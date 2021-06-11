Houston’s New Heights House Hotel Shows Off Its Hip Power in Wild, Hawaiian Opening Party — Inside a $3.5 Million Reimagining

Fire dancer from Drums of the Pacific at the Heights Hotel Houston grand opening luau. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

Hula dancers, fire twirlers and Hawaiian leis set the luau stage for the grand opening of the Heights House Hotel, an old drive-up motel completely transformed by a $3.5 million reimagining into a hipster haven perfectly in tune with today’s mid-century modern vibes. Goodbye dated Astros Inn on West Cavalcade, hello rocking party scene.

Hosts Jivar Foty and George Giannukos, who purchased the ’70s era motel in 2019, welcomed the luau-ready throng. Guys and dolls expressed their enthusiasm for the night fashion wise by dressing in bold Hawaiian print shirts and beach-inspired floral frocks. Leis for all their friends!

Also welcoming guests was hotel general manager Marrissa Selby, who provided tours of the 133-room property that has been elevated from a $30 a night motel into a commanding and welcome presence in the red hot Houston neighborhood.

Add to the party fun, Vitamin D infusion shots provided by iV Bars.

The Hawaiian party theme could be considered a salute to Lyle Bento, executive chef of the Height House Hotel’s tropical bar and restaurant Space Cowboy, who happens to be a native of the 50th state. In keeping with the luau mode, Bento roasted a whole kalua-style pig. Drums of the Pacific presented the hula dancers and fire performers who displayed their talents poolside.

(Note to those interested in sunning by the hip pool, booking a cabana, and partying across the 7,500 square foot courtyard at the Heights House Hotel, pool day passes are available for $20. Of course, staycations are also an option.)

SHOP DE BEERS Swipe

































Next

PC Seen: Former Houston Rockets All-Star Steve Francis, former Houston Texans Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion (with the Broncos) Owen Daniels, MMA fighter Jessica Aguilar with Tony-nominated actress Shalita Grant, Travis Weaver of Manready Mercantile, chef Ryan Lachaine of Riel, Adam “The Suit Boss” Ross, KHOU meteorologist Chita Craft and Lane Craft, FOX 26’s Ruben Dominguez, ABC-13’s Miya Shay, KHOU’s Ron Trevino, Michael Garfield and 100.3 The Bull radio host Nick Russo.