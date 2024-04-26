The "Can Do Crew" was recognized at the Building Hope gala for Habitat for Humanity. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Kathy Uber, the widow of Rick Uber, accepts recognition on his behalf at the "Building Hope" gala for Habitat for Humanity. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Habitat for Humanity board member Barbara Cargill (left) with recipient family Courtney, Buddy and Deborah have a moment. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Building Hope Fuels Habitat For Humanity's Emotional $800,000 Night In The Woodlands With an All-Women Can Do Crew

How It All Started With a Bumper Sticker

The Habitat for Humanity Building Hope gala raised more than $800,000 at its 35th anniversary event in The Woodlands. More than 500 people came out for the event co-chaired by Jill Krueger and Sonya Nicholson at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel.

The funds raised will significantly contribute to Habitat MCTX’s home builds, critical home repairs and initiatives such as Veterans Build and Aging in Place.

The gala honored three entities — The Can Do Crew, a tenured all-women volunteer group that has made a significant impact for Habitat of Montgomery County; the late Rick Uber, a devoted volunteer for more than 25 years; and Dr. Jim Schulze on behalf of the Founding Members of Habitat of Montgomery County.

Schulze even told the origin story for Habitat for Humanity in Montgomery County.

“It was probably around 1987,” Schulze says. “I noticed an old pickup and a guy was over building a platform. And on that pickup this man owned was a bumper sticker (for) Habitat for Humanity. So I like to say that the whole thing here in Montgomery County got started with a bumper sticker.

“And we gathered a handful of people that were interested in our church and we formed an exploratory committee. And that was really the genesis.”

Dr. Jim Schulze accepts an award on behalf of the founders Habitat for Humanity at the Habitat for Humanity gala. Schulze attributed the start of the nonprofit to a chance encounter with a man who had a Habitat bumper sticker on his truck. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Dr. Jim Schulze accepts an award on behalf of the founders Habitat for Humanity at the Habitat for Humanity gala. Schulze attributed the start of the nonprofit to a chance encounter with a man who had a Habitat bumper sticker on his truck. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)

The Can Do Crew launched in 2012, and is closing on its sixth house built, with completion scheduled for May. This group is a team of 35 women ranging in age from 19 to 80. Collectively, they raise the $70,000 needed to sponsor a new house every year. They were honored with a Habitat Hammer engraved with all their names.

Rick Uber, a longterm Habitat volunteer who passed away last year, was honored for his “unwavering commitment to helping families build or repair homes,” according to Habitat board president Charles Merdian. Rick Uber’s widow Kathy accepted the honor on his behalf.

Habitat gala co-chairs Sonya Nicholsen, and Jill Krueger make the scene at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Roger Nicholson)
Habitat gala co-chairs Sonya Nicholsen and Jill Krueger make the scene at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Roger Nicholson)

A highlight of the event was the touching story of Buddy and Deborah’s family, future homeowners in Habitat MCTX’s Cedar Creek neighborhood. Their journey epitomized perseverance and triumph, inspiring many at the gala.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, go here.

X