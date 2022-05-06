Youth Motivational Speaker and a Mighty Generous Family Help Raise $530,000 for DePelchin’s Kids Mission

DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon honors the Gordy family, Shaun, Garrett, Alicia, Russell & Glenda pictured with CEO Jenifer Jarriel, and director of donor relationsAshley Garner.

What: DePelchin Children’s Center “Families for Kids” luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Youth motivational speaker Josh Shipp author of No Matter What: A Foster Care Tale and The Grown-Up’s Guide to Teenage Humans, shared his story while emphasizing his mantra “Every kid is one caring adult away from being a success story.”

“Today’s event is really about the heart of our mission: finding families for kids,” DePelchin board chair Kay Forbes told the audience. “By being here today, you are helping to support DePelchin in our efforts to find loving families for the children who need them. I can think of no cause more worthy.”

Leading the charge that raised more than $530,000 were chairs Santos and Richard Hinojosa and Laura and Jason Rocha.

The event honored the Glenda and Russell Gordy family with the 2022 Kezia DePelchin Award. The generous family has volunteered, hosted donation drives, matched the giving of their employees and for the last four years has matched all holiday gifts to DePelchin, up to $200,000 per year.

“When it comes to the Gordys, what they care about most is the kids,” DePelchin CEO Jennifer Jarriel says. “Everything they do for DePelchin is because they share our vision of a world in which all children are safe and healthy.”

DePelchin Children’s Center ‘Families for Kids’ luncheon honors the Gordy family, Shaun, Garrett, Alicia, Russell & Glenda pictured with CEO Jenifer Jarriel, and director of donor relationsAshley Garner

DePelchin initiatives range from foster care and adoption to parenting classes to on-campus counseling for students and much more. The goal is to provide comprehensive services focused on ensuring all children are part of safe, caring homes.

Fox 26 reporter Sally MacDonald, who regularly features DePelchin families on her Fox Finding Families segment, served as emcee.

