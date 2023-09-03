Hot Houston Young Professionals Turn Out in Force (and Fashion) For Dress For Success’ 20th Annual Summer Soiree at Tootsies

Co-Chairs, Catherine Sdao, Anna Gryska (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Margaret Fahnbulleh_Tiffany Ingram (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Norman and Donna Lewis_Fady Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa Sugulas_Kim Hartz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Miya Shay_Sarah Bray_Rebekah Maddux El-Hakam (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel Regan_Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah Connell_Paige Branam (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarika Patel_Paige Branam (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Traci Lee_Mia Gradney (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah Schutz_Serena Sneeringer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Recipe for Success' young professional Women of Wardrobe board at the 20th annual 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Founding WOW Board (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
12

Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' chairs at Tootsies Catherine Sdao and Anna Gryska (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
12

Margaret Fahnbulleh, Tiffany Ingram at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
12

Hosts Norman & Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
12

Melissa Sugulas, Kim Hartz at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
12

Miya Shay, Sarah Bray, Rebekah Maddux at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
12

Rachel Regan, Kristy Bradshaw at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
12

Sarah Connell, Paige Branam at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
12

Sarika Patel, Paige Branam at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
12

Traci Lee, Mia Gradney at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
12

Sarah Schutz, Serena Sneeringer at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
12

Recipe for Success' young professional Women of Wardrobe board at the 20th annual 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
12

The founding board of Recipe for Success' young professionals group Women of Wardrobe at the 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Co-Chairs, Catherine Sdao, Anna Gryska (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Margaret Fahnbulleh_Tiffany Ingram (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Norman and Donna Lewis_Fady Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa Sugulas_Kim Hartz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Miya Shay_Sarah Bray_Rebekah Maddux El-Hakam (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel Regan_Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah Connell_Paige Branam (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarika Patel_Paige Branam (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Traci Lee_Mia Gradney (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah Schutz_Serena Sneeringer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Recipe for Success' young professional Women of Wardrobe board at the 20th annual 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Founding WOW Board (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Hot Houston Young Professionals Turn Out in Force (and Fashion) For Dress For Success’ 20th Annual Summer Soiree at Tootsies

From One Generation of Difference Making Women to the Next

BY // 09.03.23
photography Daniel Ortiz
Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' chairs at Tootsies Catherine Sdao and Anna Gryska (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Margaret Fahnbulleh, Tiffany Ingram at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hosts Norman & Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa Sugulas, Kim Hartz at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Miya Shay, Sarah Bray, Rebekah Maddux at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel Regan, Kristy Bradshaw at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah Connell, Paige Branam at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarika Patel, Paige Branam at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Traci Lee, Mia Gradney at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah Schutz, Serena Sneeringer at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Recipe for Success' young professional Women of Wardrobe board at the 20th annual 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The founding board of Recipe for Success' young professionals group Women of Wardrobe at the 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
12

Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' chairs at Tootsies Catherine Sdao and Anna Gryska (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
12

Margaret Fahnbulleh, Tiffany Ingram at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
12

Hosts Norman & Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
12

Melissa Sugulas, Kim Hartz at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
12

Miya Shay, Sarah Bray, Rebekah Maddux at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
12

Rachel Regan, Kristy Bradshaw at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
12

Sarah Connell, Paige Branam at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
12

Sarika Patel, Paige Branam at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
12

Traci Lee, Mia Gradney at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
12

Sarah Schutz, Serena Sneeringer at Dress for Success' Women of Wardrobe 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
12

Recipe for Success' young professional Women of Wardrobe board at the 20th annual 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
12

The founding board of Recipe for Success' young professionals group Women of Wardrobe at the 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Women of Wardrobe (the young professional group of Dress for Success) 20th annual “Summer Soirée”

Where: Tootsies

PC Moment: So many young women (300), so many fall fashions and so much energy. Add Jane Siskin, owner and designer of Cinq à Sept, and Claudia Lobao of Claudia Lobao Designs to the fête which for many fashionistas signals the start of “the season.”

More than a launch of another fall filled with charitable fundraising events, football games and the Houston Astros’ seemingly annual climb to the World Series, this event celebrated two decades of bringing young professional women together in support of Dress for Success.

“This event resonates with me. It’s right when I started at Tootsies, and it’s incredible to see the momentum continue with the next generation as we honor the founding WOW board members,” Tootsies store director Shelley Taylor Ludwick told the gathering. “I remember planning our first events with them.

“The energy was magnetic, and the passion strong. Which is why this event carries on. Tootsies is proud to continue to support this incredible organization.”

Rachel Regan_Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel Regan, Kristy Bradshaw at Dress for Success’ Women of Wardrobe ‘Summer Soirée’ at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

And, yes, more than 20 of the founding members joined the celebration including WOW co-founders Mia Gradney and Traci Lee. Among them were Kristy Bradshaw, Rachel Regan, Miya Shay, Melissa Sugulas, Allison Bagley, YuShan Chang and Rebekah Maddux El-Hakam.

Leading the throng were Summer Soirée chairs Anna Gryska and Catherine Sdao.

Tequila Kateri and Madame Zero champagne flowed while there were enough food stations to render dinner unnecessary. Among them Guard and Grace, Macarons by Megan, Pastore, Dish Society and Eau Tour.

Recipe for Success' young professional Women of Wardrobe board at the 20th annual 'Summer Soirée' at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Recipe for Success’ young professional Women of Wardrobe board at the 20th annual ‘Summer Soirée’ at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

“This event has always been the heart of our young professionals group. I am honored that I was a part of the founding board alongside these amazing women who were committed to the organization from the beginning,” Dress for Success Houston president Lauren Levicki Courville says. “Tootsies’ commitment and unwavering support have ensured we achieved this milestone moment.

“We are grateful to Mickey (Rosmarin, Tootsies founder) for his vision and Norman and Donna (Lewis, Tootsies owners) for their passion and continued support.”

PC Seen: WOW president Sarika Patel, Caitlin Fleming, Victoria Villarreal, Ronda Ross, Dipali Patel, Kristen Segesta, Margaret Fahnbulleh, Tiffany Ingram, Sarah Schutz, and Serena Sneeringer.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
6134 Valley Forge Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6134 Valley Forge Drive
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
6134 Valley Forge Drive
1819 Southmore Blvd.
Rice/Medical
FOR SALE

1819 Southmore Blvd.
Houston, TX

$1,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1819 Southmore Blvd.
3001 Robinhood
West University
FOR SALE

3001 Robinhood
West University, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3001 Robinhood
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
514 Ripple Creek
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

514 Ripple Creek
Hunters Creek, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
514 Ripple Creek
3020 Ella Lee
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3020 Ella Lee
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Rosson
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson (713) 256-4167 Email Realtor
3020 Ella Lee
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X