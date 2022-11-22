Champagne, a Parisian River Oaks Home, Fabulous Diamonds and Astros Connections — De Beers Sure Knows How to Throw a Memorable Party

De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
01
24

Rachel Bagwell, hostess Janet Gurwitch, Julia Morales at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

02
24

Janet Gurwitch & Ron Franklin host the evening celebrating De Beers high jewelry collection at their River Oaks home. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

03
24

De Beers models showcase the Butterfly series from the Portraits of Nature Collection and high jewelry diamonds (Photo by Michelle Watson)

04
24

Katherine Phelps, Dr. Jennie Segal at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

05
24

Patrice Ferguson & John Camp at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

06
24

Claudia Xu, Faye Xu at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

07
24

Phoebe Tudor, Sheridan Williams, hostess Janet Gurwitch at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

08
24

Terrell & Abbot Sprague at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

09
24

Melissa Mithoff, Courtney Hobson at the De Beers high jewelry fête (Photo by Michelle Watson)

10
24

De Beers Talisman Collection on display at the high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

11
24

Sharon Mom, Faye Xu at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

12
24

Joe R. Martin & Angelica Ximenes at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

13
24

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

14
24

De Beers Talisman cocktail earrings in white gold (Photo by Michelle Watson)

15
24

Mike & Karen Mayell at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

16
24

Vicki West & Ralph Burch at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

17
24

Meredith Chastang, Monica Bickers, Katherine Phelps at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

18
24

Julia Morales, Rachel Bagwell at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

19
24

Roz & Alan Pactor at the De Beers Jewellers event (Photo by Michelle Watson)

20
24

Shafik Rifaat, Sheridan Williams at De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

21
24

Claudia Xu, Faye Xu at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

22
24

De Beers high jewelry on display at the pre-holiday celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

23
24

De Beers' Snow Dance collection necklace with a fancy yellow diamond drop (Photo by Michelle Watson)

24
24

De Beers Jewellers Reception hosted by Paper City Magazine (Photo by Michelle Watson)

De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Society / Featured Parties

Champagne, a Parisian River Oaks Home, Fabulous Diamonds and Astros Connections — De Beers Sure Knows How to Throw a Memorable Party

High Jewelry Takes Centerstage With a Butterfly Twist

BY // 11.22.22
photography Michelle Watson
Rachel Bagwell, hostess Janet Gurwitch, Julia Morales at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Janet Gurwitch & Ron Franklin host the evening celebrating De Beers high jewelry collection at their River Oaks home. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers models showcase the Butterfly series from the Portraits of Nature Collection and high jewelry diamonds (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Katherine Phelps, Dr. Jennie Segal at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Patrice Ferguson & John Camp at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Claudia Xu, Faye Xu at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Phoebe Tudor, Sheridan Williams, hostess Janet Gurwitch at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Terrell & Abbot Sprague at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Melissa Mithoff, Courtney Hobson at the De Beers high jewelry fête (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Talisman Collection on display at the high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Sharon Mom, Faye Xu at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Joe R. Martin & Angelica Ximenes at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Talisman cocktail earrings in white gold (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Mike & Karen Mayell at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Vicki West & Ralph Burch at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Meredith Chastang, Monica Bickers, Katherine Phelps at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Julia Morales, Rachel Bagwell at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Roz & Alan Pactor at the De Beers Jewellers event (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Shafik Rifaat, Sheridan Williams at De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Claudia Xu, Faye Xu at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers high jewelry on display at the pre-holiday celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers' Snow Dance collection necklace with a fancy yellow diamond drop (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers Jewellers Reception hosted by Paper City Magazine (Photo by Michelle Watson)
1
24

Rachel Bagwell, hostess Janet Gurwitch, Julia Morales at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

2
24

Janet Gurwitch & Ron Franklin host the evening celebrating De Beers high jewelry collection at their River Oaks home. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

3
24

De Beers models showcase the Butterfly series from the Portraits of Nature Collection and high jewelry diamonds (Photo by Michelle Watson)

4
24

Katherine Phelps, Dr. Jennie Segal at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

5
24

Patrice Ferguson & John Camp at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

6
24

Claudia Xu, Faye Xu at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

7
24

Phoebe Tudor, Sheridan Williams, hostess Janet Gurwitch at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

8
24

Terrell & Abbot Sprague at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

9
24

Melissa Mithoff, Courtney Hobson at the De Beers high jewelry fête (Photo by Michelle Watson)

10
24

De Beers Talisman Collection on display at the high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

11
24

Sharon Mom, Faye Xu at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

12
24

Joe R. Martin & Angelica Ximenes at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

13
24

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

14
24

De Beers Talisman cocktail earrings in white gold (Photo by Michelle Watson)

15
24

Mike & Karen Mayell at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

16
24

Vicki West & Ralph Burch at the De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

17
24

Meredith Chastang, Monica Bickers, Katherine Phelps at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

18
24

Julia Morales, Rachel Bagwell at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

19
24

Roz & Alan Pactor at the De Beers Jewellers event (Photo by Michelle Watson)

20
24

Shafik Rifaat, Sheridan Williams at De Beers soirée (Photo by Michelle Watson)

21
24

Claudia Xu, Faye Xu at the De Beers high jewelry celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

22
24

De Beers high jewelry on display at the pre-holiday celebration (Photo by Michelle Watson)

23
24

De Beers' Snow Dance collection necklace with a fancy yellow diamond drop (Photo by Michelle Watson)

24
24

De Beers Jewellers Reception hosted by Paper City Magazine (Photo by Michelle Watson)

It was just the sort of intimate, trés chic gathering one would want before launch of the holiday partying frenzy — a fire on the hearth, champagne and martinis on the serving trays, and displays of — no exaggeration — fabulous diamonds. De Beers Jewellers partnered with PaperCity to host the soirée in the Parisian-style River Oaks home of entrepreneur Janet Gurwitch and attorney Ron Franklin.

Many know Gurwitch as founder of Laura Mercier Cosmetics, now operating partner with private equity concern Advent International and the only female on the Houston Astros ownership team. Recently retired attorney Franklin serves as a trustee of the Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.

The occasion was a celebration of De Beers high jewelry collections with special focus on the Butterfly series in the Portrait of Nature Collection. One of the two reed-thin models was adorned with butterfly pieces including earrings, pendant and flirtatious winged ring, all featuring pink diamonds. The second model accessorized with an assortment of De Beers iconic diamond jewels. And then there were the scrumptious diamond displays in the home’s back gallery. While guests dreamed of diamonds in their holiday gifts, the team from A Fare Extraordinaire circulated with light bites and drinks.

De Beers Jewellers Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson)
De Beers models showcase the Butterfly series from the Portraits of Nature Collection and high jewelry diamonds (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Only a few days before, De Beers had gathered a glittering group in New York to celebrate the appointment of the intriguing Lupita Nyong’o as the jeweler’s first Global Brand Ambassador. Making that scene were Halle Bailey, Fiona Nyong’o, Elaine Welteroth, Nicole Ari Parker, Leyna Bloom, Cindy Bruna, Kennedy Yanko and more.

The Houston soirée was not without its high-powered notables as well. Dr. Jennie Segal, dermatologist and founder of Metropolitan Dermatology Institute who keeps the city’s most beautiful forever young, was stunning in a black Comme des Garçons cocktail dress. Further adding sophistication to the scene was Anita Sehgal, senior vice president of marketing and communications for the  Astros.

The glamorous Julia Morales, AT&T SportsNet and Astros sideline reporter, talked of enjoying this break following the World Series championship while Rachel Bagwell, wife of MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, Astros community outreach exec, was looking forward to that second World Series ring.

Stocking Stuffers

Swipe
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022

Philanthropists and community activist Phoebe Tudor, she involved in conservation, and Sheridan Williams, she committed to making Houston a safer place to live, added glamour notes to the evening. Two of our favorite partying femmes, Melissa Mithoff and Courtney Hobson, provided their high-octane spirits to the scene.

PC Seen: PaperCity‘s Monica Bickers and Meredith Chastang, plus Patrice Ferguson and John Camp, Faye Xu and daughter Claudia, Karen and Mike Mayell, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Katherine Phelps, Angelica Ximenes and Joe R. Martin, Roz and Alan Pactor, and Sharon Mom. 

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
There’s No Such Thing As a Silly Etiquette Question in Today’s World — Ask <em>PaperCity</em> Anything
There’s No Such Thing As a Silly Etiquette Question in Today’s World — Ask PaperCity Anything
‘Technoference’ is Real — Here’s How to Deal With It, According to a Modern Etiquette Expert
‘Technoference’ is Real — Here’s How to Deal With It, According to a Modern Etiquette Expert
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
Social in Security — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
<em>Social in Security</em> — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
read full series
An Outdoor Christmas Adventure at North Pole Texas
LEARN MORE
Christmas at Anatole featuring North Pole Texas
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X