to the live auction, helping raise money for children experiencing abuse.

Art, automobiles, and advocacy — a winning combination.