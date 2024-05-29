Houston’s Founders Club Turns Into an Elite Stage With a Broadway Star Thrilling Hobby Center Supporters

Pat Mitchell, Adrienne Warren, Terri Ebel. Photo by Jacob Power.
Chairs Rob and Pam Doty, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook. Photo by Quy Tran.
Mark Folkes, Demetra and Franklin Jones. Photo by Jacob Power.
Jim and Judy Nicklos, Glenda and Russell Gordy. Photo by Jacob Power.
Kate and Steve Fowler, Deborah Lugo. Photo by Jacob Power.
Ken and Mady Kades. Photo by Jacob Power.
Ken Bohan and Dean O’Kelley. Photo by Quy Tran.
Marian Dever and Coetta Peterson. Photo by Jacob Power.
Marjorie Evans and guest. Photo by Quy Tran.
Jon Gibbs and Amy Cope-Gibbs, Mary and Richard Holmes. Photo by Quy Tran.
Pam Doty, Adrienne Warren.
Matt and Jennifer Bates, Renee and Steve Ash. Photo by Jacob Power.
Michael and Barbara Gamson, Betty Tapick, Dr. Carl Schmulen
Michael and Ellie Francisco. Photo by Jacob Power.
Nancy and Bryan Ruez. Photo by Quy Tran.
01
15

Pat Mitchell, Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, Terri Ebel at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
15

Chairs Rob & Pam Doty, underwriting chairs Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

03
15

Mark Folkes, Demetra & Franklin Jones at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

04
15

Jim & Judy Nicklos, Glenda & Russell Gordy at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
15

Kate & Steve Fowler, Deborah Lugo at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

06
15

Ken & Mady Kades at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

07
15

Ken Bohan, Dean O'Kelley at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

08
15

Marian Dever, Coetta Peterson at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
15

Marjoire Evans, guest at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

10
15

Jon Gibbs & Amy Cope-Gibbs, Mary & Richard Holmes at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

11
15

Pam Doty, Adrienne Warren at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
15

Matt & Jennifer Bates, Renee & Steve Ash at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
15

Michael & Barbara Gamson, Betty Tapick, Dr. Carl Schmulen at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

14
15

Michael & Ellie Francisco at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
15

Nancy & Bryan Ruez at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

Pat Mitchell, Adrienne Warren, Terri Ebel. Photo by Jacob Power.
Chairs Rob and Pam Doty, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook. Photo by Quy Tran.
Mark Folkes, Demetra and Franklin Jones. Photo by Jacob Power.
Jim and Judy Nicklos, Glenda and Russell Gordy. Photo by Jacob Power.
Kate and Steve Fowler, Deborah Lugo. Photo by Jacob Power.
Ken and Mady Kades. Photo by Jacob Power.
Ken Bohan and Dean O’Kelley. Photo by Quy Tran.
Marian Dever and Coetta Peterson. Photo by Jacob Power.
Marjorie Evans and guest. Photo by Quy Tran.
Jon Gibbs and Amy Cope-Gibbs, Mary and Richard Holmes. Photo by Quy Tran.
Pam Doty, Adrienne Warren.
Matt and Jennifer Bates, Renee and Steve Ash. Photo by Jacob Power.
Michael and Barbara Gamson, Betty Tapick, Dr. Carl Schmulen
Michael and Ellie Francisco. Photo by Jacob Power.
Nancy and Bryan Ruez. Photo by Quy Tran.
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Founders Club Turns Into an Elite Stage With a Broadway Star Thrilling Hobby Center Supporters

Get Ready for a Series Of Intimate Dinner Shows

BY // 05.29.24
Pat Mitchell, Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, Terri Ebel at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Chairs Rob & Pam Doty, underwriting chairs Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)
Mark Folkes, Demetra & Franklin Jones at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jim & Judy Nicklos, Glenda & Russell Gordy at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kate & Steve Fowler, Deborah Lugo at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ken & Mady Kades at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ken Bohan, Dean O'Kelley at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)
Marian Dever, Coetta Peterson at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Marjoire Evans, guest at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)
Jon Gibbs & Amy Cope-Gibbs, Mary & Richard Holmes at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)
Pam Doty, Adrienne Warren at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Matt & Jennifer Bates, Renee & Steve Ash at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Michael & Barbara Gamson, Betty Tapick, Dr. Carl Schmulen at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)
Michael & Ellie Francisco at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Nancy & Bryan Ruez at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)
1
15

Pat Mitchell, Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, Terri Ebel at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
15

Chairs Rob & Pam Doty, underwriting chairs Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

3
15

Mark Folkes, Demetra & Franklin Jones at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

4
15

Jim & Judy Nicklos, Glenda & Russell Gordy at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

5
15

Kate & Steve Fowler, Deborah Lugo at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

6
15

Ken & Mady Kades at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

7
15

Ken Bohan, Dean O'Kelley at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

8
15

Marian Dever, Coetta Peterson at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
15

Marjoire Evans, guest at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

10
15

Jon Gibbs & Amy Cope-Gibbs, Mary & Richard Holmes at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

11
15

Pam Doty, Adrienne Warren at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
15

Matt & Jennifer Bates, Renee & Steve Ash at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
15

Michael & Barbara Gamson, Betty Tapick, Dr. Carl Schmulen at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

14
15

Michael & Ellie Francisco at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
15

Nancy & Bryan Ruez at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

For the launch of  “A Night at the Founders Club,” the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts tapped Tony Award winner and singing sensation Adrienne Warren to set the stage for a series of intimate dinner shows in support of Hobby’s education and accessibility programs.

And what a night it was. A stunning dinner by Monarch Hospitality and entertainment that stole the show.

Chairs Rob and Pam Doty, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook. Photo by Quy Tran.
Chairs Rob & Pam Doty, underwriting chairs Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook at The Hobby Center’s ‘A Night at the Founders Club’ (Photo by Quy Tran)

Broadway superstar Warren, who originated the title role in TINA: The Tine Turner Musical, and her pianist had the clutch of 100 cocktail-attired attendees swaying in their seats. The repertoire included Broadway tunes, and hits from Al Green, James Taylor and Simon and Garfunkel. And, of course, Tina Turner’s rocking “Proud Mary.”

Applause, applause for the unique fundraising idea and for the inaugural chairs Pam and Rob Doty and underwriting chairs Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, all of whom helped led the night to $310,000 in proceeds.

Michael and Barbara Gamson, Betty Tapick, Dr. Carl Schmulen
Michael & Barbara Gamson, Betty Tapick, Dr. Carl Schmulen at The Hobby Center’s ‘A Night at the Founders Club’ (Photo by Quy Tran)

Aiding in the fundraising effort were underwriter committee members Renee and Steve Ash, Mady and Ken Kades, Michelle and Jeff Majewski, Molly and Miles Marks, and Anne-Laure and Steve Stephens.

“Last summer this event was just an idea planned to help support new investment in education work,” Hobby Center CEO Mark Folkes told the gathering.  “It’s a bold move for the Hobby Center to move into fundraising like this and we are so, so deeply grateful to Rob and Lesha for stepping up to take on this challenge.

Introducing Pêche

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024

“It’s scary being first but you did this beautifully and exceeded the fundraising goal raising over $300,000.”

In addition, Folkes explained the motivation behind the new fundraiser.

“Over the past year, the Hobby Center has undertaken a strategic planning process with a focus on deepening understanding of the role the Hobby Center plays in Houston’s arts ecosystem and how we can leverage our resources to amplify Houston art makers and arts organizations,” Folkes noted.

Mark Folkes, Demetra and Franklin Jones. Photo by Jacob Power.
Mark Folkes, Demetra & Franklin Jones at The Hobby Center’s ‘A Night at the Founders Club’ (Photo by Jacob Power)

“Central to this work is a newfound commitment to serving as a connector, conveyor and incubator for all Houston audiences, art makers and arts organizations. Tonight’s event directly connects to the new investments we’re making.”

PC Seen: Glenda and Russell Gordy, Demetra and Franklin Jones, Michael Vanderhider, Betty Tapick, Dorothy and James Carlson, John Drewer and David Jaqua, Teresa Ebel, Paula and Dwayne Harris, Marjorie Evans, Ellie and Michael Francisco, Denise Monteleone, Nancy and Bryan Ruez, and Cathy and Scott Valby.

Special Series

Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion benefitting March of Dimes
Unforgettable Houston Best Dressed Moments — The Best Photos From a Buzzy Philanthropy in Fashion
Unforgettable Houston Best Dressed Moments — The Best Photos From a Buzzy Philanthropy in Fashion
Reenergized Houston Best Dressed Raises $1 Million In One Afternoon, Puts Sophisticated Fashion and True Difference Makers Centerstage
Reenergized Houston Best Dressed Raises $1 Million In One Afternoon, Puts Sophisticated Fashion and True Difference Makers Centerstage
Corporate Lawyer Turned Conservationist Makes a Houston Best Dressed Splash — Kelli Weinzierl Keeps It Community Focused
Corporate Lawyer Turned Conservationist Makes a Houston Best Dressed Splash — Kelli Weinzierl Keeps It Community Focused
Prolific Nonprofit Champion Kathryn Smith Parades Into the Houston Best Dressed With a Giving Heart
Prolific Nonprofit Champion Kathryn Smith Parades Into the Houston Best Dressed With a Giving Heart
Making Houston’s Best Dressed Sparkle — Pediatric Dentist Julie Longoria Chen Is a First Time Trailblazer
Making Houston’s Best Dressed Sparkle — Pediatric Dentist Julie Longoria Chen Is a First Time Trailblazer
Award Winning Children’s Book Author and Dedicated Nonprofit Leader Zane Carruth Bows Into Houston’s Best Dressed Ranks
Award Winning Children’s Book Author and Dedicated Nonprofit Leader Zane Carruth Bows Into Houston’s Best Dressed Ranks
read full series
Hilton Anatole
It's all Play here
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Featured Properties

Swipe
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
6261 Del Monte Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6261 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6261 Del Monte Drive
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
18 Bayou Shadows Street
Open House
Memorial
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/30 - 6/2 Thursday 12 - 2 PM & Sunday 2 - 4 PM

18 Bayou Shadows Street
Houston, TX

$919,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
18 Bayou Shadows Street
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X