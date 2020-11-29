Fady Armanious
Bill Baldwin
Fady Armanious picnic in memorial park
Fady Armanious thanksgiving picnic
Calvin Azzam
Travis Weaver
Tamer Saad, Fady Armanious
Fady Armanious thanksgiving picnic
Thanksgiving turkey centerpiece
Fady Armanious thanksgiving picnic
01
10

Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious takes his creative talents to Houston's Memorial Park for a Thanksgiving Day picnic with a handful of socially-distanced friends.

02
10

Realtor Bill Baldwin enjoys the perfect weather for a Thanksgiving Day picnic.

03
10

Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin's Thanksgiving picnic could be a visual riff on Claude Monet's 'Luncheon on the Grass'

04
10

Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin's Thanksgiving picnic set up required an hour to stage the three carloads of props and food.

05
10

A four-legged friend joins Calvin Azzam and others at the Thanksgiving Day picnic in the Clay Family Eastern Glades in Memorial Park.

06
10

Manready Mercantile founder Travis Weaver

07
10

Tamer Saad, Fady Armanious

08
10

The Thanksgiving Day picnic set up in Memorial Park

09
10

The Thanksgiving turkey centerpiece was accidentally locked out of the Memorial Park picnic.

10
10

Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin's Thanksgiving picnic set up required an hour to stage the three carloads of props and food.

Fady Armanious
Bill Baldwin
Fady Armanious picnic in memorial park
Fady Armanious thanksgiving picnic
Calvin Azzam
Travis Weaver
Tamer Saad, Fady Armanious
Fady Armanious thanksgiving picnic
Thanksgiving turkey centerpiece
Fady Armanious thanksgiving picnic
Society / Featured Parties

Grand Thanksgiving Picnic in Memorial Park Proves to be the Perfect COVID Compromise

Fady Armanious Keeps His Classy Party Tradition Going

BY // 11.29.20
Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious takes his creative talents to Houston's Memorial Park for a Thanksgiving Day picnic with a handful of socially-distanced friends.
Realtor Bill Baldwin enjoys the perfect weather for a Thanksgiving Day picnic.
Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin's Thanksgiving picnic could be a visual riff on Claude Monet's 'Luncheon on the Grass'
Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin's Thanksgiving picnic set up required an hour to stage the three carloads of props and food.
A four-legged friend joins Calvin Azzam and others at the Thanksgiving Day picnic in the Clay Family Eastern Glades in Memorial Park.
Manready Mercantile founder Travis Weaver
Tamer Saad, Fady Armanious
The Thanksgiving Day picnic set up in Memorial Park
The Thanksgiving turkey centerpiece was accidentally locked out of the Memorial Park picnic.
Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin's Thanksgiving picnic set up required an hour to stage the three carloads of props and food.
1
10

Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious takes his creative talents to Houston's Memorial Park for a Thanksgiving Day picnic with a handful of socially-distanced friends.

2
10

Realtor Bill Baldwin enjoys the perfect weather for a Thanksgiving Day picnic.

3
10

Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin's Thanksgiving picnic could be a visual riff on Claude Monet's 'Luncheon on the Grass'

4
10

Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin's Thanksgiving picnic set up required an hour to stage the three carloads of props and food.

5
10

A four-legged friend joins Calvin Azzam and others at the Thanksgiving Day picnic in the Clay Family Eastern Glades in Memorial Park.

6
10

Manready Mercantile founder Travis Weaver

7
10

Tamer Saad, Fady Armanious

8
10

The Thanksgiving Day picnic set up in Memorial Park

9
10

The Thanksgiving turkey centerpiece was accidentally locked out of the Memorial Park picnic.

10
10

Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin's Thanksgiving picnic set up required an hour to stage the three carloads of props and food.

It was the perfect solution to the conundrum of how to combine social distancing and Thanksgiving traditions — a regal picnic in Memorial Park. Credit Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious with the clever reinvention of the turkey day celebration a la COVID-19.

As lavish picnics are growing in popularity for birthday celebrations and family get-togethers, Armanious made the pivot to an al fresco Thanksgiving that will have all of us rethinking our upcoming holiday celebrations. Happily, Texas weather more often than not accommodates outdoor affairs during December.

Armanious and his partner, Boulevard Realty owner Bill Baldwin, traditionally entertain friends, particularly those without family to visit, for a glittering Thanksgiving dinner. (For those unaware, Armanious is an incredible home chef.)

“But with COVID and the health cautions we had to reconsider. Why not spice it up and do something different?” he says. “I wanted to mix it up.”

The chef began setting up at 2 pm on a lush grassy expanse in the Clay Family Eastern Glades. It was an hour-long set up of the picnic canvas with three cars required to transport the wealth of staging, accoutrements and, of course, the meal.

“Of course, if we wanted to do a proper picnic we would need all the props to make for a relaxed afternoon,” Armanious says.

Shop Jewelry

Swipe
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 1
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 1
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 1
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 1
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 1
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 1
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 1
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 1
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 1
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 1

That included small tables of various heights for food displays, colorful pillows and blankets, flowers, miniature pumpkins and sprays of eucalyptus, pussy willow and herbs.

By 3 pm, the group of seven was complete. The mid-afternoon hour allowed time for wine and charcuterie before unveiling Armanious’ traditional dinner and its consumption before dark fell in the late afternoon.

“It was the time and place to celebrate our new Eastern Glades,” Armanious says, “and the commitment of philanthropists who continue to invest in Houston make it a better place to live.”

Fady Armanious thanksgiving picnic
Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin’s Thanksgiving picnic set up required an hour to stage the three carloads of props and food.

The menu included the creative director’s turkey and gravy; mashed potatoes; sweet potatoes; green beans with grilled cherries; arugala salad with persimmon, pomegranate, tomatoes and black olives. Manready Mercantile’s Travis Weaver provided the dressing. Tamer Saad provided tiramisu and tres leches. Pumpkin pie from French Gourmet, Goode Company’s iconic pecan pie, compliments of Calvin Azzam, and ice cream completed the menu.

The Events Company‘s Richard Flowers and AER Textiles founder/curator Angel Rios were supposed to have brought the colorful turkey centerpiece but doors were locked and keys misplaced. Access denied. As Armanious quipped, “The turkey was pardoned.”

Fady Armanious
Bill Baldwin
Fady Armanious picnic in memorial park
Fady Armanious thanksgiving picnic
Calvin Azzam
Travis Weaver
Tamer Saad, Fady Armanious
Fady Armanious thanksgiving picnic
Thanksgiving turkey centerpiece
Fady Armanious thanksgiving picnic
Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X