Inside the Chanel-Clad Life of a Dallas Real Estate Icon

It’s fabulous when I share similar values with one of my “She’s the Bomb” girls (PaperCity‘s monthly series highlighting some of Dallas’ most influential women) — in this case, real estate and fashion icon Erin Mathews. I’m not talking about religion or politics, because who wants to discuss such matters over a cappuccino or chardonnay. No, I’m referring to fashion mantras such as a willingness to splurge on classic items that have a very long shelf life.

Before I formally spent time with Erin Mathews, I often saw her at art functions around town. Erin has a passion for the Nasher Sculpture Center and annually supports the exclusive Nasher Prize Gala. She also has a long history of donating to the Dallas Museum of Art (dating back to the 1990s) and most recently supported the DMA’s Silver Supper. During those early Erin sightings, she caught my attention with her signature soft bob and penchant for Chanel.

Erin Mathews confesses: “Doss Alexander [whom many might remember from his tenure at Neiman Marcus] was my partner in crime. I had always known Chanel, but he sucked me in. It’s been a death trap — but in such a practical way.”

Erin has a mantra when it comes to dressing: Her clothes must be appropriate for indoor and outdoor, and they should transition from coffee meeting to lunch and occasionally to cocktail party and dinner. Her need for a quintessential day-to-evening look is the result of her busy life as a titan of real estate. That chic girl-on-the-go spirit with a fabulous wardrobe to match was noticed by a Vogue editor at a Neiman Marcus party. The editor was so captivated by Erin’s fabulous day-to-evening ensemble that the magazine decided to feature her in a story in their May 2009 issue. She was also one of the few Dallasites invited to attend Chanel’s Métiers d’Art fashion show at Fair Park in 2013.

“I have always been somewhat extravagant but thoughtful,” she says. “I never subscribed to throwaway fashion. I’ve had items in my arsenal for 10-plus years that I continue to wear.”

Norman, Oklahoma, is home for Erin. There, she had an idyllic childhood growing up with two younger sisters. At 15 years of age, Erin got her first job at the clothing shop Harold’s, where she was often featured as a model in the store’s print ads. She attended the University of Oklahoma as a fashion merchandising major and eventually made her way south to Dallas, where she landed a job at Neiman Marcus and continued her retail career.

She received her real estate license in 1994 and transitioned from full-time retailer to full-time realtor. In 2018, she sold a staggering $90 million and was the number-one agent in Dallas county for home sales worth more than $2 million.

Brittany Mathews, Erin Mathews

I imagine that every realtor has had at least one locked-out-of-a-house moment in their careers. How do I know this? From watching too much Modern Family with Phil’s many stories about getting in and out of locked properties. So, when I asked Erin whether she had a memory to share, she grinned.

“I was showing a house a few years ago and put the keys on the kitchen counter. We headed to the backyard, and as soon as I heard the door close behind me, I knew that I had locked us out,” says Erin Mathews. “On top of that, the backyard fence was locked. So I hiked up my pencil skirt and swung over the crosspiece, unlocked the fence, and we got out of there.”

What I would’ve paid to be driving through Highland Park that day and spot Erin hiking up a Chanel tweed skirt and climbing a fence in her Chanel boots. Alas, I can dream.

Approximate date of the black-and-white photo above.

1968.

The occasion.

It was some kind of sorority party. I loved fashion magazines and had noticed the model Twiggy. We had the same body type. I had always been a tall skinny girl. When I saw her in a magazine, I thought, ‘OMG, there is someone just like me.”

What you were wearing.

This is a little Glen-plaid mini-dress, which seems to be in fashion again. I’m sure it was from Harold’s, but I’m pretty sure I had it hemmed shorter. I was wearing tights and little flats.

What price fashion.

Harold’s wasn’t inexpensive; however, even with my discount, it was likely a little more than I should have spent.

What makes this photo special.

I felt good about the way I looked, and it was a time in my life that I had a lot of friends (many of whom are still my good friends). I loved school. I loved work. I loved that dress. In fact, if it came back to life today, I’d probably still be wearing it.