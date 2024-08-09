Co-Chair Hillary Watson, Hostess Elizabeth Madden, Co-Chair Cara Millas
Society / Featured Parties

Hats Off — Fort Bend Power Women Make a Stylish Stand in the Gardens For the Community’s Discovery Center

A Brunch to Remember

08.09.24
Co-chair Hillary Watson, hostess Elizabeth Madden, co-chair Cara Millas at the Fort Bend Spring Brunch benefiting the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center (Photo by Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center)
Christina Pizzitola, Mary Margaret Sims at the Fort Bend Spring Brunch (Photo by Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center)
Christy Gaia, Kristin Berry at the Fort Bend Spring Brunch (Photo by Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center)
Bertha Abraham, Estell Porter, Valerie Golden at the Fort Bend Spring Brunch (Photo by Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center)
Carol McCutcheon, Amanda Junker, Jenna Kisner at the Fort Bend Spring Brunch benefiting the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center (Photo by Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center)
Leah Henley, Shay James at the Fort Bend Spring Brunch benefiting the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center (Photo by Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center)
Gabby Babba, Dawn Golden Brule, Jane Curlee at the Fort Bend Spring Brunch benefiting the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center (Photo by Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center)
Danni Cobb, Priscilla Hill at the Fort Bend Spring Brunch benefiting the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center (Photo by Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center)
(Photo by Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center)
Jenna Kisner, Christine Catania at the Fort Bend Spring Brunch benefiting the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center (Photo by Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center)
Charlotte Smith, Rachel Smith Leaman at the Fort Bend Spring Brunch benefiting the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center (Photo by Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center)
Tracy Pipes, Diana Null, Ruthanne Meffordat the Fort Bend Spring Brunch benefiting the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center (Photo by Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center)
Cara Millas, Rachel Leaman, Hillary Watson, Elizabeth Madden at the Fort Bend Spring Brunch benefiting the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center (Photo by Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center)
What: The 19th annual Fort Bend Spring Brunch: Hats, Gloves and Boutonnières

Where: In the expansive home and gardens of Elizabeth Madden in Sweetwater

PC Moment: Some 200 local women, who were dressed in au courant frothy ensembles, gathered in support of the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, a special project of Children’s Museum Houston. Think lots of florals and loads of wide-brimmed hats and fanciful fascinators.

Bertha Abraham, Estell Porter, Valerie Golden
Bertha Abraham, Estell Porter, Valerie Golden at the Fort Bend Spring Brunch

Guests arrived through the home and moved on to the backyard where a beautiful and bountiful landscaping provided the perfect backdrop for the fundraiser. The florals included armloads of forsythia, yellow roses and other spring flowers.

Leading the festivities were chairs Cara Millas and Hillary Watson, both council members of the Discovery Center. Under their guidance, this spring brunch raised significant dollars for the center and its outreach programs.

While sipping on sparkling rosé and mimosas, the ladies grazed through the lavish buffet brunch offerings prepared by Chef Soren Pedersen, finding seats under the shade of white patio umbrellas.

Discovery Center Magic

Dubbed a “Playground for Your Mind,” the Discovery Center, located in the Historic Imperial Market in Sugar Land, is dedicated to transforming communities through innovative, child-centered learning that improves the trajectories of all kids, including bilingual programs.

Danni Cobb, Priscilla Hill
Danni Cobb, Priscilla Hill at the Fort Bend Spring Brunch benefiting the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center

PC Scene: Charlene Pate, Manmeet Likhari, Valerie and Sam Golden, Jackie Bergdoll, Rachel Leaman, Lynn Halford, Hillary Watson and Dan Hinkle, Dawn Golden Brule, Brigit Engleman, Debbie Fash, Melinda Rao, Catherine Conlon Sanders, Shay James, and Alicia Scala.

