Dallas Cowboys’ Charlotte Jones Hosts An Exclusive Kickoff Party For Dallas Open 2025

fbpx
Amir Rozwadowski, Charlotte Jones, Peter Lebedevs, John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party-3 (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Dirk Nowitzki, Peter Lebedevs, and John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Charlotte Jones (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party-11 (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Peter Lebedevs (1) (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Todd Furness and Peter Lebedevs (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party-9 (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
John Isner (2) (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party-15 (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Peter Lebedevs (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party-20 (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party-4 (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
01
14

Amir Rozwadowski, Charlotte Jones, Peter Lebedevs, John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

02
14

2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

03
14

Dirk Nowitzki, Peter Lebedevs, and John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

04
14

Charlotte Jones (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

05
14

The famous "Honey Deuce" cocktail came to Dallas (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

06
14

Peter Lebedevs (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

07
14

Todd Furness and Peter Lebedevs (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

08
14

2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

09
14

John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

10
14

John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

11
14

2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

12
14

Peter Lebedevs (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

13
14

2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

14
14

Cocktail menu at the 2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

Amir Rozwadowski, Charlotte Jones, Peter Lebedevs, John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party-3 (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Dirk Nowitzki, Peter Lebedevs, and John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Charlotte Jones (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party-11 (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Peter Lebedevs (1) (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Todd Furness and Peter Lebedevs (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party-9 (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
John Isner (2) (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party-15 (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Peter Lebedevs (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party-20 (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party-4 (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Society / The Seen

Dallas Cowboys’ Charlotte Jones Hosts An Exclusive Kickoff Party For Dallas Open 2025

Local Legends John Isner and Dirk Nowitzki Drum Up Excitement For The Upgraded Pro Tennis Tournament

BY // 11.18.24
photography Corey Wernecke
Amir Rozwadowski, Charlotte Jones, Peter Lebedevs, John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Dirk Nowitzki, Peter Lebedevs, and John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Charlotte Jones (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
The famous "Honey Deuce" cocktail came to Dallas (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Peter Lebedevs (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Todd Furness and Peter Lebedevs (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Peter Lebedevs (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Cocktail menu at the 2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
1
14

Amir Rozwadowski, Charlotte Jones, Peter Lebedevs, John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

2
14

2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

3
14

Dirk Nowitzki, Peter Lebedevs, and John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

4
14

Charlotte Jones (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

5
14

The famous "Honey Deuce" cocktail came to Dallas (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

6
14

Peter Lebedevs (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

7
14

Todd Furness and Peter Lebedevs (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

8
14

2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

9
14

John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

10
14

John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

11
14

2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

12
14

Peter Lebedevs (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

13
14

2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

14
14

Cocktail menu at the 2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

Giddy up, tennis fans! In partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Dallas Open (February 1 through 9, 2025) announced that two of the top American tennis players in the world — Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe — committed to competing in the 2025 Dallas Open. The only ATP Tour indoor championship in the United States, the Dallas Open features men’s top world tennis players in singles and doubles competition.

Tournament Director Peter Lebedevs announced the superstars’ participation at the Dallas Open kickoff party, which Charlotte Jones and Amir Rozwadowski hosted at their home on Tuesday, October 29. Two of Dallas’ tallest and most beloved athletes, John Isner and Dirk Nowitzki, attended, drumming up excitement for the high-profile tournament.

Dirk Nowitzki, Peter Lebedevs, and John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
Dirk Nowitzki, Peter Lebedevs, and John Isner (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

It made sense that Jones, who acts as Chief Brand Officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys, hosted the party since the 2025 Dallas Open will move to the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. In previous years, the tournament took place at SMU’s Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex. Because of The Star’s significantly larger seating capacity, this move elevated the tournament’s status to an ATP 500 event. For players, that means the opportunity to earn more ATP ranking points and compete for $2.8 million in prize money.

Because of the Dallas-sized footprint of The Star, the venue also affords players a unique opportunity — they never have to step foot “off-campus” if they don’t want to. The Omni Frisco Hotel, stadium, and more than 25 restaurants all sit on the same 91-acre campus.  Based on the big-name athletes that the tournament continues to attract, it’s clear that the talent is taking notice.

“I’m looking forward to returning to North Texas to compete in an elevated tournament at a one-of-a-kind venue,” Fritz, the top-ranked American man in the world, said. “The Dallas Open has been a great event and will only be bigger and better with the upgrades starting in 2025.”

“It’s exciting to see another 500-level tournament added here in the U.S.,” Tiafoe said. “The energy at the Dallas Open is electric, and I can’t wait to compete in this year’s event.”

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024

Fritz and Tiafoe join 2024 Dallas Open Champion Tommy Paul and Casper Ruud, the eighth-ranked player in the world, as confirmed competitors in the 2025 Dallas Open.

2025 Dallas Open Kickoff Party-12 (Photo by Corey Wernecke)
The famous “Honey Deuce” cocktail came to Dallas (Photo by Corey Wernecke)

Party guests sipped a Dallas version of the iconic “Honey Deuce” cocktail from Diageo spirits as the hosts announced Hugo Boss as the official apparel partner of the tournament. Choctaw Casinos & Resorts will be the naming partner for the VIP boxes and the premier Choctaw Club.

The evening concluded with a charming conversation between Blair Henley and Isner, a Dallas Open ambassador, about the former top 10 player’s excitement surrounding the future of tennis in North Texas.

With the move to The Star, the future looks big and bright, deep in the heart of Frisco.

Oh, and the court? It will be Dallas Cowboys’ iconic blue and silver, natch.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This June — Apple TV+, Hulu, Max and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This June — Apple TV+, Hulu, Max and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Galveston, TX

$2,825,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3515 Jolly Roger Circle
4706 Devon Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4706 Devon Street
HOUSTON, TX

$2,375,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4706 Devon Street
207 Munford Street
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/207
FOR SALE

207 Munford Street
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
207 Munford Street
1227 Cortlandt
Heights
FOR SALE

1227 Cortlandt
HOUSTON, TX

$1,890,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1227 Cortlandt
733 E 10th 1/2 Street
Heights
FOR SALE

733 E 10th 1/2 Street
HOUSTON, TX

$1,090,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
733 E 10th 1/2 Street
6601 Corbin Street
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6601 Corbin Street
HOUSTON, TX

$1,249,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
6601 Corbin Street
1546 Rutland
Heights
FOR SALE

1546 Rutland
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1546 Rutland
2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
3315 Robinhood Street
West University
FOR SALE

3315 Robinhood Street
West University, TX

$2,450,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Noel
This property is listed by: Melinda Noel (713) 201-7400 Email Realtor
3315 Robinhood Street
1003 W 16th Street
Shady Acres
FOR SALE

1003 W 16th Street
HOUSTON, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Cassandra Emerson
This property is listed by: Cassandra Emerson (832) 659-7492 Email Realtor
1003 W 16th Street
2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
Houston, TX

$295,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X