A Champagne-Fueled Soirée (and Lush Rooftop After-Party) Kicked Off the Dallas Art Fair’s Long Awaited Return

Dallas-based GRO Designs helped transform The Joule for the Art Fair after party. (photo by BECKLEY) (Photo by Exploredinary)

More scenes from the Dallas Art Fair 2021 after-party. (photo by BECKLEY) (Photo by Exploredinary)

Concepted by Jeny Bania, CMO of Headington, The Joule was filled with magnolia trees, orchids, paper flowers, neon accents, and GRO Designs painted palms. (photo by BECKLEY) (Photo by Exploredinary)

Post-soirée, Dallas Art Fair exhibitors and VIPs ascended the private glass elevator to the terrace level of The Joule, which had been transformed into a lush, rooftop club. (photo by BECKLEY) (Photo by Exploredinary)

WHAT: The Early Access Champagne Soirée for the IRL Return of the Dallas Art Fair, and VIP After-Party

WHERE: The Fashion Industry Gallery (aka F.I.G.) in the Dallas Arts District

THE SCENE: What was once a rite of spring pivoted to the fall during an unprecedented year, but the intimate bustle of art lovers was well worth the wait. Dressed up to rival the works on the walls, guests gained a first glimpse of the galleries — drinks by Champagne Lallier and Campari Rare and in hand — while catching up with long lost friends.

The first and second floors of the Fashion Industry Gallery were filled with works from nearly 60 galleries that represent the best of Texas (including Conduit, Valley House & Sculpture Garden, Cris Worley, Liliana Bloch, 12.26, and more), as well as transatlantic dealers from Florence, London, Mexico City, Milan, Toronto, and beyond. (Visit here for PaperCity‘s detailed guide to all the must-see Dallas Art Fair galleries.)

Post-soirée, Dallas Art Fair exhibitors and VIPs ascended the private glass elevator to the terrace level of The Joule. (Famous New York gallery KARMA has currently taken over the first floor.) Atop the downtown hotel, the space had been transformed into a lush, club paradise with magnolia trees, orchids, paper flowers, neon accents, and GRO Designs painted palms completing the urban oasis, concepted by Jeny Bania, CMO of Headington. The Joule catered plant-based bites like vegetable nigiri and mushroom bao, which paired beautifully with the mezcal ginger shots at the terrace hot bar.

Proceeds from the opening night celebration benefit the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, and the Dallas Contemporary.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe

















Next

PC SEEN: Diamond Mahone Bailey and John Bailey, Alden Pinnell, Lynn and Allan McBee, John Sughrue, Kelly Cornell, Marjon Zabihi Henderson, Jordan Jones, Taylor Tomasi Hill, Adam Abdalla, Jeny Bania, John and Lisa Runyon, Benjamin Godsill, Vanity Fair’s Nate Freeman, the KARMA Gallery team (Brendan Dugan and Sinisa Mackovic).