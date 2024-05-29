Houston’s Founders Club Turns Into an Elite Stage With a Broadway Star Thrilling Hobby Center Supporters

Pat Mitchell, Adrienne Warren, Terri Ebel. Photo by Jacob Power.
Chairs Rob and Pam Doty, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook. Photo by Quy Tran.
Mark Folkes, Demetra and Franklin Jones. Photo by Jacob Power.
Jim and Judy Nicklos, Glenda and Russell Gordy. Photo by Jacob Power.
Kate and Steve Fowler, Deborah Lugo. Photo by Jacob Power.
Ken and Mady Kades. Photo by Jacob Power.
Ken Bohan and Dean O’Kelley. Photo by Quy Tran.
Marian Dever and Coetta Peterson. Photo by Jacob Power.
Marjorie Evans and guest. Photo by Quy Tran.
Jon Gibbs and Amy Cope-Gibbs, Mary and Richard Holmes. Photo by Quy Tran.
Pam Doty, Adrienne Warren.
Matt and Jennifer Bates, Renee and Steve Ash. Photo by Jacob Power.
Michael and Barbara Gamson, Betty Tapick, Dr. Carl Schmulen
Michael and Ellie Francisco. Photo by Jacob Power.
Nancy and Bryan Ruez. Photo by Quy Tran.
Pat Mitchell, Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, Terri Ebel at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Chairs Rob & Pam Doty, underwriting chairs Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

Mark Folkes, Demetra & Franklin Jones at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jim & Judy Nicklos, Glenda & Russell Gordy at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Kate & Steve Fowler, Deborah Lugo at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ken & Mady Kades at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ken Bohan, Dean O'Kelley at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

Marian Dever, Coetta Peterson at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Marjoire Evans, guest at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

Jon Gibbs & Amy Cope-Gibbs, Mary & Richard Holmes at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

Pam Doty, Adrienne Warren at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Matt & Jennifer Bates, Renee & Steve Ash at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Michael & Barbara Gamson, Betty Tapick, Dr. Carl Schmulen at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

Michael & Ellie Francisco at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Nancy & Bryan Ruez at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston's Founders Club Turns Into an Elite Stage With a Broadway Star Thrilling Hobby Center Supporters

Get Ready for a Series Of Intimate Dinner Shows

Get Ready for a Series Of Intimate Dinner Shows

05.29.24
Pat Mitchell, Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, Terri Ebel at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Chairs Rob & Pam Doty, underwriting chairs Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

Mark Folkes, Demetra & Franklin Jones at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jim & Judy Nicklos, Glenda & Russell Gordy at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Kate & Steve Fowler, Deborah Lugo at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ken & Mady Kades at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ken Bohan, Dean O'Kelley at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

Marian Dever, Coetta Peterson at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Marjoire Evans, guest at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

Jon Gibbs & Amy Cope-Gibbs, Mary & Richard Holmes at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

Pam Doty, Adrienne Warren at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Matt & Jennifer Bates, Renee & Steve Ash at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Michael & Barbara Gamson, Betty Tapick, Dr. Carl Schmulen at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

Michael & Ellie Francisco at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Nancy & Bryan Ruez at The Hobby Center's 'A Night at the Founders Club' (Photo by Quy Tran)

For the launch of  “A Night at the Founders Club,” the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts tapped Tony Award winner and singing sensation Adrienne Warren to set the stage for a series of intimate dinner shows in support of Hobby’s education and accessibility programs.

And what a night it was. A stunning dinner by Monarch Hospitality and entertainment that stole the show.

Broadway superstar Warren, who originated the title role in TINA: The Tine Turner Musical, and her pianist had the clutch of 100 cocktail-attired attendees swaying in their seats. The repertoire included Broadway tunes, and hits from Al Green, James Taylor and Simon and Garfunkel. And, of course, Tina Turner’s rocking “Proud Mary.”

Applause, applause for the unique fundraising idea and for the inaugural chairs Pam and Rob Doty and underwriting chairs Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, all of whom helped led the night to $310,000 in proceeds.

Aiding in the fundraising effort were underwriter committee members Renee and Steve Ash, Mady and Ken Kades, Michelle and Jeff Majewski, Molly and Miles Marks, and Anne-Laure and Steve Stephens.

“Last summer this event was just an idea planned to help support new investment in education work,” Hobby Center CEO Mark Folkes told the gathering.  “It’s a bold move for the Hobby Center to move into fundraising like this and we are so, so deeply grateful to Rob and Lesha for stepping up to take on this challenge.

“It’s scary being first but you did this beautifully and exceeded the fundraising goal raising over $300,000.”

In addition, Folkes explained the motivation behind the new fundraiser.

“Over the past year, the Hobby Center has undertaken a strategic planning process with a focus on deepening understanding of the role the Hobby Center plays in Houston’s arts ecosystem and how we can leverage our resources to amplify Houston art makers and arts organizations,” Folkes noted.

“Central to this work is a newfound commitment to serving as a connector, conveyor and incubator for all Houston audiences, art makers and arts organizations. Tonight’s event directly connects to the new investments we’re making.”

PC Seen: Glenda and Russell Gordy, Demetra and Franklin Jones, Michael Vanderhider, Betty Tapick, Dorothy and James Carlson, John Drewer and David Jaqua, Teresa Ebel, Paula and Dwayne Harris, Marjorie Evans, Ellie and Michael Francisco, Denise Monteleone, Nancy and Bryan Ruez, and Cathy and Scott Valby.

