EnlightenMD Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary With A Dallas Beauty Bash

From local vendors that popped up with goodies for guests to quick fall skin touch-ups, EnlightenMD's 20th anniversary was a beauty bonanza.

If anyone knows how to spoil their clients, it's Kari Ceitlin and her team.

At EnlightenMD, the goal is for all guests to leave feeling more confidently themselves.

If anyone knows how to celebrate, it’s Kari Ceitlin and her dynamic team at EnlightenMD. Ceitlin and the EnlightenMD squad have been celebrating women and beauty for the past 20 years with its luxurious concierge, white-glove approach to glam.

For Ceitlin, EnlightenMD is a place for women to grow in their confidence. It’s a place to tap into and hone their natural beauty. And, because of her relentless commitment to her clients and craft, Ceitlin has captured the hearts and skin of thousands.

Over the decades, EnlightenMD has become North Texans’ one-stop-shop for not only all medical spa services (from injectables to body contouring to laser treatments to facials and more) but also for retail and wellness. It’s no wonder that when it comes to celebrating 20 years in the business, EnlightenMD hosted a true beauty bonanza featuring some of the best vendors in the city.

As one would expect, it was a pink explosion at EnlightenMD in honor of the celebration. From a pink carpet welcoming guests to pink balloons decorating the facility from head to toe, it was a true celebration of love, confidence, and beauty. Naturally, some of the best partners in the business showed up and showed out to celebrate EnlightenMD and pamper its clients.

The EnlightenMD team is a wizard when it comes to skin and putting your best face forward. So, of course, Revitalash, Elta MD, Natura Bisse, Zo Skin, SkinCeuticals, Ultherapy, Juvederm, Sculptra, Botox, Dysport, Skinmedica, Coolsculpting and Allergan had to make an appearance at the party. Just in time for fall touch-ups.

Ceitlin knows women don’t have time to travel all over the city to get their hands on their favorite products, which is why she’s ensured EnlightenMD isn’t just a med spa, but also has a luxury boutique. The boutique is curated with all of Ceitlin’s favorite, luxurious items from candles to athleisure. Kasart, Diamonds Direct, and Urban Spikes are among the beloved and surprised party guests with some of their iconic goodies.

Always one to spoil her clients, Ceitlin raffled off some of EnlightenMD’s most popular services. From a salt facial to a carbon facial to laser hair removal, some partygoers won services that are sure to relax, brighten, and beautify.

And, as Ceitlin and the team know, it’s not all about what’s on the outside, but what you put inside your body, too. The Gem, an organic food and juice bar, popped up to nourish guests and fuel the fun.

Cheers to 20 years of EnlightenMD and all the confidence, beauty, and luxury it has brought to North Texas. Here’s to the next 20.