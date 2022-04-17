Glenn Beck Partygoers enjoy Pat Green performance (1)
Partygoers at the Kickstart Kids 29th annual Boots and Black Belts gala frolic to the sounds of Pat Green in the ballroom of the Hilton Americas-Houston.

Kickstart Kids gala chairs Keith & Alice Mosing and Gena & Chuck Norris

Terry Emmert, Ashlee Dutton, Mike King enjoying the Pat Green performance at the Kickstart Kids gala.

Dedicated Kickstart Kids patron and Phillips 66 CEO Greg Garland

Chuck & Gena Norris with Kickstart Kids Founder's Vision Award recipient Dr. Charles Dupre and wife Seeju Dupre

Cristina Valobra, Linda Lorelle, GenaNorris at the Kickstart Kids gala

Society / Featured Parties

Glenn Beck and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Are Drawn to Houston by Chuck Norris’ Kicking $1 Million Gala

Plus, a Country Music Star Turns Up the Dance Floor

BY // 04.17.22
Partygoers at the Kickstart Kids 29th annual Boots and Black Belts gala frolic to the sounds of Pat Green in the ballroom of the Hilton Americas-Houston.
Kickstart Kids gala chairs Keith & Alice Mosing and Gena & Chuck Norris
Terry Emmert, Ashlee Dutton, Mike King enjoying the Pat Green performance at the Kickstart Kids gala.
Dedicated Kickstart Kids patron and Phillips 66 CEO Greg Garland
Chuck & Gena Norris with Kickstart Kids Founder's Vision Award recipient Dr. Charles Dupre and wife Seeju Dupre
Cristina Valobra, Linda Lorelle, GenaNorris at the Kickstart Kids gala
The 93Q Morning crew at the Kickstart Kids gala
What: The 29th annual Kickstart Kids’ Boots and Black Belts gala

Where: The Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: Highlight for many in the gathering highlight was the opportunity to rub shoulders with  conservative political commentator Glenn Beck  along with his wife Tania, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, best known at the moment for signing an order restricting the teaching of critical race theory in kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms in her state.

Following a stirring martial arts performance by Kickstart Kids students and instructors, generosity flowed as participants were plentiful during the paddle raise and during the live auction. The auction items alone were worth noting: a Chuck Norris tribute single action revolver, a tour of Glenn Beck’s Mercury Studios and a catered lunch, a trophy whitetail deer hunt, a Bayou Place Ballroom party and a Taft McWhorter painting. It all added up to a $1 million night.

Close to 40 sponsors, led by title sponsor American Telecast Products and Total Gym, contributed to the evening that raised funds for the program that provides thousands of middle and high school students with valuable lessons in building character, resiliency and community in order help them navigate the daily challenges of adolescence. The martial arts character development program was founded by martial arts world champion, actor and philanthropist Chuck Norris in 1990. At that time it was named Kick Drugs out of America.

Norris and wife Gena Norris and Alice and Keith Mosing chaired the $1 million evening for which Kirksey Gregg Productions beautifully dressed the ballroom to theme.

Linda Lorelle served as emcee of the event that honored Dr. Charles Dupre, deputy executive director of Member Engagement and Support for the Texas Association of School Administrators and former superintendent of Fort Bend ISD. The Chuck and Gena Norris Character Award was presented to the Squire Patton Boggs, LLP law firm.

Terry Emmert, Ashlee Dutton, and Mike King enjoying Pat Green performance
Terry Emmert, Ashlee Dutton, Mike King enjoying the Pat Green performance at the Kickstart Kids gala.

To close the night, country singing star Pat Green gave a performance that had the dance floor rocking.

PC Seen: San Antonia Spurs managing partner Peter Holt and wife Andi, Phillips 66 CEO Greg Garland, Lindy and Marshall Teague, Elizabeth and John Gibson, Mike Forshey, Lew Clark, Deborah Lodge, Brenda Love and Ed Jones, Laura True and Mike King, Tim Tuttle, Katelyn Maida, Erica Rico, and Adrian Perez.

