Houston’s Holdsworth Center Recognizes a True Public Education Hero — Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders

Dr. Lindsay Whorton, Dr. Ruth Simmons, Wallace B. Jefferson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
David Leebron and Ping Sun (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dean Leonard Baynes, Regina Rogers, Virginia Blanton, Commissioner Rodney Ellis (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kari Findley and Ken Sill (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Karl and Ann Stern (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Leticia and Steve Trauber (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mickey and Dorothy Abels (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ronel Golden, Rob Kaplan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sir Mark Haukohls, Dr. Linday Wharton (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Stephen and Susan Butt (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tammy and Memo Trvino (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
01
11

Dr. Lindsay Whorton, Dr. Ruth Simmons, Wallace B. Jefferson at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
11

David Leebron & Y. Ping Sun at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
11

Dean Leonard Baynes, Regina Rogers, Virginia Blanton, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
11

Ken Sill, Kari Findley at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
11

Karl & Ann Stern at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
11

Leticia & Steve Trauber at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
11

Mickey & Dorothy Abels at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
11

Ronel Golden, Rob Kaplan at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
11

Sir Mark Haukohls, Dr. Linday Wharton at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
11

Stephen & Susan Butt at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
11

Tammy & Memo Trevino at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. Lindsay Whorton, Dr. Ruth Simmons, Wallace B. Jefferson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
David Leebron and Ping Sun (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dean Leonard Baynes, Regina Rogers, Virginia Blanton, Commissioner Rodney Ellis (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kari Findley and Ken Sill (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Karl and Ann Stern (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Leticia and Steve Trauber (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mickey and Dorothy Abels (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ronel Golden, Rob Kaplan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sir Mark Haukohls, Dr. Linday Wharton (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Stephen and Susan Butt (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tammy and Memo Trvino (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Holdsworth Center Recognizes a True Public Education Hero — Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders

Charles Butt's Vision Takes Another Major Step

BY // 05.28.24
photography Priscilla Dickson
Dr. Lindsay Whorton, Dr. Ruth Simmons, Wallace B. Jefferson at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
David Leebron & Y. Ping Sun at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dean Leonard Baynes, Regina Rogers, Virginia Blanton, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ken Sill, Kari Findley at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Karl & Ann Stern at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Leticia & Steve Trauber at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mickey & Dorothy Abels at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ronel Golden, Rob Kaplan at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sir Mark Haukohls, Dr. Linday Wharton at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Stephen & Susan Butt at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tammy & Memo Trevino at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
11

Dr. Lindsay Whorton, Dr. Ruth Simmons, Wallace B. Jefferson at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
11

David Leebron & Y. Ping Sun at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
11

Dean Leonard Baynes, Regina Rogers, Virginia Blanton, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
11

Ken Sill, Kari Findley at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
11

Karl & Ann Stern at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
11

Leticia & Steve Trauber at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
11

Mickey & Dorothy Abels at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
11

Ronel Golden, Rob Kaplan at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
11

Sir Mark Haukohls, Dr. Linday Wharton at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
11

Stephen & Susan Butt at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
11

Tammy & Memo Trevino at the Holdsworth 'Champions of Hope' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: The Holdsworth Center “Champions of Hope” gala

Where: The Corinthian Houston

PC Moment: Highlight of the evening was presenting Ruth J. Simmons, PhD, with the first Dr. Ruth J. Simmons Leadership in Public Education Award. The award was created in honor of her legacy as a groundbreaking leader in support of public education and a powerful advocate for students.

Leticia and Steve Trauber (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Leticia & Steve Trauber at the Holdsworth ‘Champions of Hope’ dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

“It is a privilege to shine a spotlight on leaders like Dr. Simmons, who has such an incredible legacy of lifting up others and championing young people,” The Holdsworth Center president Lindsay Whorton, PhD, told the gathering. “Her life and career are an example to all of us.

“We hope this award will not only honor her legacy but also inspire the next generation of leaders.”

Robert Gates, PhD, former US Secretary of Defense and Holdsworth board chair, gave the keynote address while Wallace Jefferson, former Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court and a Holdsworth board member, served as emcee.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024

The Holdsworth Center was founded in 2017 by Charles Butt with mission of building stronger leaders for Texas public schools by providing world class leadership development programs and services with basic belief in the value of public education.

The evening was presented by Goldman Sachs Gives and H-E-B. With the emphasis on the importance of public education and a mission to improve it, the turnout for the dinner was quite impressive.

Dean Leonard Baynes, Regina Rogers, Virginia Blanton, Commissioner Rodney Ellis (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dean Leonard Baynes, Regina Rogers, Virginia Blanton, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis at the Holdsworth ‘Champions of Hope’ dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PC Seen: Houston Endowment president and CEO Ann Stern and Karl Stern, Y. Ping Sun and former Rice University president David Leebron, University of Houston Law Center Dean Leonard Baynes, Texas Business Hall of Fame member Memo Treviño and Tammy Treviño, Rice University Tapia Center for Excellence and Equity in Education vice chair Ronel Golden and Rob Kaplan, philanthropists Dorothy and Mickey Ables, philanthropists Leticia and Steve Trauber, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, philanthropists Kari Findley and Ken Sill, philanthropist Regina Rogers, and philanthropist Ginger Blanton.

Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
4018 Childress
West University Area
FOR SALE

4018 Childress
Houston, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
4018 Childress
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
8 Dunnam Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

8 Dunnam Lane
BunkerHill, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Dunnam Lane
9 Creekside Circle
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

9 Creekside Circle
Hunters Creek , TX

$4,050,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
9 Creekside Circle
4211 Long Tom Court
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

4211 Long Tom Court
Galveston, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
4211 Long Tom Court
3126 Wroxton
West University
FOR SALE

3126 Wroxton
West University, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
3126 Wroxton
5554 Longmont Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5554 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5554 Longmont Drive
3425 Petite Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3425 Petite Circle
Galveston, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3425 Petite Circle
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X