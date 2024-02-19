Gut-Wrenching Heart Attack Survival Story Makes This $1.25 Million 40th Anniversary Gala Hit Home — Keeping the Beat Alive

Celebrants on the dance floor at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jack DeeDee Julia and Wallis Marsh photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kelly Hackett and Danielle Hammons photo by Daniel Ortiz (21)
Beverly and Jim Postl photo by Daniel Ortiz (9)
Joanne Houck, Jeff Houck photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dr Julia Andrieni, Dr Robert Phillips photo by Daniel Ortiz (11)
Kelli and John Weinzierl photo by Daniel Ortiz (20)
Alicia and Dr Esmaeil Porsa photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dr Meryl Johnson and Dr David McPherson photo by Daniel Ortiz (12)
Tommy Garcia-Prats, Dr Joel Garcia-Prats photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elizabeth and Alan Stein photo by Daniel Ortiz (13)
Angela and Chad Cole photo by Daniel Ortiz (8)
Jacquie Baly and James Craig photo by Wilson Parish
Russ Laberasca, DJ Warner, Damien LaPar photo by Daniel Ortiz
Valarie and Nick Tran photo by Daniel Ortiz (6)
Bruce Padilla and Courtney Cole Hall photo by Daniel Ortiz (10)
Mehrnaz Gill, Don Taylor photo by Daniel Ortiz (2)
Josh and Jamie Villareal photo by Daniel Ortiz (18)
Judy and Russ Labrasca photo by Daniel Ortiz (19)
Beth Wolff and Cheryl Byington photo by Wilson Parish
Leila Gilbert, Mona Williams, Liz Jameson photo by Wilson Parish
Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook photo by Daniel Ortiz (1)
Steve and Janna Roberson photo by Daniel Ortiz (4)
Cake celebrating 100 year photo by Daniel Ortiz
01
24

Celebrants on the dance floor at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

02
24

Jack Marsh, DeeDee Marsh, Julia Marsh, Wallis Marsh at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
24

Gala chair Kelly Hackett, Danielle Hammons at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
24

Beverly & nJim Postl at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
24

Joanne & Jeff Houck at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
24

Drs. Julia Andrieni & Robert Phillips at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
24

Kelli & John Weinzierl at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
24

Alicia & Dr. Esmaeil Porsa at the American Heart Association 40th anniversary Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
24

Drs. Meryl Johnson & David McPherson at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
24

Tommy Garcia-Prats, Dr. Joel Garcia-Prats at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
24

Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
24

Angela & Chad Cole at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
24

Jacquie Baly Craig & James Craig at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
24

Russ labeerasca, DJ Warner, Damien LaPar at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
24

Valarie & Nick Tran at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
24

Bruce Padilla, Courtney Cole Hall at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
24

Mehrnaz Gill, Don Tayolor at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
24

Josh & Jamie Villareal at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
24

Judy & Russ Labrasca at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
24

Beth Wolff, Cheryl Byington at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

21
24

Leila Gilbert, Mona Williams, Liz Jameson at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

22
24

Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
24

Steve & Janna Roberson at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
24

The anniversary cake at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Celebrants on the dance floor at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jack DeeDee Julia and Wallis Marsh photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kelly Hackett and Danielle Hammons photo by Daniel Ortiz (21)
Beverly and Jim Postl photo by Daniel Ortiz (9)
Joanne Houck, Jeff Houck photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dr Julia Andrieni, Dr Robert Phillips photo by Daniel Ortiz (11)
Kelli and John Weinzierl photo by Daniel Ortiz (20)
Alicia and Dr Esmaeil Porsa photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dr Meryl Johnson and Dr David McPherson photo by Daniel Ortiz (12)
Tommy Garcia-Prats, Dr Joel Garcia-Prats photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elizabeth and Alan Stein photo by Daniel Ortiz (13)
Angela and Chad Cole photo by Daniel Ortiz (8)
Jacquie Baly and James Craig photo by Wilson Parish
Russ Laberasca, DJ Warner, Damien LaPar photo by Daniel Ortiz
Valarie and Nick Tran photo by Daniel Ortiz (6)
Bruce Padilla and Courtney Cole Hall photo by Daniel Ortiz (10)
Mehrnaz Gill, Don Taylor photo by Daniel Ortiz (2)
Josh and Jamie Villareal photo by Daniel Ortiz (18)
Judy and Russ Labrasca photo by Daniel Ortiz (19)
Beth Wolff and Cheryl Byington photo by Wilson Parish
Leila Gilbert, Mona Williams, Liz Jameson photo by Wilson Parish
Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook photo by Daniel Ortiz (1)
Steve and Janna Roberson photo by Daniel Ortiz (4)
Cake celebrating 100 year photo by Daniel Ortiz
Society / Featured Parties

Gut-Wrenching Heart Attack Survival Story Makes This $1.25 Million 40th Anniversary Gala Hit Home — Keeping the Beat Alive

Touching Moments and a High-Powered Bidding War

BY // 02.18.24
Celebrants on the dance floor at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jack Marsh, DeeDee Marsh, Julia Marsh, Wallis Marsh at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gala chair Kelly Hackett, Danielle Hammons at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beverly & nJim Postl at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joanne & Jeff Houck at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Drs. Julia Andrieni & Robert Phillips at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelli & John Weinzierl at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alicia & Dr. Esmaeil Porsa at the American Heart Association 40th anniversary Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Drs. Meryl Johnson & David McPherson at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tommy Garcia-Prats, Dr. Joel Garcia-Prats at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Angela & Chad Cole at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jacquie Baly Craig & James Craig at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Russ labeerasca, DJ Warner, Damien LaPar at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Valarie & Nick Tran at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bruce Padilla, Courtney Cole Hall at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mehrnaz Gill, Don Tayolor at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Josh & Jamie Villareal at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy & Russ Labrasca at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Wolff, Cheryl Byington at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Leila Gilbert, Mona Williams, Liz Jameson at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve & Janna Roberson at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The anniversary cake at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
24

Celebrants on the dance floor at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

2
24

Jack Marsh, DeeDee Marsh, Julia Marsh, Wallis Marsh at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
24

Gala chair Kelly Hackett, Danielle Hammons at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
24

Beverly & nJim Postl at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
24

Joanne & Jeff Houck at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
24

Drs. Julia Andrieni & Robert Phillips at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
24

Kelli & John Weinzierl at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
24

Alicia & Dr. Esmaeil Porsa at the American Heart Association 40th anniversary Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
24

Drs. Meryl Johnson & David McPherson at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
24

Tommy Garcia-Prats, Dr. Joel Garcia-Prats at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
24

Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
24

Angela & Chad Cole at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
24

Jacquie Baly Craig & James Craig at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
24

Russ labeerasca, DJ Warner, Damien LaPar at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
24

Valarie & Nick Tran at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
24

Bruce Padilla, Courtney Cole Hall at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
24

Mehrnaz Gill, Don Tayolor at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
24

Josh & Jamie Villareal at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
24

Judy & Russ Labrasca at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
24

Beth Wolff, Cheryl Byington at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

21
24

Leila Gilbert, Mona Williams, Liz Jameson at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

22
24

Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
24

Steve & Janna Roberson at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
24

The anniversary cake at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The American Heart Association Heart Ball

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: It’s unusual for a ballroom of gala revelers to fall so silent that the proverbial pin could be heard dropping. That was the case when the video of energy exec Wallis Marsh‘s story of his heart attack played on screens across the vast space. He then shared a few words and praised his wife DeeDee for saving his life by quickly getting him to ER. The underlying message — do not miss the warning signs of an impending heart attack.

All in all, this 40th anniversary Heart Ball celebrating the American Heart Association’s 100th anniversary was a roaring success. With more than 500 celebrants, the evening raised $1.25 million for the association’s work fighting heart disease and stroke and its expanded role in addition to aiding public health and food security missions.

“The AHA in Houston wouldn’t be able to make such a difference in our local community without the generous support of this year’s Heart Ball sponsors and supporters, and we are so grateful for their support,” says Allison Sheeder, senior executive director of Greater Houston.

Kelly Hackett and Danielle Hammons photo by Daniel Ortiz (21)
Gala chair Kelly Hackett, Danielle Hammons at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

“Our organization was also so excited to celebrate our community partners who are making such a difference through their contributions in the heart health and food security and nutrition spaces. These honorees embody exceptional care, warmth, and compassion, and the AHA was proud to recognize all of them on Saturday evening.”

Let's Rodeo Houston!

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024

Key players in the evening included emcee Khambrel Marshall, auctioneer Logan Thomas and more importantly gala chair Kelly Hackett.

Fun note: Hackett and Peter Fluor were engaged in a high-powered bidding war for a pair of earrings donated by Diamonds Direct. Ultimately Hackett was the high bidder and after receiving the earrings handed them over as a gift to Fluor.

Russ Laberasca, DJ Warner, Damien LaPar photo by Daniel Ortiz
Russ labeerasca, DJ Warner, Damien LaPar at the 40th anniversary American Heart Association Heart Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Beverly and Jim Postl, Kim Koehn, Bruce and Laura Miller, Judy and Russ Labrasca, Kelly and Damien LaPar, Kelli and John Weinzierl, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Suzie Kupiec and James Dyer, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Cindy Cook, Krista and Ronnie Smith, Ann Fluor,  and Lacey and Matt Goossen.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Favorite Netflix and Hulu Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Favorite Netflix and Hulu Picks
5 New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, Max, and Apple TV+
5 New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, Max, and Apple TV+
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Hulu, Showtime, and Paramount+ Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Hulu, Showtime, and Paramount+ Picks
The Best New Movies to Stream Right Now — Hulu and Netflix Picks
The Best New Movies to Stream Right Now — Hulu and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream This Fall — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream This Fall — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Netflix Picks
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
2207 Bancroft Street #902
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

2207 Bancroft Street #902
Houstono, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Judy Levin
This property is listed by: Judy Levin (713) 204-8807 Email Realtor
2207 Bancroft Street #902
5135 Longmont Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5135 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Ruthie Newberry Porterfield
This property is listed by: Ruthie Newberry Porterfield (713) 558-3247 Email Realtor
5135 Longmont Drive
1307 Denman Road
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1307 Denman Road
Houston, TX

$2,415,000 Learn More about this property
Liz Daniel
This property is listed by: Liz Daniel (713) 416-8001 Email Realtor
1307 Denman Road
1913 Lubbock Street
Old Sixth Ward
FOR SALE

1913 Lubbock Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Michelle Carpenter
This property is listed by: Michelle Carpenter (832) 622-8347 Email Realtor
1913 Lubbock Street
3310 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Open House
Braeswood
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/25 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3310 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,360,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Lozmack
This property is listed by: Estelle Lozmack (713) 724-4304 Email Realtor
3310 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
1335 Herkimer Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1335 Herkimer Street
Houston, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Derrick
This property is listed by: Cathy Derrick (713) 806-6857 Email Realtor
1335 Herkimer Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X