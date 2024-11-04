Matthew McConaughey, Ted Cruz, a TV News Legend & Mattress Mack Help Power Houston’s Record $2 Million Crime Stoppers Night

Record breaking Crime Stoppers Raise 'Em Up for Texas Gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

Dancing the night away at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire

The McIngvale Family presenting the McIngvale Family Humanitarian Award to Rob Wilson with the John M. O'Quinn Foundation at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire

Jordan and Dylan Seff at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire

What: Crime Stoppers of Houston “Raise ‘Em Up for Texas” gala

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: For some it was the video message of congratulations from heartthrob and Crime Stoppers friend Matthew McConaughey. For others it was the opportunity to grab a selfie with Senator Ted Cruz. But for the nonprofit’s CEO Rania Mankarious it was the record proceeds of $2 million that rang her chimes. For others it might have been hearing the familiar voice of retired Houston TV news icon Dave Ward, whose recorded message welcomed everyone into the ballroom.

Applause, applause for chairs Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale-Mackey and Matt Mackey and Michelle and Jonathan Zadok, along with strategic chairs Vanessa Ames and Jordan Seff.

More than 400 supporters, community advocates, elected officials and law enforcement leaders from across the state gathered for the Texas themed evening. Jeans, boots and Stetsons welcomed.

Mankarious spoke to the gathering about Crime Stoppers’ Safe School Institute and the mission to combat crime and keep kids across Texas safe. The program included remarks from University of Houston System chancellor and president Renu Khator, who recalled a campus incident where many lives were potentially saved when an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers helped prevent a mass shooting. Stratford High School graduate Seven “Shamir” Francis shared remarks on the positive messaging and resources provided to teens by Crime Stoppers.

McIngvale-Mackey and Mattress Mack Jim McIngvale joined Mankarious on stage to present the McIngvale Family Humanitarian Award to the John M. O’Quinn Foundation, represented by Rob Wilson, recognized for its $500,000 gift in support of the Safe School Institute.

The award presentation was followed by a video kicking off Crime Stoppers’ 2025 Million for Million campaign, which aims to reach one million students with safety resources.

Further contributing to the record funds raised were the live auction and the paddles up interlude, that alone raising $500,000, both in the hands of energetic auctioneer Johnny Bravo.

Special thanks went to Berg Hospitality Group’s Ben Berg, which provided the steaks that were central to the dinner menu.

PC Seen: Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz, Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Dylan Seff, Chuck Ames, Sheridan and John Eddie Williams, Natalie and Steve Mohtashami, Shane Treleaven, and Jillian and Yuri Waldo, Eric Elder, Brooke and Kevin Lee, June and Steve Barth, and Caroline and Matthew Monday.