Fort Worth Moms Step Up to Help Kids With Down Syndrome — Bubbles, Boots and Bingo Highlights Vital Programs Like Kinder Frogs at TCU

The first annual Bubbles, Boots, and Bingo was held at TCU's Brown-Lupton Hall in early February.

Emily Landrum performed at the event showcasing the capabilities and talents of those with Down syndrome.

Bubbles, Boots and Bingo was the first time event benefitting Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas.

One new Fort Worth-based charity event raised some significant money for the Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas at its first-ever benefit luncheon. The event held in TCU’s Brown-Lupton Hall was called Bubbles, Boots and Bingo. Those three Bs added up to $110,000 for the cause.

Anne Butrum Hill and her close friend Courtney Morey served as co-chairs of a charity luncheon, bringing in a sellout crowd of 300. The duo is already beginning to plan next year’s benefit. To these two Fort Worth moms, this is a very personal cause.

Butrum Hill and Morey’s stories are similar. Each of them has a child born with Down syndrome and both of their kids attend Kinder Frogs ― the school located on the TCU campus which largely focuses on children born with disabilities. Students at Kinder Frogs work hard to learn life skills such as mobility and communication.

For the hosts, watching their own special needs kids work hard to master new skills is inspiring and they celebrate every small success.

“We are thrilled at the success of the fundraising, as it will help our local Down syndrome organization expand from one full-time and one part-time employee to include a parent advocate who will assist parents when they first receive their diagnosis,” Butrum Hill tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

The Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas (DSPNT) assists more than 2,000 individuals with Down syndrome each year, serving five North Texas counties including Johnson, Parker, Tarrant, Wise and Denton.

As Down Syndrome Day approaches ― it’s celebrated each March 21 —Butrum Hill and Morey hope to provide greater awareness of this syndrome. The national day has been celebrated since 2012, and “the 21st day of the third month was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome,” according to the World Down Syndrome Day website.