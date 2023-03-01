$2 Million Gift From Generous Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Boosts Discovery Green, Makes This Gala Extra Green

Barry Mandel, Susanne Theis, Nancy Kinder, Rich Kinder (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
K Cody Patel, Kusum Patel (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Mark Evans, Linda Evans, Lisa Wallace, Barron Wallace (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Lisa Helfman, Brandon Bourque, Karen Farber (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Ana Buckman, Andrew Abendshein (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Anne-Marie Tcholakian, James Pendleton (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Barry Mandel, Kusum Patel (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Derrick Shore, Local Artist Ange Hillz (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Dr. Stephen Klineberg, Barry Mandel, Sofia Adrogue, Robert Gallegos (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Elaine Finger, Ed Finger (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Drew & Julie Sudduth, Rich & Nancy Kinder at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Gayle Eury, Bob Eury (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Jason Salas, Lacey Dalcour Salas (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Jeff Whittle, Polly Whittle, Kara Kinder Vidal (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Stan Leong, Audrey Leong (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Jerome Gray, Saundria Gray (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Kyle Turner performs with the Ernest Walker Band (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Mary Ann Faulkner, Larry Faulkner, Bill White (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Sofia Adrogue, Robert Gallegos (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Gala on the Green 2023 (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Honorees Barry Mandel and Susanne Theis with park benefactors Nancy & Rich Kinder at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Gala chairs K.Cody & Kusum Patel at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Mark & Linda Evans, Lisa & Barron Wallace at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Karen Farber, Brandon Bourque, Lisa Helfman at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Ana Buckman, Andrew Abendshein at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Anne-Marie Tcholakian, James Pendleton at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Barry Mandel, Kusum Patel at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Emcee Derrick Shore, artist Ange Hillz at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Stephen Klineberg, Barry Mandel, Sofia Adrogue, Robert Gallegos at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Elaine Finger, Ed Finger at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Drew & Julie Sudduth, Rich & Nancy Kinder at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Gayle & Bob Eury at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Jason Salas & Lacey Dalcour Salas at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Jeff & Polly Whittle, Kara Kinder Vidal at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Stan & Audrey Leong at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Jerome & Saundria Gray at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Kyle Turner performs with the Ernest Walker Band at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Mary Ann & Larry Faulkner, Bill White at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Sofia Adrogue, Robert Gallegos at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

The party scene at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Society / Featured Parties

$2 Million Gift From Generous Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Boosts Discovery Green, Makes This Gala Extra Green

Keeping the Park That Helped Transform Downtown Vital

BY // 03.01.23
photography Lawrence Elizabeth Knox
Honorees Barry Mandel and Susanne Theis with park benefactors Nancy & Rich Kinder at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Gala chairs K.Cody & Kusum Patel at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Mark & Linda Evans, Lisa & Barron Wallace at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Karen Farber, Brandon Bourque, Lisa Helfman at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Ana Buckman, Andrew Abendshein at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Anne-Marie Tcholakian, James Pendleton at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Barry Mandel, Kusum Patel at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Emcee Derrick Shore, artist Ange Hillz at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Stephen Klineberg, Barry Mandel, Sofia Adrogue, Robert Gallegos at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Elaine Finger, Ed Finger at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Drew & Julie Sudduth, Rich & Nancy Kinder at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Gayle & Bob Eury at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Jason Salas & Lacey Dalcour Salas at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Jeff & Polly Whittle, Kara Kinder Vidal at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Stan & Audrey Leong at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Jerome & Saundria Gray at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Kyle Turner performs with the Ernest Walker Band at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Mary Ann & Larry Faulkner, Bill White at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Sofia Adrogue, Robert Gallegos at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

The party scene at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Celebrating Discovery Green’s 15th anniversary with “Gala on the Green” was indeed cause for major celebration with announcement that benefactors Nancy and Rich Kinder through their Kinder Foundation have committed $2 million for the establishment of an endowment that insures the parks longterm viability.

“It is very fulfilling to have watched Discovery Green thrive, and to see the neighborhood around the park evolve,” Kinder Foundation chair Rich Kinder says in a statement. “An endowment fund will help sustain the park for future generations.”

The family foundation has contributed more than $20.2 million to the downtown park since its inception when Nancy Kinder was founding chair of the Discovery Green Conservancy. While it is a public park, Discovery Green operates without city funding. This gift is one of many generous contributions that the foundation has made toward enhancing Houston’s green spaces.

K Cody Patel, Kusum Patel (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Gala chairs K.Cody & Kusum Patel at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Park coffers were enhanced by an additional $800,000 on this evening thanks to the leadership of gala chairs Kusum and K. Cody Patel. The fundraiser honored longtime president and park director Barry Mandel and Discovery Green programming director Susanne Theis, who has been leading the efforts to bring performing and visual arts to the park since 2007.

“Looking at downtown Houston now, it’s easy to forget it used to be an expanse of ugly concrete that everybody fled at 5 pm on Friday,” Mandel notes. “Thanks to the generosity of the Kinder Foundation Discovery Green is now and will continue to be a vital place for Houstonians to gather with family and friends, and to enjoy the culture and diversity of the city.”

Remarkably, the creation of Discovery Green, according to real estate records, was the catalyst for more than $1.8 billion in development that sprang up in a two-block radius around the park.

Derrick Shore, Local Artist Ange Hillz (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Emcee Derrick Shore, artist Ange Hillz at the Gala on the Green benefiting Discovery Green. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

The evening was a casual affair with a “park chic” dress code, dinner and dancing beneath a party tent on the Grace Event Lawn. KPRC Channel 2 Houston Life’s Derrick Shore served as gala emcee for the evening which concluded with dancing to the sounds of the Ernest Walker Band.

PC Seen:  Saundria and Jerome Gray, Kara Kinder Vidal, Lisa Helfman, Stephen Klineberg, Linda and Mark Evans, Julie and Drew Sudduth, Brandon Bourque, Bill White, Elaine Finger, Ed Finger, Sofia Adrogué, Robert Gallegos,  Lacey Dalcour-Salas and Jason Salas Audrey and Stan Leong, and Gayle and Bob Eury.

