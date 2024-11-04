Matthew McConaughey, Ted Cruz, a TV News Legend & Mattress Mack Help Power Houston’s Record $2 Million Crime Stoppers Night

fbpx
Auctioneer Johnny Bravo takes a leap at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jordan and Dylan Seff (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Suresh Khator, Dr. Renu Khator, Rania Mankarious (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jonathan Zadok, Michelle Zadok, Dror Zadok, Helene Zadok 2 (Photo by Jacob Power)
The McIngvale Family presenting The McIngvale Family Humanitarian Award to Rob Wilson with The John M. O’Quinn Foundation (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ben Berg, Morgan Skiba (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dancing 1 (Photo by Jacob Power)
Fady Armanious, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith (Photo by Jacob Power)
Omar Alaoui, Maria Moncada Alaoui (Photo by Jacob Power)
Paige Hollek, Brandon Hollek (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dylan Seff, Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames, Chuck Ames (Photo by Jacob Power)
Norman Lewis, Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious (Photo by Jacob Power)
Supporter Eric Elder (Photo by Jacob Power)
Wendy Baimbridge, Lindsay Aronstein, Sheridan Williams (Photo by Jacob Power)
Zadok Ring Raffle (Photo by Jacob Power)
CS Gala 2024 (918) (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dancing 3 (Photo by Jacob Power)
Crime Stoppers Raise ‘Em Up for Texas Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
01
18

Auctioneer Johnny Bravo takes a leap at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire. (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
18

Jordan and Dylan Seff at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
18

Dr. Suresh Khator, Dr. Renu Khator, Rania Mankarious at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

04
18

(Photo by Jacob Power)

05
18

The McIngvale Family presenting the McIngvale Family Humanitarian Award to Rob Wilson with the John M. O'Quinn Foundation at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

06
18

Ben Berg, Morgan Skiba at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

07
18

Dancing the night away at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

08
18

Fady Armanious, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
18

Omar & Maria Moncada Alaoui at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
18

Paige & Brandon Hollek at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
18

Dylan & Jordan Seff, Vanessa & Chuck Ames at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
18

Norman & Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
18

Eric Elder at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
18

Wendy Baimbridge, Lindsay Aronstein, Sheridan Williams at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
18

Zadok ring raffle at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
18

Guests at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
18

Happy dancing at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
18

Record breaking Crime Stoppers Raise 'Em Up for Texas Gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

Auctioneer Johnny Bravo takes a leap at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jordan and Dylan Seff (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Suresh Khator, Dr. Renu Khator, Rania Mankarious (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jonathan Zadok, Michelle Zadok, Dror Zadok, Helene Zadok 2 (Photo by Jacob Power)
The McIngvale Family presenting The McIngvale Family Humanitarian Award to Rob Wilson with The John M. O’Quinn Foundation (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ben Berg, Morgan Skiba (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dancing 1 (Photo by Jacob Power)
Fady Armanious, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith (Photo by Jacob Power)
Omar Alaoui, Maria Moncada Alaoui (Photo by Jacob Power)
Paige Hollek, Brandon Hollek (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dylan Seff, Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames, Chuck Ames (Photo by Jacob Power)
Norman Lewis, Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious (Photo by Jacob Power)
Supporter Eric Elder (Photo by Jacob Power)
Wendy Baimbridge, Lindsay Aronstein, Sheridan Williams (Photo by Jacob Power)
Zadok Ring Raffle (Photo by Jacob Power)
CS Gala 2024 (918) (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dancing 3 (Photo by Jacob Power)
Crime Stoppers Raise ‘Em Up for Texas Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Society / Featured Parties

Matthew McConaughey, Ted Cruz, a TV News Legend & Mattress Mack Help Power Houston’s Record $2 Million Crime Stoppers Night

Big Names For a Bigger Cause

BY // 11.04.24
photography Jacob Power
Auctioneer Johnny Bravo takes a leap at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jordan and Dylan Seff at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Suresh Khator, Dr. Renu Khator, Rania Mankarious at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
(Photo by Jacob Power)
The McIngvale Family presenting the McIngvale Family Humanitarian Award to Rob Wilson with the John M. O'Quinn Foundation at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ben Berg, Morgan Skiba at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dancing the night away at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
Fady Armanious, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
Omar & Maria Moncada Alaoui at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
Paige & Brandon Hollek at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dylan & Jordan Seff, Vanessa & Chuck Ames at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
Norman & Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
Eric Elder at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
Wendy Baimbridge, Lindsay Aronstein, Sheridan Williams at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
Zadok ring raffle at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
Guests at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
Happy dancing at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
Record breaking Crime Stoppers Raise 'Em Up for Texas Gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)
1
18

Auctioneer Johnny Bravo takes a leap at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire. (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
18

Jordan and Dylan Seff at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

3
18

Dr. Suresh Khator, Dr. Renu Khator, Rania Mankarious at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

4
18

(Photo by Jacob Power)

5
18

The McIngvale Family presenting the McIngvale Family Humanitarian Award to Rob Wilson with the John M. O'Quinn Foundation at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

6
18

Ben Berg, Morgan Skiba at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

7
18

Dancing the night away at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

8
18

Fady Armanious, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
18

Omar & Maria Moncada Alaoui at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
18

Paige & Brandon Hollek at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
18

Dylan & Jordan Seff, Vanessa & Chuck Ames at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
18

Norman & Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
18

Eric Elder at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
18

Wendy Baimbridge, Lindsay Aronstein, Sheridan Williams at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
18

Zadok ring raffle at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
18

Guests at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
18

Happy dancing at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
18

Record breaking Crime Stoppers Raise 'Em Up for Texas Gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: Crime Stoppers of Houston “Raise ‘Em Up for Texas” gala

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: For some it was the video message of congratulations from heartthrob and Crime Stoppers friend Matthew McConaughey. For others it was the opportunity to grab a selfie with Senator Ted Cruz. But for the nonprofit’s CEO Rania Mankarious it was the record proceeds of $2 million that rang her chimes. For others it might have been hearing the familiar voice of retired Houston TV news icon Dave Ward, whose recorded message welcomed everyone into the ballroom.

Paige Hollek, Brandon Hollek (Photo by Jacob Power)
Paige & Brandon Hollek at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

Applause, applause for chairs Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale-Mackey and Matt Mackey and Michelle and Jonathan Zadok, along with strategic chairs Vanessa Ames and Jordan Seff. 

More than 400 supporters, community advocates, elected officials and law enforcement leaders from across the state gathered for the Texas themed evening. Jeans, boots and Stetsons welcomed.

Supporter Eric Elder (Photo by Jacob Power)
Eric Elder at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

Mankarious spoke to the gathering about Crime Stoppers’ Safe School Institute and the mission to combat crime and keep kids across Texas safe. The program included remarks from University of Houston System chancellor and president Renu Khator, who recalled a campus incident where many lives were potentially saved when an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers helped prevent a mass shooting. Stratford High School graduate Seven “Shamir” Francis shared remarks on the positive messaging and resources provided to teens by Crime Stoppers.

Set Your Holiday Table

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
Jonathan Zadok, Michelle Zadok, Dror Zadok, Helene Zadok 2 (Photo by Jacob Power)
(Photo by Jacob Power)

McIngvale-Mackey and Mattress Mack Jim McIngvale joined Mankarious on stage to present the McIngvale Family Humanitarian Award to the John M. O’Quinn Foundation, represented by Rob Wilson, recognized for its $500,000 gift in support of the Safe School Institute.

The award presentation was followed by a video kicking off Crime Stoppers’ 2025 Million for Million campaign, which aims to reach one million students with safety resources.

Further contributing to the record funds raised were the live auction and the paddles up interlude, that alone raising $500,000, both in the hands of energetic auctioneer Johnny Bravo.

Ben Berg, Morgan Skiba (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ben Berg, Morgan Skiba at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

Special thanks went to Berg Hospitality Group’s Ben Berg, which provided the steaks that were central to the dinner menu.

PC Seen: Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz, Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Dylan Seff, Chuck Ames, Sheridan and John Eddie Williams, Natalie and Steve Mohtashami, Shane Treleaven, and Jillian and Yuri Waldo, Eric Elder, Brooke and Kevin Lee, June and Steve Barth, and Caroline and Matthew Monday.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
NORTH CENTRAL
FOR SALE

1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
AUSTIN, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Kathleen Magat (650) 291-7516 Email Realtor
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
ROUND TOP
FOR SALE

1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
AUSTIN, TX

$5,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Shannon Ayres (415) 819-8529 Email Realtor
1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
Barton Hills
FOR SALE

2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
2712 MARIA ANNA
Tarrytown
FOR SALE

2712 MARIA ANNA
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
2712 MARIA ANNA
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Spanish Oaks
FOR SALE

5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Austin, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
Balcones
FOR SALE

4203 BALCONES DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
900 S 1ST ST # 414
Downtown
FOR SALE

900 S 1ST ST # 414
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Christine White (512) 784-6684 Email Realtor
900 S 1ST ST # 414
Presented by The Agency Austin
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X