Houston Women Dress for Success With a Patriotic Twist — Empowering Women and Saluting Military Veterans

fbpx
LLC, Carrie Fersen, Mary Patton, Maria Lowrey
Larry McDuffie, Melkeya McDuffie, Alison and Brent Johnson
Chris Bradshaw, Kristy Bradshaw
Gary Reaves and Rebekah Reaves
Jessica Trincanello, Travis Torrence, Tia Shorty
Joan Alexander, Jane Schmitt, Dick Schmitt
Kristi McCarthy, Robin Schober
Kristine Mills
Luke Smith, Eric Shmauch, Jessica Smith, Mary Shmauch
Mary Patton, Ben Patton
Monica McNeill and Robyn McNeill
Nancy Levicki, Susie Cunningham
Paige Branam, Kris Branam
Rock Morille, Trish Morille
Ruba Ahmad, Meera Kothari
Steve Fowler, Kate Dearing Fowler
Troy Clendenin, Mia Gradney
Guard & Grace
01
18

Lauren Levicki Courville, Carrie Fersen, Mary Patton, Maria Lowrey make the scene at the Dress for Success Houston gala.

02
18

Larry & Melkeya McDuffie, Alison & Brent Johnson supported the cause at the Dress for Success gala.

03
18

Chris & Kristy Bradshaw at the Dress for Success Houston gala

04
18

Rebekah & Gary Reaves at the Dress for Success Houston gala

05
18

Jessica Trincanello, Travis Torrence, Tia Shorty at the Dress for Success Houston gala

06
18

Joan Alexander, Jane Schmitt, Dick Schmitt at the Dress for Success Houston gala

07
18

Kristi McCarthy, Robin Schober at the Dress for Success Houston gala

08
18

Singer Kristine Mills at the Dress for Success Houston gala

09
18

Luke Smith, Eric Shmauch, Jessica Smith, Mary Shmauch at the Dress for Success Houston gala

10
18

Mary & Ben Patton at the Dress for Success Houston gala

11
18

Monica McNeill, Robyn McNeill at the Dress for Success Houston gala

12
18

Nancy Levicki, Susie Cunningham at the Dress for Success Houston gala

13
18

Paige & Kris Branam at the Dress for Success Houston gala

14
18

Rock & Trish Morille at the Dress for Success Houston gala

15
18

Ruba Ahmad, Meera Kothari at the Dress for Success Houston gala

16
18

Steve Fowler & Kate Dearing Fowler at the Dress for Success Houston gala

17
18

Troy Clendenin & Mia Gradney at the Dress for Success Houston gala

18
18

The team from Guard & Grace at the Dress for Success Houston gala

LLC, Carrie Fersen, Mary Patton, Maria Lowrey
Larry McDuffie, Melkeya McDuffie, Alison and Brent Johnson
Chris Bradshaw, Kristy Bradshaw
Gary Reaves and Rebekah Reaves
Jessica Trincanello, Travis Torrence, Tia Shorty
Joan Alexander, Jane Schmitt, Dick Schmitt
Kristi McCarthy, Robin Schober
Kristine Mills
Luke Smith, Eric Shmauch, Jessica Smith, Mary Shmauch
Mary Patton, Ben Patton
Monica McNeill and Robyn McNeill
Nancy Levicki, Susie Cunningham
Paige Branam, Kris Branam
Rock Morille, Trish Morille
Ruba Ahmad, Meera Kothari
Steve Fowler, Kate Dearing Fowler
Troy Clendenin, Mia Gradney
Guard & Grace
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Women Dress for Success With a Patriotic Twist — Empowering Women and Saluting Military Veterans

A TV News Star and Food Fest Add to the Celebration

BY // 11.04.24
Lauren Levicki Courville, Carrie Fersen, Mary Patton, Maria Lowrey make the scene at the Dress for Success Houston gala.
Larry & Melkeya McDuffie, Alison & Brent Johnson supported the cause at the Dress for Success gala.
Chris & Kristy Bradshaw at the Dress for Success Houston gala
Rebekah & Gary Reaves at the Dress for Success Houston gala
Jessica Trincanello, Travis Torrence, Tia Shorty at the Dress for Success Houston gala
Joan Alexander, Jane Schmitt, Dick Schmitt at the Dress for Success Houston gala
Kristi McCarthy, Robin Schober at the Dress for Success Houston gala
Singer Kristine Mills at the Dress for Success Houston gala
Luke Smith, Eric Shmauch, Jessica Smith, Mary Shmauch at the Dress for Success Houston gala
Mary & Ben Patton at the Dress for Success Houston gala
Monica McNeill, Robyn McNeill at the Dress for Success Houston gala
Nancy Levicki, Susie Cunningham at the Dress for Success Houston gala
Paige & Kris Branam at the Dress for Success Houston gala
Rock & Trish Morille at the Dress for Success Houston gala
Ruba Ahmad, Meera Kothari at the Dress for Success Houston gala
Steve Fowler & Kate Dearing Fowler at the Dress for Success Houston gala
Troy Clendenin & Mia Gradney at the Dress for Success Houston gala
The team from Guard & Grace at the Dress for Success Houston gala
1
18

Lauren Levicki Courville, Carrie Fersen, Mary Patton, Maria Lowrey make the scene at the Dress for Success Houston gala.

2
18

Larry & Melkeya McDuffie, Alison & Brent Johnson supported the cause at the Dress for Success gala.

3
18

Chris & Kristy Bradshaw at the Dress for Success Houston gala

4
18

Rebekah & Gary Reaves at the Dress for Success Houston gala

5
18

Jessica Trincanello, Travis Torrence, Tia Shorty at the Dress for Success Houston gala

6
18

Joan Alexander, Jane Schmitt, Dick Schmitt at the Dress for Success Houston gala

7
18

Kristi McCarthy, Robin Schober at the Dress for Success Houston gala

8
18

Singer Kristine Mills at the Dress for Success Houston gala

9
18

Luke Smith, Eric Shmauch, Jessica Smith, Mary Shmauch at the Dress for Success Houston gala

10
18

Mary & Ben Patton at the Dress for Success Houston gala

11
18

Monica McNeill, Robyn McNeill at the Dress for Success Houston gala

12
18

Nancy Levicki, Susie Cunningham at the Dress for Success Houston gala

13
18

Paige & Kris Branam at the Dress for Success Houston gala

14
18

Rock & Trish Morille at the Dress for Success Houston gala

15
18

Ruba Ahmad, Meera Kothari at the Dress for Success Houston gala

16
18

Steve Fowler & Kate Dearing Fowler at the Dress for Success Houston gala

17
18

Troy Clendenin & Mia Gradney at the Dress for Success Houston gala

18
18

The team from Guard & Grace at the Dress for Success Houston gala

What: Dress for Success Houston “Rendezvous With Success” gala

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: The Dress for Success Houston salute to a decade of service to military through the Women Veterans Program enjoyed a patriotic edge as the evening kicked off with a performance by Senior Airman Angela Hawks-Johnson on the bugle as the U.S. Marine Corps Texas City High School Color Guard, led by Sgt. Maj. Nash Ramon, marched in. That was followed by Master Sgt. Angela Matthews performing her rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Led by chairs Alison and Brent Johnson, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army veterans, alongside Melkeya McDuffie, U.S. Army Reserve Veteran, and Larry McDuffie, the event raised more than $631,000 to propel Dress for Success Houston’s mission forward. Without reliance on government or United Way funding.

Larry McDuffie, Melkeya McDuffie, Alison and Brent Johnson
Larry & Melkeya McDuffie, Alison & Brent Johnson supported the cause at the Dress for Success gala.

The bottom line was enhanced by the work of auction co-chairs Susie Cunningham, Kate Dearing FowlerKatherine Orellana Ross and Monica Richards.

Nancy Levicki, Susie Cunningham
Nancy Levicki, Susie Cunningham at the Dress for Success Houston gala

Since its founding, the veterans program has empowered more than 1,700 women bringing the total of women served by Dress for Success Houston to 47,000 over its 26 years of operation.

Set Your Holiday Table

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024

KHOU Channel 11 news anchor Mia Gradney, a longtime Dress for Success leader, served as emcee and introduced eight client ambassadors. The success stories of Cherie, Alicia, Ruth, Eva, Oluchi, Renae, Dinorah and Dojani brought the mission of the nonprofit to life.

The event was something of a food fest with more than two dozen chefs/restaurants providing stations for enthusiastic grazing. Among them was Artisan’s Jacques Fox, Ryan Bouillet of A Fare Extraordinaire, Arnaldo Richards of his namesake Pico’s, Joe Cervantez of Pier 6 Seafood and Stanton Bundy of Traveler’s Table.

PC Seen: Dress for Success Houston board chair Gary Reaves and Rebekah Reaves, DFS Houston president Lauren Levicki Courville, DFS Houston founders Nancy Levicki and Susie Cunningham, Allie and Eric Danziger, Kristi and Chris Bradshaw, Trish and Rick Morille, Drs. Crystal and Randy Wright, Mary and Ben Patton, and Niloufar Molavi.

Featured Events

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
3420 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3420 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Selling Shufords
This property is listed by: Selling Shufords (214) 354-2323 Email Realtor
3420 Bryn Mawr Drive
3929 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3929 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3929 Southwestern Boulevard
3633 Haynie Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3633 Haynie Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,350,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3633 Haynie Avenue
4029 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

4029 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$3,399,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris
This property is listed by: Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris (214) 803-1721 Email Realtor
4029 Southwestern Boulevard
6747 Winton Street
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6747 Winton Street
Dallas, TX

$2,964,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6747 Winton Street
6988 Bob O Link Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6988 Bob O Link Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,599,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
6988 Bob O Link Drive
6039 Glendora Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6039 Glendora Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,699,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
6039 Glendora Avenue
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$12,499,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
3102 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3102 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3102 Saint Johns Drive
3612 Wentwood Drice
University Park
FOR SALE

3612 Wentwood Drice
Dallas, TX

$4,070,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3612 Wentwood Drice
4222 Myerwood Lane
North Dallas
FOR SALE

4222 Myerwood Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,775,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4222 Myerwood Lane
3501 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3501 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3501 Princeton Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X