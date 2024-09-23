Blanca Lopez, Julie Garza, Dr. Hoda Sana (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Blanca Lopez, Julie Garza, Dr. Hoda Sana at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cyndy Garza Roberts, Stephanie Ramos, Michele Leal Farah, Vicky Dominguez and Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Andrea Godea, Larry Savala, Amalia Savala at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Sippi Khurana, Donae Chramosta at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elizabeth Ramos, Marcie Mir, Michele Leal Farah at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Esmeralda De la Cruz, Lorena Gomez, Vicky Dominguez at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mari Treviño Glass, Cinthya Reade at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Evelyn Leightman, George Connelly, Helen Perry at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gloria Luna Bounds, Martiza Gonzales at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jan Mendenhall, Xochitl Ljuboja, Miriam Zatarain at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Wilmore, Ed Emmett, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

John Cisneros, Marco Perez at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marcie Mir, Stephanie Ramos, Beckie & Gasper Mir at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Renita Cooksey, Tim Martinez at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shelley Ludwick, Elvia Taylor at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

George Farah & Michele Leal Farah at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s East End Gets a Medical Boost With Help of a TV News Star — 3 Decades Of Helping Kids & Adults Without Insurance

How El Centro de Corazón Clinics Make a World Of Difference

09.23.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Blanca Lopez, Julie Garza, Dr. Hoda Sana at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cyndy Garza Roberts, Stephanie Ramos, Michele Leal Farah, Vicky Dominguez and Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Andrea Godea, Larry Savala, Amalia Savala at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Sippi Khurana, Donae Chramosta at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth Ramos, Marcie Mir, Michele Leal Farah at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Esmeralda De la Cruz, Lorena Gomez, Vicky Dominguez at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mari Treviño Glass, Cinthya Reade at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Evelyn Leightman, George Connelly, Helen Perry at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gloria Luna Bounds, Martiza Gonzales at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jan Mendenhall, Xochitl Ljuboja, Miriam Zatarain at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Wilmore, Ed Emmett, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Cisneros, Marco Perez at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marcie Mir, Stephanie Ramos, Beckie & Gasper Mir at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Renita Cooksey, Tim Martinez at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelley Ludwick, Elvia Taylor at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
George Farah & Michele Leal Farah at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Blanca Lopez, Julie Garza, Dr. Hoda Sana at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cyndy Garza Roberts, Stephanie Ramos, Michele Leal Farah, Vicky Dominguez and Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Andrea Godea, Larry Savala, Amalia Savala at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Sippi Khurana, Donae Chramosta at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elizabeth Ramos, Marcie Mir, Michele Leal Farah at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Esmeralda De la Cruz, Lorena Gomez, Vicky Dominguez at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mari Treviño Glass, Cinthya Reade at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Evelyn Leightman, George Connelly, Helen Perry at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gloria Luna Bounds, Martiza Gonzales at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jan Mendenhall, Xochitl Ljuboja, Miriam Zatarain at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Wilmore, Ed Emmett, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

John Cisneros, Marco Perez at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marcie Mir, Stephanie Ramos, Beckie & Gasper Mir at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Renita Cooksey, Tim Martinez at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shelley Ludwick, Elvia Taylor at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

George Farah & Michele Leal Farah at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: El Centro de Corazón “Making a Difference” luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Chaired by Vicky Dominguez and with a lift from honorary chairs Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman and Leila Perrin, the luncheon celebrated El Centro de Corazón’s three decades of providing the medical needs of underserved kids and adults living in Houston’s East End.

Jan Mendenhall, Xochitl Ljuboja, Miriam Zatarain at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon.
Jan Mendenhall, Xochitl Ljuboja, Miriam Zatarain at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon.

The three El Centro clinics help more than 12,000 primarily Spanish speaking patients annually with the mission of  providing primary health care services to the uninsured and underserved Houstonians in an effort to help reduce health disparities and to improve the overall health of the community.

Taking bows as Community Leader Honoree was Michele Leal Farah, who is chair of the Houston Arts Alliance board and actively involved in a number of charitable causes.”

Andrea Godea, Larry Savala, Amalia Savala at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon.
Andrea Godea, Larry Savala, Amalia Savala at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon.

“My parents and grandparents were public servants and community leaders who always taught me the value of giving back and being a voice for those who too often go unheard,” Farah told Houston Business Journal when named one of the publication’s 40 Under 40 honorees.

Comerica Bank was named Corporate Leader Honoree. The award accepted by by Comerica Bank Houston market president Jason Baker and Sineria Ordóñez, vice president, external affairs.

Cyndy Garza Roberts reprised her role as luncheon emcee while El Centro CEO Marcie Mir spoke on the need for expanded health care services in Houston’s underserved neighborhoods.

Evelyn Leightman, George Connelly, Helen Perry at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon.
Evelyn Leightman, George Connelly, Helen Perry at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon.

The luncheon highlight had to be keynote speaker Stephanie Ramos, an ABC News correspondent and a major in the U.S. Army Reserve. Her topic was “Unveiling the Strength Within – Making an Impact.”

PC Seen: Beckie and Gasper Mir, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Donae Chramosta, Vicki Luna, Gloria Luna Bounds, George Connelly, former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, George Farah, Marisa and Gasper Mir, Cathryn Martinez, Becky Reyes, Cinthya Reade, Mari Treviño Glass, Lorena Gomez, Amalia Savala, Andrea Govea, Ginnie McConn, Jan Mendenhall, Dr. Hoda Sana, and Linda Flores Olson.

