Society / The Seen

Dallas’ KidneyTexas Luncheon Celebrates Its Silver Anniversary With A Glamorous Fashion Show

The Jan Strimple-Produced Event Featured Designs by Nardos, Tootsies, Betty Reiter, and More

BY // 10.08.24
photography Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Luncheon Co-Chair; Barbara Bigham, Lifetime Achievement Award honoree; Monica Cooley, President, KidneyTexas, Inc.; Emilynn Wilson, a 25th Anniversary Award honoree; Claire Catrino, Luncheon Co-Chair. Not shown: The late Claude Wilson, 25th Anniversary Award honoree. (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Dress by Nardos and jewels by Bachendorf's (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Donna Arp Weitzman, Sue Goodnight Award honoree; Natalie Taylor, Presenting Sponsor, Sam and Helga Feldman Foundation/David and Natalie Taylor; Lauryn Gayle White, Honorary Chair (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Scott Murray, emcee; Everson Walls, namesake of the Everson Walls Legacy Award; Raymond Quigley MD, Everson Walls Legacy Award honoree (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Emily Ash, Nardos Imam (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Cile McCormick, Suzette Derrick (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Reagan Pace, Sheridan Reeder (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Meredith Connally, designer Bach Mai (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Niki Turner, Sarah Bowlby (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Nathalie Barrera, Bryant Phelan, Grecia Garza-Castillo (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Shane Martin, Cindy Pierce, Store Director, TOOTSIES (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Cindy Feld, Linda Spina (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Maggie Kipp, Sarah Z. Bennett (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Jan Strimple, Fashion Show Producer; Robyn Chauvin (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Dresses by Nardos, Jewelry by Bachendorf's (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Fashion Show looks (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
Fashion Show looks (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)
In celebration of the event’s silver anniversary, KidneyTexas Inc. hosted its 25th Runway Report luncheon and fashion show on Tuesday, September 24. Loyal supporters in a variety of fit-and-flare florals gathered at Brook Hollow Country Club for the tried-and-true event, whose formula works for a reason.

Gather the gals (and a few good men). Meet at Brook Hollow. Grab a glass of champagne, even though a well-intentioned stiletto might knock it over, and enjoy the show!

Claire Catrino and Kaleta Bluffer Johnson co-chaired this year’s luncheon, ensuring the entire affair would be as classy as ever. Lauryn Gayle White served as honorary chair.

Kidney Texas Luncheon
Fashion Show looks (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe / Wythe Portrait Studio)

The runway show, produced by the legendary Jan Strimple, featured festive looks for all seasons (and all budgets!) from longtime fashion show partner Tootsies, as well as St. John, Betty Reiter, and Nardos Design. Frosting each of the models? Jewels from Bachendorf’s, of course. Strimple announced that she’d be handing the proverbial torch to Robyn Chauvin Productions next year. Rest assured, it’s in the best of hands!

We collectively held our breath as the elegant models narrowly missed the clearance of the ballroom’s opulent chandeliers. Their dramatic ballgowns swished down the elevated runway, as attendees snapped iPhone photos of their favorite looks. (Shopping for future galas, perhaps?)

Funds from this year’s silver anniversary luncheon and fashion show benefited six local partners, including Children’s Medical Center Foundation, Methodist Health System Foundation, and Camp Reynal. Two campers from Camp Reynal — Twin siblings, one of whom battles kidney disease — delightfully joined emcee Scott Murray on stage to share highlights from their camp experience. (Spoiler alert, young boys still love zip-lining!)

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
Donna Arp Weitzman, Sandra Chapman, Nancy Greenbach, President, KidneyTexas, Inc.; Barbara Brice (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Donna Arp Weitzman, Sandra Chapman, Nancy Greenbach, President, KidneyTexas, Inc.; Barbara Brice (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

This year, KidneyTexas honored some well-known philanthropists for their steadfast devotion to the organization’s mission, including Donna Arp Weitzman and Barbara Bigham, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Immediately preceding lunch, a pared-down live auction, led by Ken Catrino, included three luxurious packages for the fashionistas — a custom couture piece from Nardos! A champagne-fueled afternoon of baubles at Bachendorf’s! A $2,000 shopping spree at Tootsie’s and a “cool-girl” bomber jacket from Bach Mai! Attendees generously lifted their paddles to raise funds for local efforts to diagnose and manage kidney disease.

At lunch, the tomato soup surprised my tablemates when it turned out to be a gazpacho. Over a pecan-crusted chicken breast, I caught up with Murray, who told me he emcees/hosts/moderates more than 500 events per year (that’s an average of 1.37 events per day!). The next time I’m feeling too booked and busy, I’m going to think of Murray.

Surveying the Brook Hollow ballroom, I saw so many familiar faces who attend The Runway Report year after year, a testament to their devotion to the cause.

Until kidney disease is cured, KidneyTexas will keep ’em coming back.

