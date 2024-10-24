SPCA of Texas’ Fur Ball Delights With A Puppy Cuddle Zone and An Epic Conga Line in Dallas

Best believe the 2024 Fur Ball was going to be bejeweled because when Katy and Lawrence Bock chair an event, they make the whole place shimmer.

More than 450 “best friends” of the SPCA of Texas landed at the Frontiers of Flight Museum on Friday, October 4, for the annual event, which benefited the organization’s mission to “rescue, heal and find homes for the most vulnerable pets in our community, and provide essential resources for the people who love them.”

Presented by Nancy and Richard Rogers, Fur Ball fetched many of Dallas’ most glamorous and charitable animal lovers, including Steve and Sunie Soloman, Lisa and Clay Cooley, Holly and Phillip Huffines, Dr. Elba Garcia, Cathy and Paul Brown, Steve Atkinson and Ted Kincaid, Dr. Richard Gray and Marsha Pendleton Gray, Mary and Arnold Spencer, Whitney Eichinger, and Courtney and Brandon Roane.

“The SPCA of Texas holds a special place in my heart, as it nurtures and protects animals in need of critical services,” said Katy Bock. “Each animal deserves a best friend. And the SPCA jumps into action to ensure their safety and health,” she concluded, echoing the theme of the event — “You’re My Best Friend.”

A self-identified member of the Non-Sporting Group, I beelined straight to the Cuddle Zone, presented by VCA Animal Hospitals, where I held a two-month-old puppy during cocktail hour. It was nothing short of restorative. (As the head of a multi-species household, I’d like to advocate for kittens at next year’s Fur Ball, too.)

The museum‘s layout ideally suited the soirée’s structure. The night started upstairs, with guests perusing silent auction items between cocktails and cuddles. On command, the pack journeyed downstairs for dinner, which was lit in a lavender haze. The chairs and presenting sponsors hosted their guests at a king’s table, which was elegantly decorated in shades of sparkling silver and purple and included orchids from Central Market.

For dinner, attendees chowed down (I’m just using canine references throughout this piece; the diners ate in an elegant fashion!) on a duo of achiote grilled filet and tequila-roasted shrimp, paired with a poblano and chipotle cheddar potato cake and citrus steamed asparagus. I shall nominate it as perhaps the best gala dinner I’ve enjoyed this season. (Hat tip to Kristin and James Hallam of Ben E. Keith, who donated the evening’s top-shelf food and drinks).

Holding a puppy, NBC 5’s Bryan Curtis emceed the evening. SPCA of Texas President and CEO Chris Luna encouraged guests to give generously. And they did! With fellow arts-and-animal lovers like Diane and Hal Brierley and Jennifer and Peter Altabef in attendance, paws went up for the paddle raise, “Pony Up for Paws!” Guests readily matched the $50,000 challenge from the Roberta Wright Reeves Trust.

Auctioneer Morgan Hobson led the spirited live auction of seven luxurious packages, including a seven-night stay at the Casa Villa Blanca in San Miguel de Allende. In total, the evening raised more than $490,000 for the important work of SPCA of Texas.

The pack then let loose on the dance floor, with Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra leading an epic conga line that only lacked one thing — a Standard Poodle bringing up the caboose.

From top to tail, Fur Ball stood out as a Best in Show example of how to put the fun in fundraising. I hope everyone involved took a well-deserved victory lap!