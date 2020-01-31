The Birthday Party Project Goes Back to the ’80s — and Announces a Scholarship Fund — at The Bomb Factory
Relive the Dallas NonProfit’s Heartwarming — and Incredibly Fun — Eighth Annual CelebrationBY Caitlin Clark // 01.31.20
Some party themes are meant to be taken lightly. A sequined masquerade mask or a Gatsby-era pearl necklace can usually suffice. But that level of lukewarm commitment has no place at The Birthday Party Project’s annual fundraiser, which—in addition to donating 100 percent of its proceeds back to the Dallas-based non-profit‘s mission of celebrating children experiencing homelessness—is a perennial display of what it looks like to really go all-out.
For The Birthday Party Project’s eighth annual event, held at The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum this past Saturday (January 25), the 80s took center stage (past themes have included “Babes in Toyland,” “A Night With the Stars,” and Saturday Night Live). A Steve Urkel-fronted band played Cyndi Lauper and Journey, while the MTV Moon Man overlooked the action from atop the vibrantly hued VIP section.
Beetlejuice and many a jazzerciser were in attendance, along with The Coneheads, Ghostbusters, Ferris Buellers, and an innovative Bob Ross, who used his paint palette to carry a cocktail.
But the moment the non-profit’s founder, Paige Chenault, takes the stage is always the evening’s highlight. This year, in addition to thanking the volunteers and supporters that have helped the organization throw 49 parties a month in 15 cities across the country, Chenault announced The Birthday Party Project’s first scholarship fund.
The recipient: Franchesca Jennings, who celebrated her 14th birthday while her family was experiencing homelessness thanks to Chenault, whom she joined on The Bomb Factory stage. At 17-years-old, Jennings is the youngest ever intern at Frito Lay and is currently a senior at Skyline Center Magnet School. The TBPP Scholarship may help her make her college dreams a reality this fall.
Amanda and Ford Albritton and Emily and Walter Clarke were also honored. Notable guests included Lindsay Billingsley, Meredith and Seth Koschak, Tess and Ian Kinsler, Hannah Kohler, Maggie Kipp, and Julian Leaver—just to name a few.