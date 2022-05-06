Youth Motivational Speaker and a Mighty Generous Family Help Raise $530,000 for DePelchin’s Kids Mission

DePelchin 2022 Event Co-Chairs – Richard and Santos Hinojosa, Laura and Jason Rocha
Gordy Family (Shaun, Garrett, Alicia, Russell and Glenda), Jenifer Jarriel and Ashley Garner
Kelley and Harper Trammell
Jamie and Kim House
Geraldina Wise and Anne Duncan
Linda Ledbetter and Vanessa Gilmore and Sue Nan Cutsinger
John and Ellen Bass
Mary and Jim Henderson
Pam and Murray Brasseux with Karen Davis
Jenifer Jarriel and Flo McGee
01
10

Richard & Santos Hinojosa, Laura & Jason Rocha chair the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' lunchoen

02
10

DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon honors the Gordy family, Shaun, Garrett, Alicia, Russell & Glenda pictured with CEO Jenifer Jarriel, and director of donor relationsAshley Garner.

03
10

Kelley & Harper Trammell at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

04
10

Jamie & Kim House at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

05
10

Geraldina Wise, Anne Duncan at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

06
10

Linda Ledbetter, Judge Vanessa Gilmore, Sue Nan Cutsinger at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

07
10

John & Ellen Bass at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

08
10

Mary & Jim Henderson at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

09
10

Pam & Murray Brasseux, Karen Davis at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

10
10

Jennifer Jarriel, Flo McGee at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

DePelchin 2022 Event Co-Chairs – Richard and Santos Hinojosa, Laura and Jason Rocha
Gordy Family (Shaun, Garrett, Alicia, Russell and Glenda), Jenifer Jarriel and Ashley Garner
Kelley and Harper Trammell
Jamie and Kim House
Geraldina Wise and Anne Duncan
Linda Ledbetter and Vanessa Gilmore and Sue Nan Cutsinger
John and Ellen Bass
Mary and Jim Henderson
Pam and Murray Brasseux with Karen Davis
Jenifer Jarriel and Flo McGee
Society / Featured Parties

Youth Motivational Speaker and a Mighty Generous Family Help Raise $530,000 for DePelchin’s Kids Mission

Finding Families and Safe Homes For Vulnerable Children

BY // 05.06.22
Richard & Santos Hinojosa, Laura & Jason Rocha chair the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' lunchoen
DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon honors the Gordy family, Shaun, Garrett, Alicia, Russell & Glenda pictured with CEO Jenifer Jarriel, and director of donor relationsAshley Garner.
Kelley & Harper Trammell at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon
Jamie & Kim House at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon
Geraldina Wise, Anne Duncan at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon
Linda Ledbetter, Judge Vanessa Gilmore, Sue Nan Cutsinger at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon
John & Ellen Bass at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon
Mary & Jim Henderson at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon
Pam & Murray Brasseux, Karen Davis at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon
Jennifer Jarriel, Flo McGee at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon
1
10

Richard & Santos Hinojosa, Laura & Jason Rocha chair the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' lunchoen

2
10

DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon honors the Gordy family, Shaun, Garrett, Alicia, Russell & Glenda pictured with CEO Jenifer Jarriel, and director of donor relationsAshley Garner.

3
10

Kelley & Harper Trammell at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

4
10

Jamie & Kim House at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

5
10

Geraldina Wise, Anne Duncan at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

6
10

Linda Ledbetter, Judge Vanessa Gilmore, Sue Nan Cutsinger at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

7
10

John & Ellen Bass at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

8
10

Mary & Jim Henderson at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

9
10

Pam & Murray Brasseux, Karen Davis at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

10
10

Jennifer Jarriel, Flo McGee at the DePelchin Children's Center 'Families for Kids' luncheon

What: DePelchin Children’s Center “Families for Kids” luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Youth motivational speaker Josh Shipp author of  No Matter What: A Foster Care Tale and The Grown-Up’s Guide to Teenage Humans, shared his story while emphasizing his mantra “Every kid is one caring adult away from being a success story.”

“Today’s event is really about the heart of our mission: finding families for kids,” DePelchin board chair Kay Forbes told the audience. “By being here today, you are helping to support DePelchin in our efforts to find loving families for the children who need them. I can think of no cause more worthy.”

Leading the charge that raised more than $530,000 were chairs Santos and Richard Hinojosa and Laura and Jason Rocha. 

The event honored the Glenda and Russell Gordy family with the 2022 Kezia DePelchin Award. The generous family has volunteered, hosted donation drives, matched the giving of their employees and for the last four years has matched all holiday gifts to DePelchin, up to $200,000 per year.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1

“When it comes to the Gordys, what they care about most is the kids,” DePelchin CEO Jennifer Jarriel says. “Everything they do for DePelchin is because they share our vision of a world in which all children are safe and healthy.”

Gordy Family (Shaun, Garrett, Alicia, Russell and Glenda), Jenifer Jarriel and Ashley Garner
DePelchin Children’s Center ‘Families for Kids’ luncheon honors the Gordy family, Shaun, Garrett, Alicia, Russell & Glenda pictured with CEO Jenifer Jarriel, and director of donor relationsAshley Garner

DePelchin initiatives range from foster care and adoption to parenting classes to on-campus counseling for students and much more. The goal is to provide comprehensive services focused on ensuring all children are part of safe, caring homes.

Fox 26 reporter Sally MacDonald, who regularly features DePelchin families on her Fox Finding Families segment, served as emcee.

PC Seen: Shaun Gordy, Alicia Gordy, Garrett Gordy, Anne Duncan, Kelly and Harper Trammell, Geraldina Wise, Jamie and Kim House, Linda Ledbetter, Judge Vanessa Gilmore, Sue Nan Cutsinger, Flo McGee, Ellen and John Bass, Mary and Jim Henderson, Pam and Murray Brasseux, and Karen Davis. 

DePelchin 2022 Event Co-Chairs – Richard and Santos Hinojosa, Laura and Jason Rocha
Gordy Family (Shaun, Garrett, Alicia, Russell and Glenda), Jenifer Jarriel and Ashley Garner
Kelley and Harper Trammell
Jamie and Kim House
Geraldina Wise and Anne Duncan
Linda Ledbetter and Vanessa Gilmore and Sue Nan Cutsinger
John and Ellen Bass
Mary and Jim Henderson
Pam and Murray Brasseux with Karen Davis
Jenifer Jarriel and Flo McGee
Featured Events

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

SHOWCASE OF HOMES

Swipe
629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
629 E 10th 1/2 St
1120 E 7th Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1120 E 7th Street
Houston, TX

$1,329,000 Learn More about this property
David Diamond
This property is listed by: David Diamond (281) 772-6793 Email Realtor
1120 E 7th Street
1211 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1211 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Rose Scharning
This property is listed by: Rose Scharning (281) 787-2735 Email Realtor
1211 Nicholson Street
1754 North Boulevard
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1754 North Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Hilliard
This property is listed by: Susan Hilliard (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1754 North Boulevard
1819 Arlington Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1819 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1819 Arlington Street
1122 Harvard Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1122 Harvard Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Star Massing
This property is listed by: Star Massing (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1122 Harvard Street
Presented by Boulevard Realty
View Our Open Houses See Our Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X