Western Bling and a Special Guest Power a Houston Jewelry Party Like No Other — de Boulle and Giorgio Bulgari Embrace the Sparkle
Making the Holiday Spirit Emerald Green In River Oaks DistrictBY Shelby Hodge // 12.17.24
The sea of Western hats bobbing at the entry of de Boulle’s River Oaks District boutique confirmed the clever twist on the Dallas-based family’s annual holiday party in Houston. As Denis Boulle notes, the company’s 10th anniversary magazine featured famed model and de Boulle ambassador Nikki Taylor photographed at an Andalusian horse ranch, a Western, albeit glamorous, theme that translated nicely into the holiday festivities.
So while the crush inside the boutique sipped jalapeño margaritas, Old Fashioneds and champagne, the throng outside queued up for good guy white Western hats that could be monogramed. So popular was the monograming that a lengthy line formed causing Denis Boulle to quip that perhaps it wasn’t such a great idea. All in good fun as the hat-clad crowd did plenty of shopping in the store too.
Boulle himself wore a chic back Western hat, bollo tie and a sheriff’s badge. That last touch was essential to team Boulle attire on this night.
Special guest was the charming Giorgio Bulgari, founder of Geneva based design house Giorgio B, who had previously visited the Houston boutique in May. On this evening, he brought along several spectacular pieces that are featured in the de Boulle magazine. Of particular note were the stunning earrings centered with more than 41 carats of Zambian emeralds. Denis Boulle acquired the rare stones in another pair of earrings. He then asked Bulgari to place them in yellow gold earrings from his Palma collection.
Who better to model them around the store than the glamorous Tena Faust, who for the evening traded her diamond earrings from the Palma collection for the emeralds, which by serendipitous coincidence beautifully matched her green satin jacket and green designer handbag.
Another of the unique pieces that Bulgari was particularly proud of was the lovely eternity band composed of 9.5 carats of emerald cut sapphires in a rainbow design.
“It takes quite a lot of time for me to put these together,” he says. “I graduate them. You see the transition from yellow to orange to light green, green are the rarest, then to blue purple and into pink. What’s nice is that you can wear it depending on your mood. You just twist it if you’re in a yellow mood or a blue mood or a green mood.”
Boulle was joined by family members on this evening including his wife Karen Boulle with whom he launched de Boulle in 1983, and their son Nick Boulle and his wife Allison Boulle.
PC Seen: Bill Schneidau, Emily Clay, Robert Jaros, Queenie Hua, Stacy Sun, Milka Waterland, Mary Kay and Marlin Shehorn, Kelcie and Jamar Walker, Danielle and Ashton Saunders, Linh and Norbert Glass, Meagan Ferrell, Brie and Craig Pena, Yan He, Fenche Shen, Yasaman Allatabakhsh, and Kerry and Montrell Harris.