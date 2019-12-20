This River Oaks District Holiday Bash Brings Dazzling Jewels, a Dashing Race Car Driver and Standout Cigars

Guests swanning into de Boulle for the holiday fête at the River Oaks District shop were almost as dazzling as the jewels but none could surpass the allure of the High Jewelry Moghul necklace, which sparkles with different shaped diamonds on strands, hoops and a tassel, all mounted in platinum.

Another piece that had the cocktail-attired clutch swooning was the de Boulle High Jewelry diamond cuff, set with 30 pear-shaped GIA certified diamonds surrounded by diamond pavé in 18K white gold. Both are exclusive to de Boulle and both would make superb gifts for the special lady on anyone’s list. Of course, as with most high jewelry, price is on request. And as they say, if you have to ask . . .

Those two pieces were among the exquisite selections brought from home base in Dallas, just as the de Boulle family jetted in for the swank evening. Founders Denis and Karen Boulle and their son, Nick Boulle, the dashing race car driver, welcomed guests to a very merry fête.

A Fare Extraordinaire provided the tasty hors d’oeuvres and while champagne and wine flowed, the Frankly Organic Vodka, in flavors such as grapefruit with Ceylon cinnamon and apple with ginger root, caught the attention of those with a taste for the new and different. While the DJ provided hip tunes from his play list, guests lined up at the MirMir photo booth, a traditional part of de Boulle festivities in both Houston and Dallas.

Spilling over into the Patek Philippe showroom, guests were beyond enchanted with the selection of grand timepieces, many of which for the ladies were embellished with diamonds.

In a special touch for the gents, Davidoff, a River Oaks District neighbor, provided cigars, which were lighted up outside on the de Boulle doorstep.

PC Seen: Allison Bereswill, Lisa and Mark Jakel, Marlyn and James Ingham, Kirby and Michael Clinton, Kim and Ted Bereswill, Parissa Mohajer, Mansoureh Mohajer, Dozie Ibekwe, Nicole Longnecker, David Pesikoff, Elia Gabbanelli, and Vivianne and Emmanuel Hodemcq.