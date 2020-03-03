Genesis Young Leaders Enjoy an Evening in Monte Carlo, and Raise Hundreds of Thousands for Women in Need

You could almost feel the Mediterranean breeze and hear the waves gently lapping against the yachts in the marina when entering Sixty Five Hundred, the 15,500-square-foot venue where the Genesis Young Leaders Masquerade has been held the last several years. Event co-chairs Taylor and Alex Turner selected Midnight in Monte Carlo as the evening’s theme, and every glamorous detail followed suit. Palm frond shadows were projected on a far wall, while the opposite was swathed in black and dotted with stars. In between, towering white palms flanked the glossy black and white dance floor, setting the stage for the Georgia Bridgwater Band’s electrifying mix of swinging big band jazz and high-energy dance hits. Just as hot as the music were the blackjack tables in the designated casino, positioned beneath a black and white screening of Monte Carlo Baby. I put all of my winnings toward a chance at a pair of Miron Crosby boots, but my luck stopped there.

Mirror-accented bars served up an Old Fashioned and the evening’s signature cocktail, the Casino Royale: Tito’s vodka, Pama Pomegranate liqueur, lavender simple syrup, and sparkling soda garnished with lime. More than 700 young professionals clad in their black-tie best bounced between the dance floor and the silent auction, which offered enticing packages like the “Bromance,” which offered VIP tickets to sporting events for every Dallas team, rounds of golf, and brewery tours; and the “Room Revival,” which included an original painting by Dallas artist Taelor Fisher, home four pillows from Caitlin Wilson Design, a Tiffany & Co. crystal vase, other luxurious home accessories, and gift cards to Blue Print Store, Cebolla Fine Flowers, and Emporium Pies. The Hazen & Co. jewelry pull (the chic jewelry and accessories line owned by event co-chair Taylor Turner) proved to be another popular fundraising initiative for the night.

(Photo by William Neal)

Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support and a personal hero of mine, welcomed the crowd and talked about Genesis’s mission to not only serve women who have experienced domestic violence but to create the societal shift needed to eradicate it altogether. Langbein and the entire Genesis team, which includes senior director of fund development Amy Norton, director of community engagement Elizabeth Corley, special events manager Caitlin Akan, and dozens of counselors, legal advocates, and jacks of all trades who go above and beyond their job descriptions every day to be there for so many Dallas women and children in their greatest time of need.

This seventh annual Genesis Young Leaders Masquerade raised more than $200,000 to provide lifesaving services to women and children who have experienced domestic violence.

Molly Turner, Caleb Powell, Frances Phillips, Ross Van Zandt (Photo by William Neal)

PC Seen: GYL Board Presidents Emily and Dalton Potts; Caitlin and Michael Maddox, Naddie Gant, George Preston, Emily Johnsen, Jessica Wendler, Kate Johnseen, Eryk Gross, Tisha Salter, Kelly Ayers, Jordan Watkins, Anna Knuth, Elizabeth Ryne, Kyle Scanlan, Brandon Copley, Julie Christoph, Sarah and Matt Luquire, Bethany and Will York, Rachel Kent, Heather Blond, Ashley Howard, Heidi Levan, Alex Jenner, Lauren Oseland, Rob Lutz, Anita Dunn, Joanna Mascorro, Amy Ridings, Tara Harandi, Ivan Milev, Christina Gilchrest, Rohit Kandimalla, Jenna and Andrew Rowley, Logan Stevens, and Caroline Cooper.

For more information on how to support Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support, visit genesisshelter.org