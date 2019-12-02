Ferraris Take Over River Oaks District, Creating Streets of Vroom-Vroom

A thank you to the sponsors of the Houston Brightcatchmedia.com) (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

VIPs had access to the swank owners lounge where mimosas and wine flowed and Ouzo Bay provided food. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

More than 70 Ferraris were on display throughout River Oaks District including the de Boulle beauty. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Three classic Ferraris parked in front of Toulouse with one valued at $20 million (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

And the winner is Phil Mulacek, right, presented his award by Ferrari of Houston's Tony Nevotti and Ferrari Festival founder Franco Valobra. (Photo by Ulisses G.)

Ferrari Festival fans, smart phones in video mode, go gaga over the gunning engine of the Ferrari of Houston race car. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The growling Ferrari Festival could be viewed as a world of the haves and the have nots — the lucky ones who hold title to one or more of the six-figure dream machines on display in River Oaks District and then those who must live vicariously through the array of fabulously shiny Italian autos.

So it was Sunday when owners of more than 70 Ferraris parked their beauties along the shopping streets appropriately lined with designer boutiques such as Giuseppe Zanotti, de Boulle, Dolce & Gabbana, and Brunello Cucinelli. Ferrari owners are typically very well dressed and all have swell designer watches. Think chronograph or split-seconds chronograph, Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet.

Among stylish Ferrari owners contributing their hot wheels to the day’s entertainment was de Boulle’s Nick Boulle, race car driver and scion of the Boulle jewelry family of Dallas, who earlier this year finished 12th in the 24-hour LeMans in France. Giorgio Borlenghi proudly displayed his splashy new Portofino, in a very special Ferrari red color that took 18 months for delivery. Four months into ownership, Borlenghi was a proud member of the elite Ferrari-owner fraternity. Karina Barbieri drove her smashing red Ferrari California to the outdoor fête.

Jeweler and Ferrari owner Franco Valobra, who founded the festival a dozen years ago, was ring leader of the day, along with Ferrari of Houston’s Tony Nevotti. Organizer Diane Caplan kept the program, which included an awards presentation, on schedule, while DJ Senega set the playlist that kept the energy revved. Highlight for many in the crowd was Ferrari of Houston’s high-decibel revving over and over again of one of Giuseppe Risi’s race cars.

And the winners were: Mid-engine, Paul Burris‘ 2020 488 Pista; Front engine, Giorgio Borlenghi’s 2019 Portofino; Specialty/supercar, Kenny Duncan‘s 2017 La Ferrari Aperta; Race car, Jo Rubo‘s 2011 458 Challenge; People’s choice, Ross Koller‘s 1990 F40; and Best in Show, Phil Mulacek‘s 1964 250LM.

Several thousand car fans turned out on the perfectly sunny and cool day for the festival hosted by Ferrari of Houston and Ferrari of The Woodlands. Those with special wristbands partied in the VIP lounge where Ouzo Bay provided sophisticated snacks and champagne and wine flowed. The event benefited Texas Children’s Cancer Hospital.

Toulouse Cafe and Bar in the center of River Oaks District was the place to see and be seen as beautiful people dined in the courtyard and sipped flowing champagne cocktails.

PC Seen: Julian Fertitta, Patti and Don Murphy, Carlos Barbieri, Cathy Borlenghi, Denis Boulle, Laurie Nevotti, Will Nevotti and Chandler Dejean, Sarah Dickson and Hunter Nevotti, Lori and Dr. Isaac Raijman, Donae and Rob Chramosta, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell, Rodrigo Ahumada, Orlando Concha, Federico Heredia, and Angel Heredia.