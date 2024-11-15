Inside An Evening With DocStars — A Celebration of The Future of Medicine at Dallas’ UT Southwestern

Arriving at the Texas Instruments Biomedical Engineering and Sciences Building on Thursday, November 7, I saw a guest pull the valet aside and quietly ask, “So, uh, do y’all have the cakes again this year?” “I’m not allowed to say,” the valet replied coyly. There are many things to like about An Evening with DocStars, not the least of which is the little cake the valet places in your car at the end of the night.

Presented by The Cary Council, DocStars celebrates the recipients of its Early-Stage Research Grants at UT Southwestern Medical Center. This year, three researchers each received a $50,000 seed grant to help fuel their critical research efforts in North Texas: Dr. Sarah Lieber, Dr. Ethan Sanford, and Dr. Anezi Uzendu. Their research projects include improving the lives of patients after liver transplants, reducing the risk of brain injury in critically ill children, and empowering Dallas students to save lives by transforming CPR education in schools.

In partnership with Southwestern Medical Foundation, the 21 researchers supported by The Cary Council have gone on to secure more than $21 million in additional funding during the past 10 years. By highlighting researchers and inspiring funding for their work, The Cary Council, which is chaired by Josie Sewell, is fulfilling its mission to “catalyz[e] a new generation of community leaders and [work] to raise awareness of the important cause of academic medicine, research, and medical education in our community.”

Lara and Brian Pryor masterfully co-chaired the flawless DocStars event, which brought out a new generation of leaders and philanthropists.

“This sold-out event is a testament to the passion and commitment of our community in advancing the mission of The Cary Council,” said Lara Pryor. She continued, “Tonight is not only a celebration but a critical step forward in empowering early-career researchers to pursue breakthroughs that can transform health care. We are profoundly grateful to our sponsors and every guest who believes in the potential of these dedicated scientists to shape a healthier future for all.”

At DocStars, 300 guests sipped cocktails while readily trying their hand at six interactive stations showcasing leading-edge technology from UT Southwestern. I sutured a teddy bear patient; I wasn’t a natural. I conducted a sonogram, finding the heartbeat (but not the “boy parts”). When I masterfully handled the laparoscope, though, I walked away and thought, “Am I a surgeon?”

While I don’t intend to pursue a mid-life medical degree, I can confirm as a journalist that, yes, valet once again placed a bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes in the passenger’s seat of my car (along with a copy of the latest print edition of PaperCity).

Clearly, a little treat at the end of the night is physician-approved.