Inside Fashion Group International of Dallas’ 2024 Night of Stars — A Simkhai Runway Show and Lively Auction

Back row (left to right): April Hennig, Alex Cohen, Tommy Hilfiger, Fallon Bock, Chuck Steelman, Maryanne Grisz, Donald Robertson, Melissa Ellis Front row (left to right): Jonathan Simkhai, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Holly Quartaro, Victoria Snee, James Aguiar (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Celebrities from across the county traveled to Dallas in November for the big “fight night” between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium. The scene in Uptown Dallas on the same night was noticeably more fabulous, though, as many of the city’s most fashionable flocked to The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, for Fashion Group International of Dallas (FGI Dallas) “Night of Stars.”

FGI Dallas provides community for local members across the fashion industry under the guiding belief that “a forum for professional development and career advancement unleashes creativity, innovation, and advances the business of fashion.”

Touted as “Dallas’ most fashionable black-tie gala,” Night of Stars raises funds for the Fashion Group Foundation, which awards student scholarships annually through FGI Dallas’ Scholarship Competition.

The dynamic trio of Fallon Bock, Melissa Ellis, and Holly Quartaro chaired this year’s event, which was held at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. Serving as honorary chair, Highland Park Village’s Chief Marketing Officer Victoria Snee made the whole place shimmer in head-to-toe silver sequins by Tory Burch. Alex Cohen, who currently serves as regional director for FGI Dallas, exuded main character energy in a va-va-voom dress by NBD from Revolve.

From the men, other fashion highlights included Hamilton Sneed in Thom Browne and interior designer Javier Burkle, who was fresh off a triumphant run at Kips Bay in a matador-inspired jacket. Stanley Korshak’s Chuck Steelman, who is FGI’s District Director, looked as dapper as ever.

On this bright night, FGI Dallas honored four visionary creatives: Martyn Lawrence Bullard (Excellence in Interior Design), Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger (Achievement in Accessory Design), Donald Robertson (Innovation in Art), and Jonathan Simkhai (Achievement in Fashion).

James Aguiar emceed the event with his fabulously irreverent sense of humor. Aguiar committed to a costume change for each appearance on stage, and I particularly loved it when, during the live auction, he shot dollar bills into the audience with a money gun while shouting at bidders, “I know you’ve got the money!”

The compelling live auction packages included everything from a cheeky “No Limit” credit card clutch from Judith Leiber’s collaboration with Ashley Longshore, who was honored last year, to a “coast to coast” experience with Simkhai in both Los Angeles and New York City. Finally, Tommy Hilfiger, in attendance to support his wife and present Bullard with his award, auctioned off a one-hour virtual meeting to offer business advice to the winning bidder.

The evening culminated in a Jan Strimple-produced runway show from Simkhai, featuring dazzling archival looks from the brand’s past 15 years. In the Ritz’s intimate ballroom, everyone in attendance benefited from a close-up view of the (sparkly! sequined! sheer! SEXY!) evening dresses that shimmied down the runway.

FGI Dallas’ signature fundraiser proved once again that the stars at night are big and bright, deep in the heart of Texas.