Hot Houston Young Professionals Turn Out in Force (and Fashion) For Dress For Success’ 20th Annual Summer Soiree at Tootsies

The founding board of Recipe for Success' young professionals group Women of Wardrobe at the 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Recipe for Success' young professional Women of Wardrobe board at the 20th annual 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sarah Schutz, Serena Sneeringer at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Traci Lee, Mia Gradney at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sarika Patel, Paige Branam at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sarah Connell, Paige Branam at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rachel Regan, Kristy Bradshaw at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Miya Shay, Sarah Bray, Rebekah Maddux at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Melissa Sugulas, Kim Hartz at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hosts Norman & Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Margaret Fahnbulleh, Tiffany Ingram at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' chairs at Tootsies Catherine Sdao and Anna Gryska (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Women of Wardrobe (the young professional group of Dress for Success) 20th annual “Summer Soirée”

Where: Tootsies

PC Moment: So many young women (300), so many fall fashions and so much energy. Add Jane Siskin, owner and designer of Cinq à Sept, and Claudia Lobao of Claudia Lobao Designs to the fête which for many fashionistas signals the start of “the season.”

More than a launch of another fall filled with charitable fundraising events, football games and the Houston Astros’ seemingly annual climb to the World Series, this event celebrated two decades of bringing young professional women together in support of Dress for Success.

“This event resonates with me. It’s right when I started at Tootsies, and it’s incredible to see the momentum continue with the next generation as we honor the founding WOW board members,” Tootsies store director Shelley Taylor Ludwick told the gathering. “I remember planning our first events with them.

“The energy was magnetic, and the passion strong. Which is why this event carries on. Tootsies is proud to continue to support this incredible organization.”

And, yes, more than 20 of the founding members joined the celebration including WOW co-founders Mia Gradney and Traci Lee. Among them were Kristy Bradshaw, Rachel Regan, Miya Shay, Melissa Sugulas, Allison Bagley, YuShan Chang and Rebekah Maddux El-Hakam.

Leading the throng were Summer Soirée chairs Anna Gryska and Catherine Sdao.

Tequila Kateri and Madame Zero champagne flowed while there were enough food stations to render dinner unnecessary. Among them Guard and Grace, Macarons by Megan, Pastore, Dish Society and Eau Tour.

“This event has always been the heart of our young professionals group. I am honored that I was a part of the founding board alongside these amazing women who were committed to the organization from the beginning,” Dress for Success Houston president Lauren Levicki Courville says. “Tootsies’ commitment and unwavering support have ensured we achieved this milestone moment.

“We are grateful to Mickey (Rosmarin, Tootsies founder) for his vision and Norman and Donna (Lewis, Tootsies owners) for their passion and continued support.”

PC Seen: WOW president Sarika Patel, Caitlin Fleming, Victoria Villarreal, Ronda Ross, Dipali Patel, Kristen Segesta, Margaret Fahnbulleh, Tiffany Ingram, Sarah Schutz, and Serena Sneeringer.