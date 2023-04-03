The Centennial Gardens scene at Memorial Hermann Foundation’s Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Life Flight Helicopter Emergency Service Gets a Takeoff Boost — Good Vibrations Keep Things Flying

Outdoor Affair Is Just Part One Of This Double Event Fundraiser

BY // 04.03.23
The Centennial Gardens scene at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anne Neeson, Maureen & John Graf at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gary Petersen, Carin & Todd Barth at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Grooving John & Jane Wheeler at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Mike & Melinda Perrin at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Barbara & Bill Easter at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park Centennial Gardens.
Tonya & Dr. David Callender at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Steve Trauber and daughter Lexi Trauber at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ID & Titi Boyejo at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Abby & Justin Brasell at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Good Vibrations Gala honoring Life Flight at Hermann Park Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Allison Ben, Jordan Timberlake, Natanja Johnson, Trina Young at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Amanda & Kenneth Olson at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jessica & Brandon Columbus at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lexie Councill, Minal Banthiya, Emily Curley at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park Centennial Gardens.
Michael Eigner, Maryam Rahman, Wayne Yan at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Lauren Gow, Kelsey Fritz at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park Centennial Gardens.
Vitaly & Zhanna Golodryga, Sonya Reed, Diego Velasquez at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Renee & Steve Ash at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
The Centennial Gardens scene at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
It’s hard to imagine that Memorial Hermann’s Life Flight service carried out some 4,200 missions in 2022 and is poised to surpass that number this year. But that was the figure my amazing dinner partner, assistant vice president of Emergency Services and Life Flight Tom Flanagan shared during the exuberant “Good Vibrations” gala supporting the medical emergency rescue program based out of Houston.

A groovy throng, thanks to the theme, of 400 filled the open-air party tent on the grounds of Hermann Park’s McGovern Centennial Gardens for the evening celebrating the Life Flight team. What was launched in 1976 with a single helicopter has grown to a six-helicopter service.

Allison Ben, Jordan Timberlake, Natanja Johnson, Trina Young at Memorial Hermann Foundation’s Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

As Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO Dr. David Callender notes: “We are celebrating this exceptional asset to our community” and the 30,000 employees that help Houston become a better community “to create a healthy community now and for generations to come.”

He told the gathering that Life Flight had hoped to have one of the helicopters buzz the tent but logistics had prevented that. Only a short time later one of the choppers lifted off from the nearby hospital launch pad and provided the needed evidence of the 24/7 work of Life Flight.

Maureen and John Graf chaired the Life Flight gala which is divided into two parts. As Anne Neeson, Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president and CEO, explains, rather than continue with the mega 1,500-person gala, the team had opted to divide the celebration in two. Thus, this al fresco casual evening which typically attracts a younger crowd and the black tie “Walking on Sunshine” gala, which will be held at the Hilton-Americas Houston hotel on April 22.

Groovy John & Jane Wheeler at Memorial Hermann Foundation’s Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Both events are chaired by the Grafs and both events honor Elizabeth and Gary Petersen, a longtime board member and patron of the hospital system.

