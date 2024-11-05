Houston Women Dress for Success With a Patriotic Twist — Empowering Women and Saluting Military Veterans
A TV News Star and Food Fest Add to the CelebrationBY Shelby Hodge // 11.04.24
What: Dress for Success Houston “Rendezvous With Success” gala
Where: The Revaire
PC Moment: The Dress for Success Houston salute to a decade of service to military through the Women Veterans Program enjoyed a patriotic edge as the evening kicked off with a performance by Senior Airman Angela Hawks-Johnson on the bugle as the U.S. Marine Corps Texas City High School Color Guard, led by Sgt. Maj. Nash Ramon, marched in. That was followed by Master Sgt. Angela Matthews performing her rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.”
Led by chairs Alison and Brent Johnson, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army veterans, alongside Melkeya McDuffie, U.S. Army Reserve Veteran, and Larry McDuffie, the event raised more than $631,000 to propel Dress for Success Houston’s mission forward. Without reliance on government or United Way funding.
The bottom line was enhanced by the work of auction co-chairs Susie Cunningham, Kate Dearing Fowler, Katherine Orellana Ross and Monica Richards.
Since its founding, the veterans program has empowered more than 1,700 women bringing the total of women served by Dress for Success Houston to 47,000 over its 26 years of operation.
KHOU Channel 11 news anchor Mia Gradney, a longtime Dress for Success leader, served as emcee and introduced eight client ambassadors. The success stories of Cherie, Alicia, Ruth, Eva, Oluchi, Renae, Dinorah and Dojani brought the mission of the nonprofit to life.
The event was something of a food fest with more than two dozen chefs/restaurants providing stations for enthusiastic grazing. Among them was Artisan’s Jacques Fox, Ryan Bouillet of A Fare Extraordinaire, Arnaldo Richards of his namesake Pico’s, Joe Cervantez of Pier 6 Seafood and Stanton Bundy of Traveler’s Table.
PC Seen: Dress for Success Houston board chair Gary Reaves and Rebekah Reaves, DFS Houston president Lauren Levicki Courville, DFS Houston founders Nancy Levicki and Susie Cunningham, Allie and Eric Danziger, Kristi and Chris Bradshaw, Trish and Rick Morille, Drs. Crystal and Randy Wright, Mary and Ben Patton, and Niloufar Molavi.