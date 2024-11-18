Dallas Cowboys’ Charlotte Jones Hosts An Exclusive Kickoff Party For Dallas Open 2025

Giddy up, tennis fans! In partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Dallas Open (February 1 through 9, 2025) announced that two of the top American tennis players in the world — Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe — committed to competing in the 2025 Dallas Open. The only ATP Tour indoor championship in the United States, the Dallas Open features men’s top world tennis players in singles and doubles competition.

Tournament Director Peter Lebedevs announced the superstars’ participation at the Dallas Open kickoff party, which Charlotte Jones and Amir Rozwadowski hosted at their home on Tuesday, October 29. Two of Dallas’ tallest and most beloved athletes, John Isner and Dirk Nowitzki, attended, drumming up excitement for the high-profile tournament.

It made sense that Jones, who acts as Chief Brand Officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys, hosted the party since the 2025 Dallas Open will move to the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. In previous years, the tournament took place at SMU’s Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex. Because of The Star’s significantly larger seating capacity, this move elevated the tournament’s status to an ATP 500 event. For players, that means the opportunity to earn more ATP ranking points and compete for $2.8 million in prize money.

Because of the Dallas-sized footprint of The Star, the venue also affords players a unique opportunity — they never have to step foot “off-campus” if they don’t want to. The Omni Frisco Hotel, stadium, and more than 25 restaurants all sit on the same 91-acre campus. Based on the big-name athletes that the tournament continues to attract, it’s clear that the talent is taking notice.

“I’m looking forward to returning to North Texas to compete in an elevated tournament at a one-of-a-kind venue,” Fritz, the top-ranked American man in the world, said. “The Dallas Open has been a great event and will only be bigger and better with the upgrades starting in 2025.”

“It’s exciting to see another 500-level tournament added here in the U.S.,” Tiafoe said. “The energy at the Dallas Open is electric, and I can’t wait to compete in this year’s event.”

Fritz and Tiafoe join 2024 Dallas Open Champion Tommy Paul and Casper Ruud, the eighth-ranked player in the world, as confirmed competitors in the 2025 Dallas Open.

Party guests sipped a Dallas version of the iconic “Honey Deuce” cocktail from Diageo spirits as the hosts announced Hugo Boss as the official apparel partner of the tournament. Choctaw Casinos & Resorts will be the naming partner for the VIP boxes and the premier Choctaw Club.

The evening concluded with a charming conversation between Blair Henley and Isner, a Dallas Open ambassador, about the former top 10 player’s excitement surrounding the future of tennis in North Texas.

With the move to The Star, the future looks big and bright, deep in the heart of Frisco.

Oh, and the court? It will be Dallas Cowboys’ iconic blue and silver, natch.