Houston’s New Heights House Hotel Shows Off Its Hip Power in Wild, Hawaiian Opening Party — Inside a $3.5 Million Reimagining

Heights House Hotel Chita Craft, Katherine Whaley (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
George Giannukos, Marissa Selby, Jivar Foty (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Jessica Agular, Shalita Grant (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Ruben Dominguez (FOX26 News), Jeff Davis-1 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Robbie Beck-Owen Daniels- April Edwards- Adam Ross (1) (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
2 Chef Lyle Bento Prepping the Kalua Pig for Serving_8 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
2 Ron Travino (KHOU 11)_2 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Codi & Christian Fuller_1 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Deborah Elias, Miya Shay (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
3 HHH Courtyard Full_2 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Ryan Lachaine, Shea Lee (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
1 George Tajian, Travis Weaver, Lane Craft (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Avery & Mitchel Schwarts (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
DSCF1624 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Shelly Wiesenthal, Michael Garfield (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Kyei & Arianna Eichman, Katherine Whaley, Chris Wadley (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Thomas Stacy, Jacob Larimore (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
01
17

Chita Craft, Katherine Whaley (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

02
17

George Giannukos, Marissa Selby, Jivar Foty (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

03
17

Jessica Agular, Tony-nominated actress Shalita Grant (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

04
17

FOX 26 News Ruben Dominguez, Jeff Davis (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

05
17

Robbie Beck, Owen Daniels, April Edwards, Adam Ross ((Photo by Dylan Scardino)

06
17

Space Cowboy executive chef Lyle Bento preps the Hawaiian style pig for roasting. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

07
17

CBS Channel 11 news anchor Ron Trevino (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

08
17

Codi & Christian Fuller (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

09
17

Deborah Elias, Miya Shay (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

10
17

The Heights House Hotel courtyard rocks during the grand opening party. (Photo by Dylan Scardino)

11
17

Shea Lee, Riel chef Ryan Lachaine (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

12
17

George Tajian, Travis Weaver, Lane Craft (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

13
17

Avery & Mitchel Schwarts (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

14
17

Fire dancer from Drums of the Pacific at the Heights Hotel Houston grand opening luau. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

15
17

Shelly Wiesenthal, Michael Garfield (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

16
17

Kyei & Arianna Eichman, Katherine Whaley, Chris Wadley (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

17
17

Thomas Stacy, Jacob Larimore (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

Heights House Hotel Chita Craft, Katherine Whaley (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
George Giannukos, Marissa Selby, Jivar Foty (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Jessica Agular, Shalita Grant (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Ruben Dominguez (FOX26 News), Jeff Davis-1 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Robbie Beck-Owen Daniels- April Edwards- Adam Ross (1) (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
2 Chef Lyle Bento Prepping the Kalua Pig for Serving_8 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
2 Ron Travino (KHOU 11)_2 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Codi & Christian Fuller_1 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Deborah Elias, Miya Shay (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
3 HHH Courtyard Full_2 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Ryan Lachaine, Shea Lee (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
1 George Tajian, Travis Weaver, Lane Craft (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Avery & Mitchel Schwarts (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
DSCF1624 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Shelly Wiesenthal, Michael Garfield (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Kyei & Arianna Eichman, Katherine Whaley, Chris Wadley (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Thomas Stacy, Jacob Larimore (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s New Heights House Hotel Shows Off Its Hip Power in Wild, Hawaiian Opening Party — Inside a $3.5 Million Reimagining

Remember the Old, Beat Up Astros Inn? You Won't Recognize It

BY // 06.11.21
photography Dylan McEwan
Chita Craft, Katherine Whaley (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
George Giannukos, Marissa Selby, Jivar Foty (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Jessica Agular, Tony-nominated actress Shalita Grant (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
FOX 26 News Ruben Dominguez, Jeff Davis (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Robbie Beck, Owen Daniels, April Edwards, Adam Ross ((Photo by Dylan Scardino)
Space Cowboy executive chef Lyle Bento preps the Hawaiian style pig for roasting. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
CBS Channel 11 news anchor Ron Trevino (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Codi & Christian Fuller (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Deborah Elias, Miya Shay (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
The Heights House Hotel courtyard rocks during the grand opening party. (Photo by Dylan Scardino)
Shea Lee, Riel chef Ryan Lachaine (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
George Tajian, Travis Weaver, Lane Craft (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Avery & Mitchel Schwarts (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Fire dancer from Drums of the Pacific at the Heights Hotel Houston grand opening luau. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Shelly Wiesenthal, Michael Garfield (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Kyei & Arianna Eichman, Katherine Whaley, Chris Wadley (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Thomas Stacy, Jacob Larimore (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
1
17

Chita Craft, Katherine Whaley (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

2
17

George Giannukos, Marissa Selby, Jivar Foty (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

3
17

Jessica Agular, Tony-nominated actress Shalita Grant (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

4
17

FOX 26 News Ruben Dominguez, Jeff Davis (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

5
17

Robbie Beck, Owen Daniels, April Edwards, Adam Ross ((Photo by Dylan Scardino)

6
17

Space Cowboy executive chef Lyle Bento preps the Hawaiian style pig for roasting. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

7
17

CBS Channel 11 news anchor Ron Trevino (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

8
17

Codi & Christian Fuller (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

9
17

Deborah Elias, Miya Shay (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

10
17

The Heights House Hotel courtyard rocks during the grand opening party. (Photo by Dylan Scardino)

11
17

Shea Lee, Riel chef Ryan Lachaine (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

12
17

George Tajian, Travis Weaver, Lane Craft (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

13
17

Avery & Mitchel Schwarts (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

14
17

Fire dancer from Drums of the Pacific at the Heights Hotel Houston grand opening luau. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

15
17

Shelly Wiesenthal, Michael Garfield (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

16
17

Kyei & Arianna Eichman, Katherine Whaley, Chris Wadley (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

17
17

Thomas Stacy, Jacob Larimore (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

Hula dancers, fire twirlers and Hawaiian leis set the luau stage for the grand opening of the Heights House Hotel, an old drive-up motel completely transformed by a $3.5 million reimagining into a hipster haven perfectly in tune with today’s mid-century modern vibes. Goodbye dated Astros Inn on West Cavalcade, hello rocking party scene.

Hosts Jivar Foty and George Giannukos, who purchased the ’70s era motel in 2019, welcomed the luau-ready throng. Guys and dolls  expressed their enthusiasm for the night fashion wise by dressing in bold Hawaiian print shirts and beach-inspired floral frocks. Leis for all their friends!

Also welcoming guests was hotel general manager Marrissa Selby, who provided tours of the 133-room property that has been elevated from a $30 a night motel into a commanding and welcome presence in the red hot Houston neighborhood.

Add to the party fun, Vitamin D infusion shots provided by iV Bars.

The Hawaiian party theme could be considered a salute to Lyle Bento, executive chef of the Height House Hotel’s tropical bar and restaurant Space Cowboy, who happens to be a native of the 50th state. In keeping with the luau mode, Bento roasted a whole kalua-style pig. Drums of the Pacific presented the hula dancers and fire performers who displayed their talents poolside.

(Note to those interested in sunning by the hip pool, booking a cabana, and partying across the 7,500 square foot courtyard at the Heights House Hotel, pool day passes are available for $20. Of course, staycations are also an option.)

SHOP DE BEERS

Swipe
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS

PC Seen: Former Houston Rockets All-Star Steve Francis, former Houston Texans Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion (with the Broncos) Owen Daniels, MMA fighter Jessica Aguilar with Tony-nominated actress Shalita Grant, Travis Weaver of Manready Mercantile, chef Ryan Lachaine of Riel, Adam “The Suit Boss” Ross, KHOU meteorologist Chita Craft and Lane Craft, FOX 26’s Ruben Dominguez, ABC-13’s Miya Shay, KHOU’s Ron Trevino, Michael Garfield and 100.3 The Bull radio host Nick Russo.

Heights House Hotel Chita Craft, Katherine Whaley (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
George Giannukos, Marissa Selby, Jivar Foty (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Jessica Agular, Shalita Grant (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Ruben Dominguez (FOX26 News), Jeff Davis-1 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Robbie Beck-Owen Daniels- April Edwards- Adam Ross (1) (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
2 Chef Lyle Bento Prepping the Kalua Pig for Serving_8 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
2 Ron Travino (KHOU 11)_2 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Codi & Christian Fuller_1 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Deborah Elias, Miya Shay (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
3 HHH Courtyard Full_2 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Ryan Lachaine, Shea Lee (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
1 George Tajian, Travis Weaver, Lane Craft (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Avery & Mitchel Schwarts (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
DSCF1624 (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Shelly Wiesenthal, Michael Garfield (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Kyei & Arianna Eichman, Katherine Whaley, Chris Wadley (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Thomas Stacy, Jacob Larimore (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
1322 Kessler Parkway
Kessler Park
FOR SALE

1322 Kessler Parkway
Dallas, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Brandon Latham
This property is listed by: Brandon Latham (512) 550-7057 Email Realtor
1322 Kessler Parkway
1001 Belleview Street #403
South Side
FOR SALE

1001 Belleview Street #403
Dallas, TX

$340,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1001 Belleview Street #403
3200 Ross Avenue #2
Ross Ave Brownstones
FOR SALE

3200 Ross Avenue #2
Dallas, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3200 Ross Avenue #2
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
1106 Chapel Creek Court
Canyon Creek Country Club
FOR SALE

1106 Chapel Creek Court
Richardson, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
1106 Chapel Creek Court
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X