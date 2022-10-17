Victims of Domestic Violence in Houston Get Help From AVDA With the Help of a Lavish Dinner at Tony’s

Vanessa & Chuck Ames at the 'Honoring Texas Victims' dinner at Tony's (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bobby Yazdani, Ariana Grinblat at the 'Honoring Texas Victims' dinner at Tony's (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marian Harper, Paula Harris at the 'Honoring Texas Victims' dinner at Tony's (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sylvia & Mark Russell at the 'Honoring Texas Victims' dinner at Tony's (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Erin Salisbury, Rebecca Pritchard, Meredith Marshall, Jen Fink, Ann Mcintyre at the 'Honoring Texas Victims' dinner at Tony's (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Karen & Buster Freedman at the 'Honoring Texas Victims' dinner at Tony's (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lee Vela, City Council member Letitia Plummer, Harris Country Sheriff Ed Gonzalez at the 'Honoring Texas Victims' dinner at Tony's (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

AVDA board president Leisa Holland Nelson-Bowman & Bob Bowman at the 'Honoring Texas Victims' dinner at Tony's (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

AVDA founding mother Rhonda Gerson, Paul Gerson at the 'Honoring Texas Victims' dinner at Tony's (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chairs Eric & Lisa Elder, Steve & Paula Winter with AVDA CEO Maisha Colter at the 'Honoring Texas Victims' dinner at Tony's (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse) ‘Honoring Texas Victims’ dinner

Where: Tony’s

PC Moment: Although the goal for the evening was to raise $228,000 in honor of the 228 Texans who lost their lives due to domestic violence in 2020, the message inspired the 200-plus guests to up the ante to close to $500,000. These much needed funds will make a difference.

“As a result of COVID-19, AVDA has seen an increase of 130 percent in the request for protective orders and an increase of 73 percent in child custody and divorce cases,” AVDA CEO Maisha Colter says. “In 2021, AVDA served 6,205 adult and child victims of domestic abuse and sadly, we’re projected to surpass that number in 2022.”

Harris County homicides in 2021 increased 22 percent over the previous year, she added.

In his remarks to the gathering, AVDA board member and dinner co-chair Steve Winter shared that in 2021 more than 2,310 survivors received low or no cost legal representation with more than $3 million awarded.

Winter was joined in chair duties by his wife Paula, and Lisa and Eric Elder.

For this special evening Tony’s executive chef Kate McLean pulled out the stops with the dramatic and delicious salt-crusted red snapper with its fiery presentation and braised short ribs. Topping off the generous meal was Tony’s popular tuxedo cake and signature cheesecakes. Antonio Gianola of Houston Wine Merchant selected the wines that were paired with each course.

Adding to the unexpected bottom line were the live auction in the hands of auctioneer Rusty Mertink and the paddles-up raise. Those alone contributed more $126,000 for the programs that include legal aid, trauma counseling and BIPP (Battering Intervention & Prevention Program) services.

PC Seen: Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Constable Alan Rosen, City Council member Leticia Plummer, AVDA board chair Leisa Holland Nelson-Bowman, AVDA founding mother Rhonda Gerson, Nancy and Don Wu, Stephanie von Stein Schusterman and Dr. Mark Schusterman, Katherine Parsley, Mark Russell, Meredith Marshall, Joey Fisher, Carla Diaz-Lewis, Don Woo, and Karen Freedman.