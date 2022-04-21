Houston Young Professionals Invade The Owl Bar For Dress For Success’ Spring Fling

Karishma Asrani, Mow Rahman at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

Victoria Villarreal, Grace Gosnell, Anna Gryska at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

Lee & Q. Olivia Rivers at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

Taylor Young, Sydney Stewart at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

Dress for Success president Lauren Levicki Courville, Christine Laborde at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

Courtney Harmon, Catherine Murray, Anna Kaplan at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

Andrew Agbanobi, JaLisa Fisher, Timidi Amaso Gray at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

Amelia Travis, Samantha Alvarez, Shelley Razzak at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

Chairs Serena Sneeringer, Victoria Villarreal at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

Alex & Clara Orlean, Trace & Kathryn Knoblauch at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

Alaina Nelson, Sarika Patel, Karishma Asrani, Liz Arrigo at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

Richard & Courtney Campo, WOW president Marianna & Matt Corcoran at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Dress for Success’ young professionals’ Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling

Where: The Owl in Rice Village

PC Moment: Led by chairs Serena Sneeringer and Victoria Villarreal the annual Dress For Success event drew more than 140 young professionals, 30 of them signing on as new members. In addition to the inevitable warm schmooze, there was plenty of food and drink to consumer including a barbecue-style menu of brisket sliders, homemade potato chips, deviled eggs, plus desserts from Liberty Kitchen, Local Foods, Terrace 54 and Tiny’s No. 5.

In addition, The Owl contributed a variety of cold refreshments including sips from Texas locals Ranch Rider Spirits and Walking Stick Brewing Company.

“Women of Wardrobe brings together smart, talented and driven young professionals from our community to support the mission of Dress for Success Houston,” WOW president Marianna Corcoran says. “I am so proud to be in the company of accomplished women, all of us who share a desire to make a difference.

“Spring Fling is one of our largest fundraisers for DFS Houston and a chance to celebrate a worthy cause in our community.”

Activities included posing for the Just Call Malik photo booth, vying for a curated raffle package with prizes from Alto, Hemline Heights, LeMel, Monkey’s Tail, OVME, Zadok Jewelers and more.

PC Seen: Courtney and Richard Campo, Paulina Strom, Mow Rahman, Sarika and Chirag Patel, Matt Corcoran, Christine and Marc Laborde, Lisa Barth, Nandi Howard, Clara and Alex Orlean, Lauren Levicki Courville and Kyle Courville, and Jill Robinson.