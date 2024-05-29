Houston’s Holdsworth Center Recognizes a True Public Education Hero — Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders

What: The Holdsworth Center “Champions of Hope” gala

Where: The Corinthian Houston

PC Moment: Highlight of the evening was presenting Ruth J. Simmons, PhD, with the first Dr. Ruth J. Simmons Leadership in Public Education Award. The award was created in honor of her legacy as a groundbreaking leader in support of public education and a powerful advocate for students.

“It is a privilege to shine a spotlight on leaders like Dr. Simmons, who has such an incredible legacy of lifting up others and championing young people,” The Holdsworth Center president Lindsay Whorton, PhD, told the gathering. “Her life and career are an example to all of us.

“We hope this award will not only honor her legacy but also inspire the next generation of leaders.”

Robert Gates, PhD, former US Secretary of Defense and Holdsworth board chair, gave the keynote address while Wallace Jefferson, former Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court and a Holdsworth board member, served as emcee.

The Holdsworth Center was founded in 2017 by Charles Butt with mission of building stronger leaders for Texas public schools by providing world class leadership development programs and services with basic belief in the value of public education.

The evening was presented by Goldman Sachs Gives and H-E-B. With the emphasis on the importance of public education and a mission to improve it, the turnout for the dinner was quite impressive.

PC Seen: Houston Endowment president and CEO Ann Stern and Karl Stern, Y. Ping Sun and former Rice University president David Leebron, University of Houston Law Center Dean Leonard Baynes, Texas Business Hall of Fame member Memo Treviño and Tammy Treviño, Rice University Tapia Center for Excellence and Equity in Education vice chair Ronel Golden and Rob Kaplan, philanthropists Dorothy and Mickey Ables, philanthropists Leticia and Steve Trauber, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, philanthropists Kari Findley and Ken Sill, philanthropist Regina Rogers, and philanthropist Ginger Blanton.