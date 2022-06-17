This Houston Wine Tasting Extravaganza Was Female Powered — See the Last Woman Standing in a Spirited Prize Fight

Lauren Levicki Courville, Jay Landa at the Dress for Success Houston event at the Four Seasons Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Now this was a creative way to raise funds for a nonprofit — a game of Heads or Tails. By game’s end more than $9,000 had been captured during just that part of Dress For Success Houston’s wine tasting fundraiser dubbed the PowHER Hour. More than 200 members of the DFS corporate guild members and friends gathered in the Grand Ballroom of the Four Seasons Hotel for the event hosted by hotel GM Tom Segesta and Total Wine & More.

Adding to guests’ enthusiasm for the no-brainer competition was the cache of prizes. Last woman standing was Courtney Harmon who won a styling session with beloved Houston jeweler Jay Landa and a $1,000 gift card. Landa and Dress For Success Houston president Lauren Levicki Courville led the spirited game. Coveted among the runners-up prizes was a stay at Four Seasons Hotel Houston and dinner for two at Toro Toro.

The world class event raised $26,000 in support of DFS Houston’s mission to aid women in getting back to the workplace through career development resources and employment-appropriate suits for job interviews. When welcoming guests, DFS Houston corporate guild president Theresa Bazan of Comerica Bank shared her passion for the mission.

The sampling of wines and bubbly was led by Michelle Yellos of Total Wine with tastings from La Braccesca, McBride Sisters, Verada and Latimer Ranch. Lisa Barry, Four Seasons’ director of catering and conference services, presented perfect pairings prepared by the hotel’s culinary team.

PC Seen: Robin Segesta, Genora Boykins, Diana Fisher, Libby Cagle and Lauren Taft, Katherine Orellana Ross, Anyoleth Sanchez, Courtney and Zac Harmon, Arlecia Williams, Nancy Levicki, Maria Lowery, Kasey Dunn, Kristi McCarthy, and Alden Chapman.