Houston’s Heartfelt $1.2 Million Night Teases a 100th Birthday to Remember, Gets Top Doctors Involved

Cheers to all at the American Heart Association 'Heart Ball' held at The Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Guests at the American Heart Association 'Heart Ball' boogied to the sounds of Manhattan Band at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Even without the swath of social swells preening in red gowns as it was in years past, the American Heart Association “Heart Ball” was a resounding success with proceeds reaching $1.2 million, a nice prelude to next year’s 100th anniversary of the American Heart Association. Yes, there were still some ladies in red and gents in red bow ties among the throng at the Post Oak Hotel, all in a nod to the mission of the national nonprofit.

Serving as gala emcee, KPRC Channel 2’s Khambrel Marshall shared with the audience, many of whom were physicians, that on turning a youthful 70 this year he was committing to living a more heart-healthy lifestyle. It was a message that resonated with those among the very chatty audience who actually listened.

Kudos to gala chair Olivier Le Peuch, CEO of oilfield services company SLB, who persevered even as the din of merry gala-goers failed to subside. Congratulation also to Dr. Doug Lawson, American Heart Association board president and St. Luke’s Health CEO for his meaningful presentation.

The message of the night was the importance of AHA‘s mission of helping fund innovative research, medical discoveries and educational programming to help eradicate heart disease and stroke. To that point was the video honoring an 11-year-old heart disease survivor, who thanks to medical advancements is a thriving youngster.

Fundraising beyond the live auction was the Open Your Heart moment, hosted by the Children’s Heart Institute at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and UTHealth Houston. The black-tie evening concluded with dancing to the sounds of Manhattan Band.

PC Seen: April and Dr. Jorge Salazar, Kim Williams, Isabel Le Peuch, Chuck Pyle, Seliece and Lee Womble, Beth Wolf, Valarie and Nick Tran, Anne Neeson, Judy and Russ Labrasca, Cheryl Byington, Debbie and Jack Moore, Sabirah Rayford, Julie and Ron Finck, and Jim Postl.