Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into A Dolly Parton Wonderland For the 4th Annual Desert Rose

Mayor Mattie Parker knocked it out of the park during her 9/11 tribute, bringing hope and patriotic pride to the entire audience. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

The City Boots and Lone River was a star-studded table of iconic women in the western industry. Top: Kadee Blair, Lizzy Bentley, Taylor Mitchell, Courtenay DeHoff, Alex Cohen, Leigh King. Bottom: Lindsay Branquino, Katie Beal Brown, Kristin Kilpatrick Snow, Lacey Szczepanik. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Events season? Here you come again! Hosting a fundraiser on September 11, less than two months before a heated presidential election, presents the unique challenge of honoring the monumental day in history while also making a patriotic affair feel non-partisan. Calling it the “non-political rally of [her] dreams,” Lorene Agather said she and co-chair Sainty Nelsen leaned into the challenging date of their fundraiser and sought inspiration from one of the country’s most unifying figures — Dolly Parton — for the fourth annual Desert Rose Luncheon.

Three hundred and fifty urban cowgirls flocked to River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, embracing this year’s “Red, White, & Dolly” theme in their most patriotic ‘fits. A balloon arch featuring American flags and cowboy hats greeted guests upon arrival, suspended over illuminated letters spelling out “DOLLY.” The event decor cohesively featured an illustrated silhouette of a bright-eyed and curly-haired Parton throughout the venue, which truly was “One Nation Under Dolly.”

For Agather and Nelsen, leading the Desert Rose fundraiser was an encore performance, as the platinum blonde duo also successfully co-chaired last year’s disco-cowgirl-themed luncheon.

Following the format of last year’s success, the event included a market for guests to shop from brands like Lucchese Bootmaker, the presenting sponsor, as well as Dallas-based Dondolo, COLORES Collective, and Bauble Stockings, whose darling Atlanta-based designer delighted in the too-much-is-never-enough Texas fashion. (Other highlights? I personally coveted the patriotic dyed mink scarves and clutches from Chasseur NYC, as well as a 1960s candy-colored cardigan from the expertly-curated vintage selection of Morphew World.) A fashion show with looks from the featured vendors followed lunch, which featured (what else?) a red, white, and blue pavlova.

Also returning this year? Matt Gumley, who performed The Star-Spangled Banner on electric guitar to set the tone for the day, as well as Broadway performer Ryah Nixon, who clearly poured a cup of ambition that morning and belted Parton’s signature smash, “9 to 5.” With appropriate reverence for the day, Mayor Mattie Parker quoted from President George W. Bush’s famous Ground Zero speech.

Desert Rose benefits Fort Worth’s National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, whose mission is to “celebrate women whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience, and independence that helped shape the West.” The museum’s diverse Hall of Fame includes everyone from artist Georgia O’Keeffe to sharpshooter Annie Oakley to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

Currently in the midst of a 19 million dollar capital campaign to expand and reconfigure the space, the museum plans to open its newly-expanded space in the spring of 2026. At the luncheon, the museum’s Executive Director, Patricia Riley, announced — to the enthusiastic delight of Desert Rose’s attendees — that the expansion will also include a beautiful carousel for guests of all ages to enjoy. (After the uproarious applause, Riley remarked, “I’ve never seen people so excited about a carousel!”)

For Agather and Nelsen, the mission of the museum couldn’t hit closer to home.

“I was born and raised in Fort Worth, so keeping the legacy of cowgirls intact is so important to me. The museum represents everything that is important from the western cowgirl to the modern day cowgirl,” Nelsen said.

Agather, daughter of Elaine Agather (or “Safari Elaine,” IYKYK), echoed Nelsen’s sentiments. “When the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame moved to Fort Worth in 1994, my mother immediately had us there learning all the stories of these amazing women. As I grew, I looked up to these cowgirls for life lessons… and fashion tips, of course!”

See you on the carousel come 2026?