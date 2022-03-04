Edible Insects, Cockroach Races and Giant Spiders Make This No Ordinary Museum Party

Giant bubble play was one of the highlights at the Houston Museum of Natural Science Critter Crawl: A Butterfly Flutter & Bug Bash.

Caroline & Will Brown and their children at the Houston Museum of Natural Science Critter Crawl.

Kevin Kushner & Brittany Sakowitz and their daughter at the Houston Museum of Natural Science Critter Crawl.

Ashlee & Benton Love with their toddler at the Houston Museum of Natural Science Critter Crawl.

Garrett & Krystal Thompson with their children at the Houston Museum of Natural Science Critter Crawl.

What: Critter Crawl: A Butterfly Flutter & Bug Bash

Where: The Houston Museum of Natural Science

PC Moment: Cockroach races, edible insects, spiders for holding: EEK! Only a squeamish grownup like me would be uneasy in such a scene. But for the 500 adults and children that packed the Houston Museum of National Science, it was a heyday of great fun.

Applause, applause for HMNS associate curator of paleontology David Temple who prepared two, shall we say exotic, treats for guests: grasshoppers sauteed in olive oil with garlic, onions and serrano chilies served on corn chips — and apple slices dipped in chocolate ganache and then coated in dry, roasted meal worms finished with chili powder.

For those not into such an up-close-and-personal bug-infused experience, there were plenty of other activities for the children that ranged in age from 6 months to 10 years old. The giant bubble station, face painting by artist Liz Paints, and the BusyBee Activity Passport game/learning experience all drew happy kid crowds.

The passport mapped out 12 stations throughout the Lillie and Roy Cullen Grand Entry Hall, the Cockrell Butterfly Center (CBC) and the CBC Courtyard for the kiddos to visit. After visiting each station and stamping their passports, children were able to “Spin the Wheel” for a prize.

On this chilly day, Melange Catering kept all warm and parents happy with deluxe coffee, mimosas and make-your-own hot chocolate bars. Arrangements of colorful balloons were provided by Topped Off.

PC Seen: Event chairs Caroline and Will Brown, Margot and Zach Davis, and Leslie and John Pitts; plus Jenny Elkins, Louise and Drew Pennebaker, Bonner and George Ball, Meredith and Jean-Marc Mondrad, Krystal and Garrett Thompson, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner and Kevin Kushner, Victoria Bludorn, Daphne Pappas, Caroline and Andrew Bean, Elizabeth Ross, and Ashlee and Benton Love.